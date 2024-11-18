Prince Harry's net worth today: how rich is the Duke of Sussex?

Prince Harry is a renowned member of the British royal family, best known as the Duke of Sussex and the second son of King Charles and Princess Diana Spencer (Princess of Wales). Besides his popularity, Prince Harry's net worth has been a concern for many, especially after he left the royal family.

Prince Harry is a member of the British royal family and fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. Photo: @Chris Jackson (modified by author)

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, became a media sensation following their controversial announcement of stepping back as senior royal members. This decision stripped them of their royal titles and financial privileges, prompting many netizens to ask: how much is Prince Harry worth right now?

Prince Harry's profile summary

Full name Henry Charles Albert David Gender Male Date of birth September 15, 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, UK Current residence Montecito, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality British Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour Red Weight 90 kg (approx) Height 6 foot 2 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents King Charles and Princess Diana Spencer Siblings Prince William Relationship status Married Wife Meghan Markle Children 2 (Archie and Lilibet) Education Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and Eton

What is Prince Harry's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and the New York Post, Harry's net worth is approximately $60 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his inheritance from the royal family and lucrative contracts.

In a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry expressed how his mother's inheritance helped them with Meghan Markle when they left the royal family. He said;

I've got what my mum left me, and without that, we wouldn't have been able to do this. She saw it coming, and I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Windsor Castle following the birth of his son in Windsor, United Kingdom. Photo by Steve Parsons

Prince Harry's inheritance

A huge part of Prince Harry's impressive fortune comes from his inheritances, particularly those from his late mother, Princess Diana, and his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the Duke of Sussex's inheritance details;

How much did Prince Harry receive when he turned 40?

Upon turning 40 on September 15, 2024, Prince Harry reportedly inherited $8.5 million from a trust fund established by his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. He also received $8 million when he turned 21. The trust fund, created in 1994, was designed to provide financial gifts to her great-grandchildren upon reaching the ages of 21 and 40.

How much did Harry inherit from Diana?

Prince Harry inherited $20 million from his late mother's trust fund when he turned 30, following her tragic death in 1997. This amount was part of a more significant estate shared with his brother, Prince William. After taxes and other deductions, the net inheritance for each brother was around $10 million.

The funds from Diana's estate were placed in a trust that allowed Harry and William to access their inheritance when they turned 30. Initially, they received annual dividends worth $450,000 from this trust when they turned 25.

Prince Harry at a Youth Forum on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London. Photo credit should read Simon Dawson

How much was Prince Harry's inheritance from Philip?

The exact amount of inheritance Prince Harry received from his late grandfather, Prince Philip, has yet to be discovered. The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed in April 2021, left a $30 million estate passed down to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II of England.

How does Prince Harry make his money now?

Prince Harry generates income through various ventures following his departure from royal duties. Below is a breakdown of some of Prince Harry's income sources;

Netflix deals

On September 2, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year contract worth $100 million with Netflix. They were to produce content through their company, Archewell Productions, which includes documentaries, docuseries, and children's programming. The royal couple has since made notable projects, including Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead, and Heart of Invictus.

Prince Harry at the Natwest Women's Six Nations Championships at Twickenham Stoop in London, England. Photo by Eddie Mulholland

Spotify deals

In addition to signing a lucrative deal with Netflix, Harry and Meghan inked a three-year podcasting deal with Spotify worth $25 million. The couple were to produce exclusive content for the platform through their production company, Archewell Audio.

However, the ex-royal couple did not create content for the platform in 2021, but Meghan later launched her podcast, Archetypes. The podcast saw Meghan host celebrity figures like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey to discuss stereotypes against women.

The contract ended in June 2023, as they mutually agreed to part ways with the giant streaming platform. Meghan has since announced a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media.

Author

Prince Harry has also ventured into writing books. Harry's memoir, Spare, was published on January 10, 2023, and sold over 1.4 million copies on its release day. The memoir covers Harry's childhood, struggles with mental health, and the challenges he faced as a member of the royal family.

The controversial book also discusses his decision to step back from royal duties and seek a more private life in the United States. According to BBC news, Penguin Random House is rumoured to have paid Prince Harry a $20 million advance for Spare.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at Abbey Road Studios, in London, England. Photo by Hannah McKay

Prince Harry's cars

The Duke of Sussex owns a fleet of luxurious cars. Some of his notable vehicles include;

Vehicle Model Estimated price Volkswagen Golf $23,195 - $30,000 Audi A3 $50600 - $60200 2022 Audi e-Tron SUV $61,000 - $100,000 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero $1.2 million Land Rover Discovery $108,670 - $130,405 Range Rover $52,600 - $170,400 Lexus LX 600 $102,811 Audi S3 $30,770

Prince Harry's house

Prince Harry and Meghan paid a $5 million cash down payment for a $14.7 million 9-bedroom estate in the exclusive California suburb of Montecito. They also took a $10 million mortgage for the estate. The property features a large pool, a tennis court, a chicken coop, rose gardens, and a roomy terrace with a wood-fired stove and barbecue.

The celebrity mansion also has a sauna, gym, games room, arcade, wine cellar, and five-car garage. The former royal couple is also reported to have spent millions on a beachfront property in Melides, Portugal, a small town 81 miles south of Lisbon.

FAQs

Prince Harry is a member of the British royal family. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Duke of Sussex;

How old is Prince Harry?

Prince, whose full name is Henry Charles Albert David (age 40 years as of 2024), was born on September 15, 1984, at St. Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom. He is a member of the British royal family and fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. His parents are King Charles III and Diana, Princes of Wales.

Who is Prince Harry's wife?

Prince Harry is married to Meghan Markle, a businesswoman and former actress. They began their relationship in mid-2016 but first appeared together in public at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017. Their engagement was announced on November 27, 2017, and they later tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, England. Photo by Max Mumby

Who are Prince Harry's children?

Prince Harry and Meghan have two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harrison was born on May 6, 2019, at The Portland Hospital in London. He is seventh in line to the British throne.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. She is eighth in line to the British throne.

What is Meghan Markle's net worth?

Harry and Meghan's net worth is currently $60 million. However, before marrying the British monarch in May 2018, Meghan Markle had an alleged net worth of approximately $5 million. Her wealth was primarily from brand endorsements and her acting career.

The former actress allegedly earned $50,000 for each episode of Suits and a combined $360,000 from her roles in the 2010 movies Remember Me and The Candidate. She also made around $80,000 annually from sponsorships and endorsement deals.

Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut ties with the royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut ties with the royal family because of their well-being, media intrusion, and desire for independence. The celebrity couple resides in their Montecito home in Los Angeles, California, USA, alongside their two children, Archie and Lillibet.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola

How much will Harry inherit from the Queen?

Prince Harry was meant to inherit $8.5 million from his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's mother, on his 40th birthday. In 1994, the Queen Mother set aside a trust fund for her great-grandchildren.

Trivia

Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years, including in Afghanistan, earning about $50,000 annually.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties in January 2020 but maintained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry received a considerable amount of money from his inheritance from his late mother and great-grandmother.

, entered the Guinness world record for selling the most copies on its first release day. Meghan Markle was an accomplished actress before marrying Prince Harry.

Prince Harry's net worth, estimated at around $60 million, reflects his diverse financial portfolio since retiring from royal duties. This wealth is derived from multiple sources, including a significant inheritance from the royal family and lucrative deals with major companies like Netflix and Spotify.

