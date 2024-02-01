What is Klaus Schwab's net worth? A look at the WEF Chief's fortune

Klaus Schwab, the renowned German economist, is famous for being the founder of the World Economic Forum. He is also noted as a luminary in global business, especially policymaking. As a result, those who know him often express their curiosity about Klaus Schwab's net worth. Go through these details as they unravel the magnitude of Klaus Schwab's fortune.

Klaus Schwab, the founder the World Economic Forum (WEF). Photo: Stefan Wermuth and Ahmad Abdo (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, concerns have emerged regarding Klaus Schwab's net worth. As one of the billionaires, questions on how he made his wealth are inevitable; hence, this article addresses speculations on how he made his wealth.

Klaus Schwab's profile summary and bio

Full name Klaus Martin Schwab Gender Male Date of birth 30 March 1938 Age 85 years (as of January 2024) Birthday 30 March Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Ravensburg, Nazi Germany Nationality German Hair colour Grey Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Economist and founder, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Education Doctorate in Engineering, a Doctorate in Economics and Social Sciences, and a Master in Public Administration. Alma mater Harvard University Marital status Married Spouse ​ Hilde Schwab ​(m. 1971) Children 2 Parents Eugen Wilhelm Schwab and Erika Epprecht

What is Klaus Schwab's net worth?

According to publications by Finty and CAclubIndia, his net worth allegedly ranges between $25 million and $170 million. He is often mistaken for Charles Schwab, whose net worth is $11.5 billion as of January 2024.

These details raise questions about what Klaus Schwab does for a living.

Who is Klaus Schwab?

Klaus Schwab was born on 30 March 1938 in Ravensburg, Germany. He went to the Swiss Federal Institute in Zurich for his degree in mechanical engineering.

Schwab later joined the University of Fribourg for his doctorate in engineering. He also received a doctorate in economics from the University of Fribourg. Klaus also has a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University's John F Kennedy School of Government.

Klaus Schwab's career background played a significant role in his net worth. As a result, it is prudent to get into details about his rise in the corporate ladder.

What is Klaus Schwab's net worth? Photo: Emma McIntyre on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Klaus Schwab's career background

From 1972 to 2003, Klaus taught at the University of Geneva as a professor of business policy, and he continues to serve as an honorary professor there. He had served in multiple board positions and international advisory positions. Before joining the University of Geneva, he had successfully managed the restructuring of a leading Swiss machine-building group.

In 1998, Klaus Schwab's wife joined her husband in creating the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum

In 1971, Schwab founded the European Management Forum, which was later renamed the World Economic Forum in 1987. The WEF is a not-for-profit foundation that aims to build a platform for business leaders to meet, interact and collaborate with stakeholders. In 2015, the Swiss Government formally recognised the WEF as an international body.

In 2003, Klaus appointed José María Figueres as CEO of the World Economic Forum. Unfortunately, Figueres resigned in October 2004 after allegations that he had not declared $900,000 in consultancy fees from Alcatel while working at the forum.

In 2011, Klaus founded the Global Shapers Community with the World Economic Forum. GSC works with young people to shape local, regional and global agendas.

The WEF founder at the opening event of the World Economic Forum WEF on 16 January 2024 in Switzerland. Photo: Hannes P Albert

Source: Getty Images

Klaus Schwab's books

Schwab has written and co-authored several books. As a reader most of his readers consider him to be an evangelist of stakeholder capitalism.

In 1970, The WEF founder published Modern Management, a book on stakeholder capitalism. His bestseller, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, was published in over 30 languages.

Is Klaus Schwab related to Charles Schwab?

The WEF founder and Charles R Schwab are not related despite sharing a surname. Charles is an American billionaire and owner of the Charles Schwab Corporation.

The WEF founder delivering the 2017 Malcolm Wiener Lecture on International Political Economy at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics. Photo: Paul Marotta

Source: Getty Images

Where does Klaus Schwab live?

The WEF founder lives in Cologny, near Geneva, with his wife and two children. He serves as a member of several executive and supervisory boards for international companies.

Does the World Economic Forum have any power?

The forum has no decision-making power. However, it seeks to influence people to make economic decisions that benefit the global community.

Who is behind the World Economic Forum?

The forum is guided by a board of trustees who act as guardians of its mission and values. They also oversee the forum's operations in promoting faithful citizenship.

Klaus Schwab's net worth is a culmination of his multiple income streams. His rich background in economics has translated into his career path as an author and the various board positions and international advisory positions he serves.

