Shaq's businesses: What companies does he own today?

Shaquille O'Neal's name is synonymous with basketball dominance, but his seamless transition to a formidable entrepreneur is worth noting. Shaq's business acumen has helped the former NBA star discover a niche as a savvy investor and executive officer of several companies.

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal. Photo: @shaq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shaq's investments include a diverse portfolio that spans various endeavours. He owns all or part of certain lucrative franchises, tech startups, real estate, and more. Shaq's journey from NBA stardom to business success has been smooth. He has always found strength in bittersweet experiences of profit and loss.

Full name Shaquille Rashaun "Shaq" O'Neal Nicknames Big Shamrock, Dr. Shaq, Osama Bin Shaq Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height 7' 1" (216 cm) Weight 324 lbs (147 kg) Body measurements in inches 57-48-20 Shoe size 22 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Parents Lucille O'Neal and Joe Toney Siblings Jamal; Ayesha; Lateefah Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Shaunie Nelson (2002-2011) Ex-girlfriends Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander (2010-2012); Laticia Rolle (2014-2018) Children Five Education Fulda American, Robert G. Cole, Louisiana State University Profession Former NBA player (1992-2011) Film Director Businessman Artist Net worth $500 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Shaq's businesses

Shaq's business ventures were necessitated after he spent about a million dollars within a day after his big payday in the NBA. He realised his lack of financial knowledge, and his attempt to acquire that knowledge has resulted in starting several profitable businesses.

How does Shaq make money?

While Shaquille O'Neal's businesses and the processes that have shaped his economic empire, below is how he generates his income:

Shaq's franchises

Franchises are a cornerstone of Dr Shaq's investment scheme. His first considerable attempt at franchising began with Five Guys Burgers. He became a substantial stakeholder in the company after acquiring and selling 155 restaurants.

Shaq and one of his restaurants, Krispy Kreme. Photo: @shaq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The NBA legend extended his food franchises to Papa John's. Shaq's ownership goes beyond owning nine locations; he also serves as a board member and is the business' brand ambassador.

Shaq's Krispy Kreme investment is another franchise move with an iconic American doughnut-making company. He also owned 17 Auntie Anne's Pretzels franchises before selling them off. In 2017, Big Shamrock partnered with Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners.

Fitness and sports

Big Shamrock ventured into the fitness industry by investing in 40 24 Hour Fitness centres. The Wolf of Franchises states he also owns a gym with a unique basketball court for members.

One of his outstanding sports investments was becoming a part-owner of the basketball team Sacramento Kings.

Car washes

As per C-Suite, Shaq invested in 150 car-washing businesses. He owned several of them and made an incredible profit from them. His accountant once flipped out about a missing $250,000 profit but was met with a trademark Shaqness indifference.

Tech and consumer brands

Big Shamrock has indicated an eager interest in tech startups and consumer brands. He invested in Lyft during the company's early stages. The former NBA player capitalised on the growing trend of ridesharing services.

Big Shamrock also invested in Ring, an Amazon-owned home security company. Other such businesses include shareholding investments in Apple, Google, and PepsiCo. He also endorses businesses like Epson, Icy Hot, Buick, Forever 21, and JCPenney.

Shaq and a few of his brands. Photo: @shaq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real estate

Real estate is also a prominent feature in O'Neal's investment strategy. In 2020, he purchased a 31,000-square-foot mansion in Windermere, Florida, for $16.5 million.

The property includes 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court measuring 6,000 square feet, and a 17-car garage.

In addition to this mansion, Shaq owns several residential properties, including a home measuring about 4,635 square feet in McDonough, Georgia, which he bought in 2021. Another estate is a 5,217-square-foot home located in Bell Canyon, California.

Entertainment

Big Shamrock bought the rights (valued at over $135 million) to celebrity likenesses like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley, states Essentially Sports.

Big Shamrock is an entertainer as much as a sportsman. He was featured in the reality television show Shaq Life, which began airing in 2020. The show was all about his activities on and off the court, giving viewers the juicy details of his life.

What nightclubs does Shaq own?

He owns several Las Vegas nightclubs, including Pure Nightclub, which is known for its luxurious atmosphere and celebrity appearances. He also owns a movie theatre in Newark, CityPlex12.

Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq Attack Day at Nana’s Chicken & Waffles in McDonough, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

What does Shaw do for a living?

Aside from his profit-only businesses, the sportsman is known for his investment in philanthropy. In an interview, he revealed how his mother inspired this side of him. He had the following to say:

I had a meeting with my mother, Dr. Lucille O'Neal, and she was like, 'Baby, you've done everything I've asked you to do. I think you should go about every day just making somebody smile and making somebody happy.'

As per an article posted by Forbes in 2023, Shaq invested in Edsoma, an AI assistant to help kids learn and read.

Frequently asked questions

It is alleged that Shaq owns 50 brands, provoking several exciting inquiries into his wealth. Below are some questions and the best answers:

What companies does Shaq own? Amongst his companies are 24-Hour Fitness, Pure Nightclub, and CityPlex12.

What does Shaq own? He reportedly owns about 50 brands.

What businesses does Shaquille O'Neal own? He owns sports and fitness companies, as well as real estate and entertainment ventures.

Does Shaq own JCPenney now? He does not own it but is a significant shareholder.

How many Papa John's does Shaq own? He owns nine joints.

How many Krispy Kreme does Shaq own? He has one located in Atlanta.

How much did Shaq buy Marilyn Monroe for? He spent about $135,000,000 on rights acquisition.

Shaq's businesses have been so profitable they have helped his net worth climb to $500 million. He has, however, remembered his humble beginnings and invests in his community.

