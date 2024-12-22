John McAfee's net worth: what was it at the time of his death?

John McAfee's net worth is a fascinating tale of immense wealth and controversy. The tech guru who founded McAfee Associates amassed fortunes through antivirus software and cryptocurrency. However, his financial journey was marred by legal troubles and bold claims.

John is considered one of the most controversial figures in the world of crypto and technology, with countless ups and downs throughout his life. Photo by Larry Marano

Few tech figures hold as much influence as John McAfee, especially regarding his net worth. Rising to prominence with McAfee Antivirus, he once boasted staggering financial success. However, his involvement in cryptocurrency and extravagant lifestyle drained his million-dollar fortune, leaving him penniless, which sparked questions about his true legacy.

John McAfee's profile summary

What was John McAfee's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth John's net worth at the time of his death was around $4 million. This marked a significant decline from his peak net worth during his successful career as the founder of McAfee Associates. His financial downfall was attributed to bad investments, legal troubles, and substantial losses during the 2008 financial crisis.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News' Matt Gutman, McAfee talked about his vast net worth and how it went down. He said,

I wasted it, like everybody who has money.

John McAfee during an interview in Miami, Florida, U.S. Photo by Louis Lanzano

How much was John McAfee worth at his peak?

According to Market Realist, John McAfee's net worth at the peak of his career was over $100 million. This wealth primarily stemmed from his role as the founder of McAfee Associates.

John McAfee's company

John established McAfee Associates in the late 1980s to help combat the growing threat of computer viruses. The company's flagship product, McAfee VirusScan, became highly popular for detecting and neutralizing viruses in personal computers.

By the early 1990s, McAfee Associates was a leader in the antivirus software industry, earning an annual income of $5 million. The company's success led to an initial public offering (IPO) in 1992, making it a major player in computer security.

McAfee's antivirus founder resigned in 1994 and sold his remaining stake at the company, reportedly earning around $100 million. After his departure, McAfee Associates continued to thrive and was acquired by Intel in 2010 for $7.7 billion. The brand was later rebranded as an independent entity in 2016.

John McAfee during the China Internet Security Conference in Beijing, China. Photo by Visual China Group

John McAfee's net worth from bitcoin

In later years, McAfee became deeply involved in the cryptocurrency world and claimed to have invested heavily in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For instance, McAfee once made bold claims about Bitcoin, predicting its price would reach $1 million by the end of 2020. However, he later admitted these predictions were publicity stunts.

The US SEC once accused him of promoting certain initial coin offerings (ICOs) in a fraudulent cryptocurrency pump-and-dump scheme alongside his bodyguard. He allegedly disguised himself as an impartial adviser when he promoted the ICOs despite allegedly getting paid $23 million in digital assets in return.

FAQs

John McAfee was a successful entrepreneur and software programmer best known as one of the tech world's most controversial figures. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the American computer programmer;

Did John McAfee have a wife?

John McAfee was married to Janice Dyson at the time of his death. The former couple first met in 2012 when Janice was working as a prostitute in Miami Beach, Florida. Their relationship began after McAfee solicited her services, leading to a romantic involvement that lasted until he died in 2021.

Prior to marrying Dyson in 2013, John had been married thrice. His first marriage was to Fran, whom he met around 1968 while studying for a doctorate at Northeast Louisiana State College.

His second wife was Judy, a former flight attendant. They were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2002.

John McAfee and his wife Janice Dyson. Photo by James Keivom

Did Janice McAfee get John's money?

Janice McAfee, the widow of John McAfee, has stated that she did not inherit any money from him. In a recent interview held in Costa del Sol, where she is staying with friends, Janice claimed John did not have a will or an estate at the time of his death, which means there are no financial assets to pass on to her. She said,

I don’t know. He didn’t have a will, so there’s no estate for anyone to claim.

Additionally, due to various legal judgments against him in the United States, it is highly unlikely that any financial legacy would benefit her. Janice has expressed that she is currently struggling financially and has been doing odd jobs to support herself since his passing.

What is Janice Dyson's net worth?

John McAfee's widow is reportedly bankrupt. During a 2023 interview with Cointelegraph, Janice claimed to have run out of funds to secure an independent autopsy for her late husband. She said,

Two years ago, I had the money for an independent autopsy; a year ago, I had the money, but now I don’t. I am surviving by taking little jobs here and there to feed myself.

John McAfee during the C2SV Technology Conference + Music Festival at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Photo by LiPo Ching

How old was John McAfee when he died?

John McAfee was 75 years old when he died on June 23, 2021. He was found in his prison cell in Spain shortly after a court approved his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges. His cause of death is alleged to be suicide.

Where is John McAfee buried?

John McAfee is not buried yet, as his body is still in a Spanish morgue. A judge ruled that his body cannot be released to his family until their appeal for autopsy records is resolved.

John McAfee's net worth was as unpredictable as the man himself. From tech mogul to crypto enthusiast, his financial highs and lows captivated global attention. While his wealth fluctuated, his legacy as a bold innovator lives on.

