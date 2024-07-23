Fetty Wap's release date: Why he is in prison and when he will get out

By the mid-2010s, the rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was one of the best in the genre. Then, drug trafficking and a few other offences destroyed his career. Learn more about when Fetty Wap's release date is and what happened.

Fetty during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field(L). Fetty attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (R). Photos: Steven Ferdman, Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

At the time, his singles "My Way" and "Trap Queen" were among the top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The New Jersey-born also featured in The Fifth Harmony's song "All in My Head (Flex)." Fetty Wap reached the top, and it all came crumbling down.

Profile summary

Name Willie Junior Maxwell II Stage name Fetty Wap Date of birth June 7, 1991 Age 33 years (as of July 2024) Gender Male Place of birth Paterson, New Jersey, U.S Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Occupation Rapper, singer, songwriter Genres Hip hop, trap, pop, rap, R&B Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Leandra K. Gonzalez Children 6 Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

According to the Los Angeles Times, the rapper was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2023 in New York. His release date would be 2029.

Fetty was sentenced in response to a narcotics conspiracy charge, having acknowledged his involvement in a massive operation including the trafficking of at least 500g or more of cocaine. A minimum five-year prison sentence is associated with the charge.

Fetty Wap poses at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Tom Briglia (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to a report from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, the rapper was part of a cartel that circulated over 100 kilograms (about 220 pounds) of drugs within Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.

Fetty Wap's crimes

In 2017, the artist was initially imprisoned on charges of "drunk driving, reckless endangerment, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle." He was drag racing on a city highway.

In 2019, Maxwell was also taken into custody for reportedly assaulting three workers at a Las Vegas casino. According to Fox 8 News, on December 11, 2021, the artist threatened to kill a man on FaceTime once more. The artist told the man:

"Imma kill you and everybody you with."

Fetty Wap's drug case

Federal authorities unsealed the indictment against the rapper on October 29, 2021, and it charged him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess dangerous drugs. He entered a not-guilty plea to federal drug charges in a New York court after being taken into custody at Queens, New York's Citi Field.

On November 5, 2021, Fetty Wap was freed on a $500,000 bond. On August 8, 2022, he was arrested again for breaking the conditions of his pretrial release.

Fetty Wap performs at Orpheum Theater on December 28, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Josh Brasted

Source: Getty Images

The rapper entered a guilty plea to his drug-related charges on August 22, 2022, and was later sentenced to six years in jail in New York on May 24, 2023. As quoted by NBC News, Maxwell apologized for his acts at the sentencing hearing, saying:

"I hurt my community, people who look up to me. My family and myself. I am truly sorry for any pain I caused."

Where is Fetty Wap now?

The rapper is imprisoned at the Federal Correctional Institution, Elkton (FCI Elkton), Ohio. He is set to remain behind bars until 2029.

Has Fetty Wap made any new music?

The musician continues to release hits even while incarcerated. In November 2023, The Rhymer's sophomore album, King Zoo, was released, where he featured Coi Leray on the song "1738."

Fetty is enrolled in GED programs in addition to writing new rhymes. He feels motivated to demonstrate to his children that attending school is cool.

The New Jersey-born talks about the crime that has caused him to reevaluate his life decisions as he looks for methods to remain alive while he is being held captive. Some artists, like 50 Cent and Coi Leray, have kept in touch with the rapper.

Why was the rapper doing drugs?

According to XXL Magazine, Fetty was accruing bills totalling $150,000 every month. Fetty began using drugs to supplement his income because of the pandemic's impact on live performances in 2020 and his familial responsibilities as a father of six kids.

Fetty Wap's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper's estimated net worth as of 2024 is $1 million. His musical career has contributed most to his wealth.

Fetty Wap perform onstage during Day 7 of the 50th Festival D'ete De Quebec on the Main stage on July 12, 2017, in Quebec City, Canada. Photo: Ollie Millington

Source: Getty Images

His net worth did, however, rise far higher during the height of his career. However, things became worse for him financially, and in 2019, as Complex stated, he was sued for more than $170,000 in unpaid rent.

Who is Fetty Wap's wife?

The rapper was married to model Leandra K. Gonzalez. They tied the knot in private in September 2019.

Their union was brief, though, and a year later, the pair formally filed for divorce. The rapper did not have any children with Gonzalez.

How many children does Fetty Wap have?

Fetty Wap is a father of six children with five different women. His children from different relationships over the years include Aydin Maxwell, Zaviera, Khari, Amani, Lauren, and Zy. In 2021, Lauren passed away at the age of four.

Frequently asked questions

Fetty Wap during the 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards at CBS Studios - Radford on June 16, 2019, in Studio City, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Fetty Wap could not ride the wave of his first album's success, as the next few years found him in the middle of several legal troubles. These included allegations of gang affiliations, a thing among top rappers. It was with great effort that he made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Here are some more facts to know about him.

Why is Fetty Wap in jail? The rapper is in jail for participating in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy.

What happened to Fetty Wap's eye? He lost his left eye due to congenital glaucoma, which he developed as a child.

Does Fetty Wap have a diamond record? His single "Trap Queen" got diamond status in 2019, being certified 10x Platinum by the RIAA for selling over 10 million records.

Despite his legal troubles, Fetty is still resolved to leave his mark on the music industry and will continue to put out new tunes from prison. He stays in a good mood in jail by keeping pace with his workouts.

READ ALSO: Travis Scott's net worth: How much does the rapper make today?

Briefly published an article about Travis Scott's net worth. Travis is one American hip-hop artist who has grown to become one of the most successful entertainers and entrepreneurs in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News