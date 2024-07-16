Deebo Samuel's contract details: salary, bonus, incentives, and more

Deebo Samuel is among the most dynamic and productive NFL offensive wide receivers. His versatility and explosiveness have helped the San Francisco 49ers to crucial victories. Deebo Samuel's contract reflects his value and importance to the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel (L) of the 49ers warms up ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the right is him before facing the Dallas Cowboys. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham (modified by author)

Samuel has received millions from lucrative deals, which have improved his net worth and lifestyle. He is among the best-paid wide receivers in the NFL. We highlight his contract details, earnings, and biography.

Profile summary

Full name Tyshun Raequan Samuel Sr. Nickname Deebo Date of birth 15 January 1996 Age 28 (as of 2024) Birthplace Inman, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Height 1.83 m (6' 0") Weight 98 kg (215 lb) Education Chapman High School, University of South Carolina Profession American football player Team San Francisco 49ers Position Wide receiver Parents Galen Samuel and Felicia Winn Brother Tyquan Samuel Girlfriend Mahogany Jones Average annual salary $35 million Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What are the incentives for Deebo Samuel's contract?

Samuel penned a three-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 worth $71.55 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed. According to Dario AS, he initially signed a rookie four-year contract in July 2019.

His rookie deal was worth around $7.25 million, including a $3.62 million signing bonus and a 2019 salary cap figure of $1.4 million, per 49erswebzone.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on 5 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Deebo Samuel's salary

The South Carolina native will earn an annual average salary of $23.85 million until the end of his contract in 2025. This makes him the 11th highest-paid receiver in the NFL in 2024, as per CBS Sports.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the highest-paid receiver, with an average annual salary of $35 million. NFL players' salaries vary depending on their experience and contribution to the team.

Deebo Samuel's career earnings

The athlete earned around $42.66 million, including bonuses from 2019 to 2023, as published by Spotrac. He will earn around $21.92 million in 2024 and $17.55 million in 2025. By the end of his contract, the NFL star will have earned around $82.13 million.

The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel lives a luxury lifestyle, thanks to the millions he has made in football. Photo: @1deebosr (modified by author)

Deebo Samuel's Nike contract

Sam signed a contract with Michael Jordan's Nike Brand, joining the list of athletes representing the brand in American football. In an interview with Nike, he said,

Being a part of the Jordan Brand is something I've always wanted, and for it to be a reality is special to me. It's a dream come true to be a Jordan Brand athlete and help carry this legacy forward to the next generation on and off the field.

What is Deebo Samuel's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the athlete's estimated net worth is $20 million as of 2024. He has endorsement deals with multiple brands, including Nike, Snickers, Beats by Dre, Gatorade, and Essential Water.

Deebo Samuel's early life

The wide receiver was born on 15 January 1996 in Inman, South Carolina, USA. Deebo Samuel's age is 28 (as of 2024). His real name is Tyshun Raequan Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL divisional round playoff game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Michael Owens

His father, Galen, nicknamed him 'Deebo' from the character played by Tiny Lister Jr. in the comedy movie Friday (1995), starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. Deebo's mother is Felicia Winn, and his brother is Tyquan.

The talented footballer studied at Chapman High School and the University of South Carolina, where he played and nurtured his football skills. Here is a breakdown of Deebo Samuel's stats and achievements.

High school

Sam played under coach Mark Hodge. In his senior year, he led his team to the semifinals of the AAA playoffs, as per OSDB Sports. He recorded 53 career touchdowns, 94 tackles, and 12 interceptions during high school.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs with the ball during a college football game against the Missouri Tigers on 6 October 2018 in Columbia, SC. Photo: John Byrum

Collegiate career

The wide receiver was a three-star recruit in college. He spent four years at the University of South Carolina, playing for the football team (2015-18). Samuel recorded 148 receptions, 2,076 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns in 30 games as per NCAA.

NFL

The San Francisco 49ers chose Deebo in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he managed 802 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 159 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

Sam has suffered multiple injuries that have affected his performance. Despite the setbacks, he finished the 2023 regular season with 60 receptions for 892 receiving yards and a career-high 7 receiving touchdowns in 15 games, per ESPN.

The wide receiver was part of the 49ers squad that defeated the Detroit Lions to win the NFC Championship. The 49ers played in the Super Bowl LVIII but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on 3 December 2023 in Philadelphia. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Deebo Samuel's trade rumours

Pittsburgh Steelers and other NFL teams were reportedly interested in signing Sam during the 2024 draft, but the 49ers rejected the offers. In an interview published by NBCS Sports, the wide receiver said,

Yeah, I heard [the trade rumors]. Had a conversation with my agent about it. They was going back and forth with whoever it was. It was a thing at first, but we done moved past it. So we here, and we here to get better.

Frequently asked questions

Deebo's talent and leadership skills have made him one of the standout players at 49ers. His determination to succeed against all odds has also inspired many young football players. Here are some facts about him.

Who is Deebo Samuel's wife? The South Carolina native is not married but dating his longtime girlfriend, Mahogany Jones. They welcomed their first child, Tyshun, in 2021, two years after they began dating.

How much does Deebo Samuel make? The athlete earns around $23.85 million annually at the San Francisco 49ers

What is Deebo Samuel's new contract? On 31 July 2022, he signed a 3-year contract extension worth around $71.55 million, with an estimated $58.1 million guaranteed.

When does Deebo Samuel's contract end? His contract with the 49ers runs through 2025.

Who is the highest-paid 49er? According to Heavy, Nick Bosa is the top-paid footballer on the roster, with an average annual salary of $34 million. Deebo is second ($23.85 million), followed by Trent Williams ($23.01 million).

Deebo Samuel's contract with the 49ers expires in 2025, but his future remains uncertain. The NFL star also supports student-athletes through his education aid initiative. He is a role model and an inspiration to many.

