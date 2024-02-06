How much is Ben Roethlisberger worth? Salary and earnings of the ex-NFL star

Ben Roethlisberger, popularly known as Big Ben, is a retired footballer who played for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 seasons. He is considered one of the league's greatest quarterbacks in history and among the highest-earning footballers. Find out his net worth today.

Ben Roethlisberger throwing a pass during an NFL game between the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs (R). Photo: Joe Sargent/Scott Winters (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Big Ben played college football for Miami University, breaking several records before being drafted into the NFL in 2004. He currently holds the record for being the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 500 yards in a game thrice. The 2-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in January 2022, but his love for the game has not faded.

Ben Roethlisberger's profile summary and bio

Full name Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger Sr. Other names Big Ben Date of birth March 2, 1982 Age 41 years in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Lima, Ohio, United States Residence Sewickley Heights, Pennsylvania Nationality American Height 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) Weight Approximately 240 lb (109 kg) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Physician Ashley Harlan (since 2011) Children Three, including Baylee Marie, Bodie, and Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger Sr. Parents Kenneth T. Roethlisberger (father), Ida Jane Foust (mother) Alma mater Findlay High School, Miami University of Ohio (Bachelor of Arts/Science) Profession Athlete (formerly NFL quarterback), podcaster Teams Pittsburgh Steelers (for 18 seasons from 2004 to 2021) Super Bowl wins Two (XL and XLIII) Sponsors Sprint Nextel, Panini, Nike, and Fanatics Jersey number 7 Podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the retired NFL quarterback is estimated to be worth $100 million today. He earned most of his fortune as an NFL athlete and from endorsements.

Ben Roethlisberger's salary

Roethlisberger was one of the highest-earning athletes in the NFL during his 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making over $230 million in salaries. In 2020, he appeared on the Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes, with an annual salary of $23 million, including endorsements.

Here is a highlight of his salary with the Steelers, according to Spotrac:

Year Contract Average Salary Signing bonus 2021-2021 1-year, $14 million $14 million $12.925 million 2019-2021 2-year, $68 million $34 million $37.5 million 2015-2019 4-year, $87.4 million $21.85 million $31 million 2008-2015 6-year, $87.987 million $14.664 million $25.2 million 2004-2009 6-year, $22.26 million $3.71 million $600,000

Ben Roethlisberger's endorsements and investments

Roethlisberger has worked with several big companies throughout his successful sports career. He had endorsement deals with Sprint Nextel, Panini, Nike, Fanatics, and Upper Deck.

The athlete has also ventured into the world of business. In 2019, Roethlisberger and his wife Ashley invested $2.5 million in Phoenix startup NeoLight. The company is involved in developing FDA-approved technology to make diagnosing and treating jaundice in children convenient.

Ben Roethlisberger's five facts. Photo: Patrick Smith on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ben Roethlisberger's real estate properties

The former quarterback has owned several properties since being drafted in the NFL in 2004. He bought his first home in Pittsburgh soon after joining the Steelers for $475,0000. The property featured 2,423 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. He sold it at a loss in 2012 for $360,500.

In 2006, Ben purchased a $2.2 million estate in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. He renovated the home, adding features like a kids' playroom, an ATV garage, and an indoor golf simulator. He put it on the market in 2019 for $2.7 million but later sold it for $2.2 million.

In 2009, the athlete bought a 148-acre estate in Clinton, Pennsylvania, for $2.277 million. He placed it on the market in April 2023, asking for $2.9 million. He bought another property in 2011, a $2.2 million lake house along the coast of Lake Oconee in Atlanta.

Ben later purchased a $2 million vacant, 2-acre piece of land in Sewickley Heights in Pennsylvania in 2015. He built a custom mansion featuring 22,464 square feet of living space, a spa, an outdoor pool, eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half-baths. The home was completed in 2018.

Ben Roethlisberger during a Steelers' match against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. Photo: Justin K. Aller

Source: Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger's car collection

Big Ben has been spotted with an impressive car collection, including the following:

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat ($69,900)

Chevrolet Suburban ($65,000)

Mini Cooper Convertible ($35,000)

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster ($450,000)

Ford F-150 Raptor ($56,650)

Rolls-Royce Ghost ($311,900)

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG ($221,580)

Aston Martin DB9 ($200,000)

Jeep Wrangler ($29,540)

The retired quarterback previously owned a 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa racing-style bike. Ben Roethlisberger's motorcycle accident in 2006 that left him with a broken jaw and nose made him swear off riding to focus on football and his family.

Ben Roethlisberger's philanthropy work

The retired NFL athlete is active in various charity activities. In 2004, he donated his first playoff check towards tsunami relief. Later, in 2014, he donated $1 million to his alma mater, Miami University, to construct an indoor sports complex.

Ben and his wife, Ashley, established the Roethlisberger Family Foundation in 2018. The institution's goal is to support fire and police departments in the United States, focusing on the Canine units and Service dogs.

The former Steelers quarterback also supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In 2021, he teamed up with Light of Life Rescue Mission, whose main agenda is feeding the homeless in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. Photo: Joe Sargent

Source: Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Big Ben concerning his career and earnings.

How many Super Bowls has Roethlisberger won?

Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks in 2006 and Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.

How much money did Big Ben make in his career?

Big Ben made over $250 million in salaries and bonuses during his NFL career. He earned additional money from endorsement deals.

How much money is Big Ben worth?

The Ohio native is worth approximately $100 million. He earned most of his fortune from his 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Is Ben Roethlisberger a millionaire?

The retired quarterback is a multi-millionaire. His net worth is estimated to be $100 million in 2024.

What is Ben Roethlisberger doing now?

After leaving the NFL, Big Ben started working with the youth through football camps and other mentorship platforms. He is the assistant coach for Fighting Quakers, a Quaker Valley youth football team for kids aged 9 and 10.

He also established his podcast, Footbahlin' with Ben Roethlisberger. He uses the platform to offer fans expert football analysis and casual beer reviews.

Roethlisberger during a Steelers' match against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger had one of the most successful NFL careers, which helped him amass a substantial fortune. His on-field achievements continue to define his legacy even as he finds his footing on the other side of professional football.

READ ALSO: Richest NFL player: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a list of the richest football players from the NFL. National Football League players are some of the highest-paid sportspeople in the world, with some of the most valuable players earning average salaries of over $40 million.

The National Football League is one of the world's most valuable sports leagues today. Most of the league's highest-paid players are quarterbacks for the NFL's largest teams.

Source: Briefly News