Jono and Ellie: Are the MAFS Australia stars still together today?

Since 2015, the Married at First Sight Australia social experiment has delivered nonstop drama, leaving viewers unsure what to expect. Season 11 was no exception, with Jono and Ellie emerging as an unexpected couple. Their romance surprised everyone; fans are eager to know if the pair are still together or if it was just a fling.

MAFS Australia stars Jono and Ellie. Photo: @elliedixoxo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

When the reality stars first embarked on their MAFS journey, Jono paired with Lauren Dunn, and Ellie matched with Ben Walters. However, these pairings did not work out, and they later emerged as a surprising couple on the reunion show. Learn the latest about their romance today.

Who are Jono and Ellie?

They are reality TV stars cast in Married at First Sight Australia Season 11. They were initially paired with Lauren Dunn and Ben Walters, respectively, but later formed a relationship on the reunion show.

What are Jono and Ellie's ages?

The couple's ages are 39 and 32, respectively. However, their birth details are not explicitly public.

Did Jonathan and Ellie get together?

The reality TV stars did get together. Despite initial doubts, their connection grew stronger throughout the show. In an interview with WHO, Jono confirmed their romance, stating:

Yes, we're in love. We feel really lucky to have found each other... We're so comfortable with one another and haven't spent a night apart since we got together.

Ellie also had the following to share with Now To Love:

I've never felt so relaxed with someone. Jono loves hearing my opinions and never shuts me down. We're both on the same page and I feel like I've known him for such a long time; it's weird.

Fast facts on Jono and Ellie. Photo: @jono.mccullough on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

When did Ellie and Jono get together?

Ellie and Jono's MAFS love story began after the experiment when their initial pairings with Ben and Lauren did not work out. They made their grand entrance hand-in-hand at the reunion dinner party.

According to the Mirror, Jono contacted Ellie about a week after the Final Vows, saying he wanted to call her and let her know what had happened. After they had discussed it, they had terrific moments together.

What happened to Jono and Lauren?

Things seemed to be going well for Jono and Lauren. However, issues emerged during their honeymoon when Lauren described the TV star as "too nice" for her. She claimed that though he is lovely, she feels he is too nice for her and needs to be a bit more vulgar to make it more interesting, as reported by Hello Magazine.

Despite reaching the Final Vows, the couple split during the ceremony when Lauren ended things after discovering Jono had been in contact with Ellie.

Are Ellie and Jono still together?

The MAFS couple is still together. They frequently share affectionate photos on social media and spend significant time travelling together.

Are Jono and Ellie married?

Jono and Ellie's wedding has yet to happen. However, they have expressed plans to build a family together. On the So Dramatic! podcast, Jono shared his desire to live together, run businesses, and possibly have children in their dream home.

What does Ellie MAFS do for a living?

McCullough's girlfriend is a registered cosmetic nurse who runs a Botox business in Queensland. According to Capital UK, she specialises in anti-wrinkle injections, fillers, and skin treatments such as laser facials and microdermabrasion.

Ellie became a cosmetic nurse in 2015, and, according to her Instagram, she has practised as a nurse for 12 years and as a cosmetic injector for two years. Among other nursing specialities she has worked in are cosmetic and plastic surgery.

Jono and Ellie in one of their hangout sessions. Photo: @elliedixoxo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Jono McCullough do for a living?

According to Heatworld, reality TV star McCullough owns a health business. Before establishing his current business, he had a diverse career, including roles as a concreter, financial adviser, and infantry soldier.

Frequently asked questions

The MAFS couple has garnered interest since making their romance public on the show's reunion. Here are some inquiries about their relationship:

Do Ellie and Jono live together? The couple lives together on the Gold Coast. They have shared social media updates about their life and home, reflecting their ongoing relationship.

The couple lives together on the Gold Coast. They have shared social media updates about their life and home, reflecting their ongoing relationship. Are Ellie and Jono having children? No, but they have expressed excitement about starting a family in the future.

No, but they have expressed excitement about starting a family in the future. Are Ben and Ellie still together? Ben and Ellie are not together. They separated a few weeks into the show before their relationship developed.

Ben and Ellie are not together. They separated a few weeks into the show before their relationship developed. Did Ellie and Jono have an affair on the show? The lovebirds did not have an affair on the show. They developed their relationship after separating from their initial partners.

Although Jono and Ellie's relationship faced initial criticism and backlash when they revealed their romance, the couple has been resilient. They have continued together and emerged as one of MAFS Australia's most unexpected yet captivating couples. Their love continues to flourish, leaving fans eager to see how far the pair are willing to take their journey together.

