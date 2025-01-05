Do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials? Facts you should know

Alec Cabacungan and Kaleb-Wolf De Melo Torres have an inspiring story as the patient ambassadors for the Shriners Hospital for Children, where they have been receiving care since they were toddlers. They are known as the face of Shriners, but do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials?

Kaleb and Alec have grown up in the public eye due to their association with Shriners Hospital for Children. Shriners is a network of non-profit pediatric hospitals in North America dedicated to offering specialized care to kids. They have also been known to use children in their advertising campaigns.

Do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials?

How much do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials? Alec Cabacungan and Kaleb-Wolf get paid for their appearances in commercials. While the exact amounts they earn are not publicly disclosed, it is known that they receive compensation for their work as brand ambassadors for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Kaleb and Alec's role as the face of Shriners is more than just for the payment. Their involvement in ads helps raise awareness and funds, which Alec told The Gilmer Mirror in February 2023 means the world to him.

They've been with me throughout my entire life, and I understand what they've done for me and I hope that they can continue to do what they did for me for other kids. It really makes me happy, and it's a rewarding feeling to know that I'm a part of the team that's helping Shriners help more kids. That means the world to me.

What is Kaleb from Shriners' net worth?

Kaleb's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, according to various sources, including Networthandage and Networth Epic. Apart from Shriners, he also serves as a spokesperson for Osteogenesis Imperfecta Canada.

What is Alec from Shriners' net worth?

Alec is estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $5 million, according to Hownetworth and Famous People Today. It is unclear how much Alec Cabacungan's salary is from his ventures away from Shriners.

How old are Alec and Kaleb from the Shriners' commercial?

Alec from Shriners is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on May 8, 2002, in Chicago, Illinois. His counterpart, Kaleb-Wolf, was born on February 27, 2009, in Montreal, Canada, making him 15 years old in 2024.

What disabilities do Alec and Kaleb have?

Alec and Kaleb have osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), or brittle bone disease. OI is a genetic bone disorder characterized by fragile bones that break easily, bone deformities, short stature, and weak teeth. It is caused by a defect in the gene responsible for producing collagen, which is a protein that is essential for strong bones.

Alec has been receiving care from Shriners since 2002. He was diagnosed with brittle bone disease while his mother was still pregnant with him.

Kaleb has broken his bones over 200 times and undergone 11 surgeries. He underwent his first major procedure at only seven days old.

What happened to Alec from Shriners Hospital?

Is Alec Cabacungan still alive? The Shriners patient ambassador is still alive and continues to work with the hospital. In May 2018, Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago dedicated their indoor basketball court to Cabacungan, naming it Alec's Court.

In early 2021, his counterpart, Kaleb, was thought to be dead after social media users confused him with a boy who passed away. Shriners later came out to clarify.

Alec Cabacungan is a graduate

Alec is currently pursuing his passion for journalism and sports broadcasting. In June 2024, he graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, where he was also an advocate for wheelchair accessibility. He shared the news with a series of pictures on Instagram, with the caption,

Grateful for everyone in my life who helped me achieve this lifelong goal. More motivated than ever before to make Northwestern University more wheelchair accessible for future students, staff, and visitors who want to be a part of this amazing community.

Shriners Hospital scandal

Shriners Hospitals has faced some controversy over the years. They have been accused of using exploitation in their advertising methods. Critics argue that the commercials featuring children with disabilities, like Alec and Kaleb, are designed to solicit donations by evoking sympathy.

The children's hospital has also faced financial-related scandals, including the transparency of donations. In 2008, a top official at the hospital pleaded guilty to stealing over $828,000 to purchase luxury cars, a house in Florida, and a Las Vegas vacation.

The question, 'Do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials?' has been widely discussed. The two young ambassadors have become household names as they continue to inspire people with their stories of hope.

