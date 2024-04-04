Taylor Swift's teeth then and now: What is the secret to her perfect smile?

Taylor Swift is an American singer, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur. She is best known for the hit song Shake it Off. But beyond her musical prowess, Swift is also widely recognized for her enchanting smile. However, the star’s dental appearance has not always been picture-perfect, as she once cracked a tooth during a tour. So, how did Taylor Swift’s teeth go from chipped to chic?

Taylor Swift at the MTV Studios (L) in 2007. The singer at the National Stadium (R) in 2024. Photo: George Napolitano, Ashok Kumar via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though Swift is known for her raw and heartrending lyrics, she remains particularly private about the secret behind her dental transformation. It is evident that the singer has done some work on her teeth over the years to achieve a red-carpet-ready appearance anywhere she goes. Here is a glimpse of Taylor Swift’s teeth before and after.

Taylor Swift's profile summary

Full name Taylor Alison Swift Famous as Taylor Swift Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1989 Age 34 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Aaron Academy Height 5’11’’ (180cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Travis Kelce Parents Scott Kingsley and Andrea Gardner Swift Siblings Austin Swift Profession Singer, songwriter, producer, director, actress, entrepreneur Net worth $900 million Years active 2004-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

How old is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Alison Swift (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 13 December 1989 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA. The singer’s mother, Andrea Gardner, was a mutual fund marketing executive, while her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, worked as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch.

Singer Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Original

Taylor Swift’s teeth

If you have avidly followed Alison since her early days, you may have noticed a subtle yet noticeable change in her dentition. But what did Taylor Swift do to her teeth? Discover fascinating details about the star’s alleged dental modification.

What procedures did Taylor Swift have on her teeth?

The Blank Space star has yet to reveal how she achieved a show-stopping dentition to the broader public. However, here are some procedures that her fans and some dental professionals speculate she has undergone:

Taylor Swift before fame and now. Photo: @CelebrityDentistry

Source: Facebook

Teeth veneers

Are Taylor Swift's teeth fake? On 6 July 2013, the singer chipped her tooth while performing at the Heinz Field Arena in Pittsburgh during a musical tour. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she narrated how the accident happened.

I try to be really quick with the microphone so I am not standing there, just waiting to sing with my mic right next to my face. So I quickly pulled my mic up to sing and basically uppercut punched myself in the tooth. And then part of it fell onto the stage, and I was like, 'Oh, I wonder which tooth that is, and I wonder how bad that is,' I was just trying not to chip another one.

True to her words, the star never tried to rectify this situation until a decade later, in 2023, when fans noticed that Taylor Swift’s chipped tooth was smoothed out.

Taylor Swift at the CMT Music Awards (L). The singer at the American Music Awards (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano, Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Taylor Swift have veneers? The singer allegedly fixed the jagged tooth by having veneers. These speculations arose after fans noticed that the area around the affected tooth was now narrower than its broader base when the actress was younger.

Taylor Swift’s veneers are reportedly why she often licks her front teeth while speaking during interviews. Veneers create an unpleasant and dry sensation in the mouth that can be relieved by licking the teeth.

Fans also speculate that Taylor’s no-smile red carpet appearance could be due to an overbite that required her to get veneers.

Braces

Did Taylor Swift ever get braces? According to the Daily Mail, the songwriter posted a video on her YouTube channel in 2008 showing her getting fitted for new retainer moulds.

Therefore, the Cruel Summer star may have used removable retainers to make her teeth straighter since she has never been seen wearing braces publicly.

Gum contouring

Growing up, Taylor Swift’s smile was a bit gummy. However, as this is not the case today, it is rumoured that the star underwent gum contouring. While this could be true, there is a possibility that the gum might appear less now due to veneers.

Taylor Swift at the MTV Studios (L). The singer at the National Stadium (R). Photo: George Napolitano, Ashok Kumar via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Teeth whitening

The entrepreneur’s teeth have purportedly become whiter thanks to hydrogen peroxide-based treatments. Her fans speculate that she may have initially relied on teeth whitening as veneers do not require whitening.

Thanks to the star's popularity in the entertainment industry, Taylor Swift’s teeth have often been a subject of public interest. While she has never officially confirmed the alleged theories of how she achieved an evergreen smile, her teeth now look whiter, properly aligned and have minimal gum visibility.

READ ALSO: Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery: Is it rumours or facts?

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery. Did she go under the knife to achieve her current looks?

Nina Dobrev is an actress who has starred in some iconic productions, including The Vampire Diaries, arguably one of her most prominent roles. Comparisons of her then and now photos have attracted controversy online, with fans speculating that she had undergone surgery.

Source: Briefly News