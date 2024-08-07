The real story of Johnny Depp's teeth: Rot or aggressive wear?

It is no news that fans of Hollywood stars hold them in high esteem and expect them to maintain a certain physical and mental composure every time. However, Johnny Depp's teeth have been a concern for several years, and the actor does not seem to care what people think about the look.

Johnny Depp is one of the most enigmatic personalities in the entertainment industry. He has been in the limelight for a while. His teeth have caught substantial media and public attention, enough to start debates and speculations about the outlook. Some believe it affects Johnny Depp's smile.

Johnny Depp's teeth in 2024

Besides gaining recognition as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Johnny Depp's teeth now are one reason netizens have yet to stop discussing him.

Many who barely knew him before his role in the iconic movie assumed his gold-capped teeth were aesthetics to revamp his outlook to embody Sparrow's mischievous allure. As uInterview published, his dental health has been scrutinised, especially when he appeared at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Public's reactions to Johnny Depp's rotting teeth

Though netizens have made debate topics from the actor's dentition, professionals have also noted possible causes of his teeth problem. Some have connected the challenge to Depp's record of substance abuse. From an early obsession with cigarettes and strong drinks to opiates, his dental health has taken a hit.

Some posit that there is a likelihood that Depp's roles in action and, sometimes, war movies involving physical stunts contributed to dental damage. Fight scenes or accidents on set cause teeth damage and require repairs unsuitable for matching original dental health.

What is the story with Johnny Depp's teeth?

Irrespective of people's opinions on Johnny Depp's teeth before and after his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, the actor had given a sneak peek into what happened to his teeth. In a 1995 interview with Premiere magazine, he was quoted as saying the following:

I’ve got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub. But I like it. It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it. I’m proud of these. When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!

Are Johnny Depp's teeth fixed?

Unfortunately, they are not, but he uses veneers depending on the movie roles he wants to take. For instance, during an interview on Dark Horizon, he noted that when he wanted to star in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as Willy Wonka, he used costume and "click those veneers into my mouth and the teeth."

While discussing his decision never to spend money fixing the teeth again, he said he once tried to fix them because he always fell ill. While sharing his experience, according to The Talks, he said the following:

I paid a lot of money to have my teeth fixed because they were making me seriously ill. I found out that a great deal of the amount of time I spent ill was because of my teeth...Within a week of having all these put it, they’re all false, I broke this on a cherry stone. I thought...I’m not going back and having that operation ever again.

Can rotten teeth be cleaned?

Considering MedicineNet's publication, no absolute cure is available to fix rotten teeth, but treatment options are available to limit further decay. It is necessary to note that treatment options may depend on the severity of the cavity.

From the Hindustan Times' point of view, fixing Johnny Depp's teeth would require porcelain veneers to address wear and discolouration. However, the actor has chosen not to undergo extensive cosmetic procedures.

Frequently asked questions

Johnny Depp's rotten teeth have sparked various online and offline questions. Some of the questions fans ask, and the best answers given are these:

Did Johnny Depp wear veneers? He wears them, beginning with his Pirates of the Caribbean act.

He wears them, beginning with his act. Does Johnny Depp have gold-capped teeth? He has, and this was visible when he starred in Pirates of the Caribbean.

He has, and this was visible when he starred in Did Johnny Rotten get his teeth fixed? He tried to fix some cavity problems many years ago, but they are unfinished, and he has not bothered since then.

He tried to fix some cavity problems many years ago, but they are unfinished, and he has not bothered since then. Why does not Johnny Depp fix his teeth? In an interview, Johnny Depp stated he has not fixed his teeth because he wants to promote his imperfection and crooked smile rather than a fake polished one.

Johnny Depp's teeth are exactly how he wants them, seeing that he has decided to go against every expert's suggestion to change them. While some people view it as a symbol of neglect, others think it a badge of authenticity. To them, Depp's dentition reveals the complexity of a life lived in the public eye.

