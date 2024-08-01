Bill Belichick's net worth and career earnings: How rich is the NFL coach?

Bill Belichick is among the well-respected coaches the National Football League has produced. Since beginning his coaching career in 1975, he has risen to the peak of his career with an impressive stat and financial remuneration commensurate to his efforts over the years. "What is Bill Belichick's net worth today?" most fans ask.

Born William Stephen Belichick, American sports analyst and football coach Bill Belichick holds numerous coaching records. Among other awards, he was decorated with the most Super Bowl wins six times with the New England Patriots. How did he begin, and how much has he earned so far?

Bill Belichick's profile summary

Full name William Stephen Belichick Nickname Bill Belichick Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1952 Age 72 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5′ 11″ (180 cm) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Steve and Jeannette Belichick Sexuality Straight Relationship status Divorced Ex-spouse Debby Clarke Belichick Children 3 (Stephen, Amanda, Brian) Siblings Lee Heedo Education Annapolis High School, Phillips Academy, Wesleyan University Profession American football head coach, sports analyst Net worth $70 million

Bill Belichick's net worth in 2024

As published on Sportskeeda and Pro Football Network, Belichick's estimated net worth is $70 million. He made this primarily from his successful coaching career. Below is how he made his fortune:

Coaching career

When Belichick began coaching in 1975, he started with the Baltimore Colts as a special assistant. From there, he signed with the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants as an assistant coach and held different positions.

Though he held the head coach position at the Cleveland Browns in 1991, he had little result before moving from assistant coach to a high-paid head coach at the New England Patriots in 2001. This marked a significant forward shift in his coaching career as the team became a force to reckon with in the NFL.

Bill Belichick's career stats

The official website of the New England Patriots states Bill Belichick has 304 total victories, including regular season and playoffs. This record places him third after Don Shula and George Halas.

He is the first coach to have made the highest Super Bowl appearances either as a head coach or assistant, with 12 appearances;

He has coached in 43 postseason games; Tom Landry and Don Shula come behind him as they each have coached 36 games;

In 2018, Belichick reached his 13th conference championship game as a head coach;

He has 31 career postseason victories, making him the first NFL head coach with the most playoff wins.

Bill Belichick's salary history

Throughout his coaching career with the Patriots, Bill Belichick's career earnings totalled about $225 million. As stated by Sportico, he earned $550,000 annually based on a five-year contract he signed with the Browns in 1990 before he was fired after the 1995 season.

When the Patriots signed him as their coach for the 2000 season, Bill Belichick's salary was about $2 million annually based on his first five-year contract.

What is Bill Belichick's current salary?

Bill Belichick's salary per year was roughly $25 million, based on an extension contract that the legendary coach signed. However, the NFL only noted a multi-year contract extension during the offseason.

This is not certain, as the legendary head coach and the New England Patriots have parted ways. Addressing people during an interview the football team owner, Robert Kraft, said that parting with Belichick was mutual and amicable. As published on NBC News, he had the following to say:

I'm very proud that our partnership lated 24 years. It represents the end of an era, one that hopefully will always be celebrated in this region. The man standing to my left brought the leadership and coaching skills that were needed to make this type of unprecedented success that we have had possible.

Does Belichick have a new job?

The Mirror US published that he has secured a spot as a panellist on Inside the NFL after he left the New England Patriots. The American weekly television sports show focuses on the National Football League (NFL) happenings Consequently, he will work with Chad Johnson, Chris Long, and Ryan Clark.

His feature on Inside the NFL in addition to his appearance on the Manningcast program on ESPN's coverage of Monday Night Football.

Does Bill Belichick have a boat?

The legendary coach has a $225,000 powerboat. Bill Belichick's boat, named VIII Rings, was known as Grady-White Freedom 307. He updated the name after winning his seventh Super Bowl ring.

Bill Belichick's houses

The American head coach is known for investing in real estate. He bought a house in Hingham, Massachusetts, while leading the Patriots. It is located on the South Shore of Massachusetts Bay in Boston and has an estimated value of $1.9 million. Besides this, he reportedly has at least six other houses worth $10 million.

Who is Belichick's ex-wife?

The New England Patriots coach was previously married to Debby Clark, an American businesswoman. During their marriage, they welcomed three children.

Who is the richest NFL coach in the NFL?

Considering Celebrity Net Worth's publication, Diego Simeone is the wealthiest coach in the NFL with $130 million. Nick Saban and Bill Belichick take the second and third spots with net worths of $80 million and $70 million. The richest NFL players include Aaron Rodgers, Russel Wilson and Tyron Smith.

Bill Belichick remains a well-respected figure in the National Football League with enviable career stats. Though he faced challenges on his way to the top, including intense media scrutiny, he maintained focus. Bill Belichick's net worth testifies that hard work, team management, and craft mastery are needed to succeed.

