What happened to Wendy Williams? Inside her hiatus and health updates

Wendy Williams is an American former broadcaster and writer who hosted the TV talk show The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2021. Since 2017, her career has been marred by various health issues, ranging from Graves’ disease to lymphedema. Since her show ended, many eyebrows have raised about her current status. So, what happened to Wendy Williams, and where is she now?

Wendy Williams at the SiriusXM Studios in 2019 (L). The writer during the 2019 Hollywood Walk of Fame (R). Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Axelle via Getty Images (modified by author)

Lifetime’s documentary series, Where Is Wendy Williams? highlights her physical and mental issues, erratic behaviour and declining health. From her personal life to her recent medical diagnosis, here is everything about Wendy Williams’ story.

Wendy Williams’ profile summary

Full name Wendy Joan Williams Famous as Wendy Williams Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 1964 Age 59 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Asbury Park, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater Northeastern University Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Bert Girigorie (1994-1995), Kevin Hunter (1999-2020) Children 1 Parents Shirley and Thomas Dwayne Williams Siblings 2 Profession Broadcaster, media personality, writer Years active 1986-2023 Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

How old is Wendy Williams?

Wendy Joan Williams (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 18 July 1964 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, USA. She is the second of three kids born to Thomas Dwayne and Shirley Williams.

TV personality Wendy Williams during the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown. Photo: Lars Niki

In 1969, Thomas, a teacher and principal, became the first black school administrator in Red Bank, New Jersey. On the other hand, Shirley was a special education teacher.

Joan attended Ocean Township High School, where she graduated in 1982. She later proceeded to Northeastern University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication with a minor in journalism in 1986.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

Williams’ life took a jarring turn in October 2017 after she fainted on live television due to dehydration. The next couple of years would be difficult for her as she was diagnosed with various health issues and was also fighting alcohol addiction.

Why did The Wendy Williams Show end?

In June 2022, it was announced that the talk show was ending after 14 years, with the final episode airing on June 17.

The news came after Wendy Williams’ health issues had caused her to take multiple hiatuses from hosting the show over the final few seasons.

She took a three-week break in 2018 and another six weeks in 2019, revealing that she had been living in a sober house during the leave of absence. In 2020 and 2021, the broadcaster delayed her return to the show several times due to health implications.

Wendy Williams during The Morning Show's global premiere at Lincoln Centre in 2019. Photo: Angela Weiss

What is Wendy Williams' diagnosis?

In February 2018, the host addressed the hot topic of her medical condition on The Wendy Williams Show before announcing a hiatus. She said:

My thyroid has been catawampus, which is the eye thing you all have been seeing. My hyperthyroidism is also linked to Grave’s disease, which squeezes the muscle behind your eyeballs.

By this time, most of Wendy’s fans had noticed a bulging appearance in her eyes. In 2019, the writer revealed she had been diagnosed with vertigo and was also dealing with an addiction problem. Later that year, Joan was diagnosed with lymphedema after her ankles started swelling.

In February 2024, the broadcaster’s medical team shared that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). According to CBS News, she thanks her fans for their continued support in her time of need.

I am immensely grateful for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of FTD. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.

Is Wendy William married?

In 1994, Joan exchanged nuptials with her first husband, Bert Girigorie. The duo separated after five months and divorced 18 months later.

Wendy Williams Wendy Williams during a private dinner in 2023. The media personality at the 2023 Daniel's Leather Fashion Show (R). Photo: Johnny Nunez via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She moved on to marry her second husband, Kevin Hunter, on 30 November 1999. Wendy suffered several miscarriages before the birth of their son.

What happened with Wendy Williams' husband?

Hunter, who was also Williams’ agent, cheated on her with a mistress and even welcomed a baby together. In April 2019, the television personality filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It was finalized in January 2020.

What is Wendy Williams doing today?

Since the end of her show, Wendy has largely avoided the limelight and the internet’s prying eyes. In May 2022, she was placed under legal guardianship after her bank, Wells Fargo, froze her accounts.

Since April 2023, Williams has reportedly been staying in a facility receiving treatment for cognitive issues.

Writer Wendy Williams at the SiriusXM Studios in 2018. Photo: Santiago Felipe

In an interview with PEOPLE, her sister, Wanda Finnie, disclosed that although they do not know the facility's location, the writer is in a good place physically and mentally.

I speak with her regularly when she reaches out to me. She is in a healing environment. I do not know what is working, but I do know that when she reached out to me, it was a person who was remarkably different from what we see in the documentary.

Here we answer the many searches for ‘’What happened to Wendy Williams?’’ In 2021, the media personality was forced to take a hiatus from her career due to her derailing health. On the bright side, her overall health has significantly improved, according to her family members.

