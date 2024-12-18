Harvey Weinstein’s net worth today: what is left of his fortune?

Harvey Weinstein's net worth has drawn attention amidst his scandalous legal battles. Once a Hollywood mogul, Weinstein's financial empire has faced scrutiny and decline. At the peak of his career, Weinstein's fortune was incredibly significant, reflecting his influence in the film industry.

Harvey's vast wealth stemmed from his success as a top film producer and from his company. Photo by Johannes Eisele

Source: Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's net worth reflects the highs and lows of his infamous career. As co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company, he once reigned over Hollywood. However, legal woes and convictions have overshadowed his financial successes.

Harvey Weinstein's profile summary

Full name Harvey Weinstein Gender Male Date of birth March 19, 1952 Age 72 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Flushing Queens, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Weight 92 kg (approx) Height 6 feet Father Max Weinstein Mother Miriam Weinstein Siblings Bob Weinstein Relationship status Divorced Ex-spouse Georgina Chapman (m. 2007–2021), Eve Chilton Weinstein (m. 1987–2004) Education John Bowne High School and State University of New York at Buffalo Profession Former film producer

Harvey Weinstein's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harvey's net worth is $25 million. This represents a dramatic decline from his peak net worth, largely due to extensive legal battles, settlements related to his sexual misconduct allegations, and the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Company.

Harvey Weinstein at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in New York City. Photo by Johannes Eisele

Source: Original

What was Harvey Weinstein's net worth before?

According to Daily Mail, Harvey Weinstein's net worth at his peak was over $300 million. This valuation was largely based on his success as a top producer and the value of The Weinstein Company.

Where was Harvey Weinstein's house?

Harvey Weinstein owned several properties across the United States during his career success. Some of his notable properties included:

In 2006, Weinstein purchased a four-story townhouse on Bank Street in Greenwich Village, New York City, for $14.95 million. In March 2018, he sold the property for $25.6 million.

In 1994, Weinstein purchased a property at 26 Beachside Avenue for $4.25 million. He later acquired an adjacent lot at 28 Beachside Avenue for $4 million in 2000. The property was sold for $16 million in 2018.

Weinstein also owned a waterfront home, which he listed on the market for $13.5 million before reducing it to $12.8 million and $12.4 million in 2017. Eventually, he sold the house for $10 million during his legal fallout.

In 2006, alongside his brother, Harvey sold a Manhattan apartment for $20.9 million to Robert De Niro.

Harvey Weinstein at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Photo by Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

How did Harvey Weinstein make his fortune?

Harvey Weinstein made his fortune primarily through his pioneering work in the film industry. In 1979, he established Miramax, a small independent film distribution company, alongside his brother Bob. According to Bob, the brothers named the company in honour of their parents; he wrote,

In 1979 my brother, Harvey, and I founded Miramax Films, the company that we named in honor of our parents, Miriam and Max, and that we continue to run to this day.

Miramax grew to be one of the most successful independent US-based film studios and was acquired by Disney for $60 million in the early 90s. It would produce and distribute critically acclaimed films. Some of Harvey Weinstein's notable movies include:

1994: Pulp Fiction

1997: Good Will Hunting

1998: Shakespeare in Love

1996: The English Patient

The Weinstein Company (TWC)

In 2005, the Weinstein brothers left Miramax and founded The Weinstein Company, which continued to produce top movies and garnered numerous awards. The company was involved in high-profile projects like Project Runway, which received extensive critical acclaim and box office success, further solidifying Weinstein's status in Hollywood.

Harvey Weinstein in court during a pre-trial hearing following sexual-related charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Etienne Laurent

Source: Getty Images

Who purchased The Weinstein Company?

The Weinstein Company was purchased by Lantern Capital Partners, a private equity firm, during its bankruptcy proceedings in 2018. After a competitive auction, Lantern emerged as the highest bidder, acquiring substantially all of the company's assets and rights to its films.

How much was The Weinstein Company worth?

The value of the Weinstein Company fluctuated significantly following the allegations against its co-founder, Harvey Weinstein. In 2016, Harvey estimated the company's worth to be between $700 million and $800 million.

However, following the scandal and subsequent bankruptcy filing in 2018, The Weinstein Company's value plummeted. The company was sold to Lantern Entertainment for $310 million in a bankruptcy auction.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Photo by Steven Hirsch

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Harvey Weinstein is a well-known American former film producer and convicted sexual offender. Below are some lesser-known facts about the disgraced Hollywood producer;

Harvey Weinstein, age 72 years (as of 2024) was born to Max and Miriam Weinstein on March 19, 1952, in New York City, USA.

Weinstein has been married and divorced twice to Georgina Chapman, and Eve Chilton Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein is a father to 5 children, four daughters and a son from his two marriages.

Under Weinstein's leadership, Miramax and The Weinstein Company received 341 Oscar nominations, winning 81 Academy Awards.

Harvey was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in October 2023.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a total of 39 years in prison due to multiple convictions for sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein's net worth mirrors his turbulent personal and professional life. From Hollywood powerhouse to downfall marked by legal struggles, his finances tell a compelling story of from riches to rags. Legal fees, divorce settlements, and asset liquidation have significantly drained his wealth since the allegations surfaced in 2017.

READ ALSO: Bobby Lee's net worth today

Briefly.co.za published an article about Bobby Lee, a well-known Asian American actor, comedian, and writer. He is best known for his vibrant roles in the 2000s film MADtv.

Due to his vibrant personality and unique comedic style, Bobby Lee has carved out a significant niche in the entertainment industry, boosting his financial status. Discover more facts about the celebrity's fortune.

Source: Briefly News