Who is Sean Hannity's daughter? All about Merri Kelly Hannity

Sean Hannity is one of America's most conservative TV presenters. He became famous when he cohosted Hannity & Colmes, a liberal-conservative debate show on Fox News between 1996 and 2009. Since he shot into the limelight, fans have inquired into his personal life. Though he and Jill Rhodes have separated, who is Sean Hannity's daughter, and what does she do?

Sean Hannity's daughter, Merri Kelly. Photo: @Iam_Joemex, @CSHathletics (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Merri Kelly Hannity is the daughter and one of two children of well-known political newscaster Sean Hannity. Although spending her childhood in the shadows of her famous father helped her in some ways, she has carved a niche for herself in tennis. Read on to learn more about the celebrity daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Merri Kelly Hannity Nickname Sean Hannity's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 2002 Age 22 years old in 2024 Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White/Irish descent Religion Christian Height 5'6" (168 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Sean Hannity and Jill Rhodes Siblings Patrick Hannity Marital status Unmarried Education College undergraduate Profession Competitive tennis player, student Social media X (Twitter)

Who is Sean Hannity's daughter?

Merri Kelly is Sean Hannity and Jill Rhodes' second and only daughter. Her parents, as published in People, met in 1991 and married in 1993 before divorcing almost two decades afterwards.

During an exclusive interview about Sean Hannity's children on First Class Fatherhood with Alec Lace, the father said:

Two big rules in my house are that I am not going to make you wash the dishes like your dad did at 12 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night for 10 hours in a restaurant but, they are both athletes, I expect you to do the best they can do in school, and if I am going to pay for coaches and all these and travel with them everywhere, I just want a 100 percent effort and attitude.

Facts about Merri Kelly Hannity. Photo: @NYSPHSAA (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Merri Kelly Hannity's age?

Merri is 22 in 2024, as she was born in 2002. She has an older brother, Patrick, who was born on 3 November 1998, four years earlier. He is also a tennis player, has visited the White House, and his team won the NCAA national title.

Where does Sean Hannity's daughter go to college?

According to The Sun, she attends the University of Michigan, where she plays tennis. Her brother reportedly attends the same college.

Sean Hannity's daughter's tennis career started in high school. She honed her tennis skills while attending Cold Spring Harbor High School in Nassau County, New York. Merri even led her high school tennis team to various competitions and won awards, such as the Nassau singles title.

Who is Hannity's ex-wife?

As published in Wisdom News, she is Jill Rhodes Hannity, a conservative political commentator, author and TV personality. As an author, she has God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy and The Other Side of the Story to her credit.

The ex-lovers met when Hannity worked at WVNN in Huntsville, Alabama, and she was a political columnist for the Huntsville Times. They had separated for years before they divorced in 2019.

Sean Hannity. Photo: @SeanHannity on Facebook, @TheRichFromCali on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Net worth

Information about Merri Kelly's net worth is unknown. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her father's net worth is $300 million.

Frequently asked questions

Since Merri Kelly has begun drawing the internet's attention, fans have tried to discover lesser-known facts about her. Below are some inquiries about her and the best answers.

Does Sean Hannity have a daughter? He has a daughter named Merri Kelly.

He has a daughter named Merri Kelly. Where is Merri Kelly Hannity's college? She reportedly attends the University of Michigan, where she also plays tennis.

She reportedly attends the University of Michigan, where she also plays tennis. Does Hannity have siblings? Sean has three older sisters and is the youngest and only boy of their parents' four children.

Sean has three older sisters and is the youngest and only boy of their parents' four children. Who is Sean Hannity's current partner? According to Yahoo Entertainment, he has been seeing Ainsley Earhardt, an American conservative television host and author, for a while, but they are not engaged.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, he has been seeing Ainsley Earhardt, an American conservative television host and author, for a while, but they are not engaged. Was Ainsley Earhardt ever married? Earhardt has been married twice. The first marriage was to Kevin McKinney in April 2005, and the second was to Will Proctor in 2012.

Who is Sean Hannity's daughter? She is Merri Kelly. Though best known as a celebrity kid, she keeps most of her life private. Merri is carving her path in sports and academics away from her parents' shadows.

