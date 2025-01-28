Who is Lane Kiffin's girlfriend? Meet Sally Rychlak

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin is constantly in the news and has gone viral numerous times, especially in 2013 when USC fired him on the tarmac at LAX. He also has an eventful life off the field. In 2023, Sally Rychlak was introduced as Lane Kiffin's girlfriend.

Lane Kiffin during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium on January 02, 2025, in Jacksonville (L). (Photo by James Gilbert on Getty Images/@sallyrychlak on Facebook (modified by author)

Sally Rychlak gained recognition for being the Ole Miss football coach's girlfriend but she has built a successful career behind the scenes. She is the daughter of a university professor and she is also working in the education sector.

Sally Rychlak's profile summary

Full name Sally Rychlak Date of birth 1997 Place of birth Oxford, Mississippi, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Children None Siblings Five Parents Ron Rychlak, Claire Rychlak Education University of Mississippi (marketing) Profession Major gifts officer at SMU (2022 to date) Social media Instagram Facebook LinkedIn

Who is Lane Kiffin's girlfriend?

Lane Kiffin is rumoured to be back with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach has been posting pictures of Layla on social media since late 2024. They spent Christmas together in Manhattan Beach, and on January 4, 2025, he uploaded a photo of them embracing with the caption,

"Happy birthday."

Layla and Lane tied the knot in 2004 and divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. At the time, they released a joint statement saying the divorce was amicable. Layla, who has been living in Los Angeles, will be relocating to Oxford, Mississippi, according to a January 2025 Brobible article that Lane reposted on his X (Twitter) account.

Lane Kiffin and Sally Rychlak's relationship

Lane introduced former Ole Miss football cheerleader Sally Rychlak as his girlfriend in a since-deleted X (Twitter) post in August 2023 while wishing her a Happy Girlfriends Day. The couple mostly kept details of their relationship private but were spotted on numerous occasions during games.

Facts about Sally Rychlak. Photo: @sallyrychlak on Facebook (modified by author)

How old is Sally Rychlak?

Sally Rychlak's birthday is unknown, but various sources estimate her birth year to be 1997. She is around 28 years of age as of 2025.

Rychlak and Lane have a significant age gap of about two decades. Lane Kiffin was born on May 9, 1975 (age 49 in 2025). During Thanksgiving 2023, he hilariously reacted to 'When someone mentions the age gap' in a TikTok video posted by his daughter Landry.

Where is Sally Rychlak from?

Sally is a native of Mississippi, United States. Her father, Ron Rychlak, is a Distinguished Professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law, while her mother, Claire, is a homemaker.

Sally Rychlak's education

Rychlak enrolled at the University of Mississippi in 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was involved in several activities at the school, including being an Ole Miss cheerleader and an orientation leader.

She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Psi and the student marketing association. Sally graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing.

Lane Kiffin at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 10, 2022, in Oxford, Mississippi (R). Photo: Justin Ford on Getty Images/@sallyrychlak on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Sally Rychlak's career

Rychlak briefly worked at her alma mater after graduation. She interned at the institution's Development Office for about seven months, from 2018 to 2019.

In May 2019, Sally joined the University of Mississippi's School of Business as a development associate. She then moved to the university's School of Pharma in October 2021 as a development officer. Rychlak also worked at Pure Barre, Oxford, as a fitness instructor from June 2018 to July 2022.

Sally moved to Dallas, Texas, in August 2022 after landing a job at Southern Methodist University. Her job title at SMU is major gifts officer.

How did Lane Kiffin meet his girlfriend?

Sally Rychlak and Lane Kiffin did not share how they met but they were both working at the University of Mississippi. Kiffin was named Ole Miss head coach in December 2019 when Sally was working at the university's School of Business.

Does Lane Kiffin have any kids?

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach welcomed three kids with Layla, including daughters Landry and Presley and son Knox. Landry (born in 2005) is a student at the University of Mississippi.

Daughter Presley (born in 2007) is a student at the University of Southern California (USC), where she plays volleyball. Knox (born in 2009) is set to enroll at Oxford High in Mississippi where he will play in the football team as a quarterback.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin after winning the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between Duke Blue Devils and Ole Miss Rebels at EverBank Stadium on January 02, 2025, in Jacksonville. Photo: Dustin Markland

FAQs

Below are some of the frequently asked questions about Lane Kiffin's love life:

Is Lane Kiffin back with his ex-wife?

Lane Kiffin is speculated to be back with his ex-wife, Layla. He hinted in January 2025 that Layla and their son Knox will be moving to Oxford, Mississippi, where he lives with his eldest daughter, Landry.

Is Lane Kiffin married?

The Ole Miss head coach is not married as of 2025. He has reconciled with his ex-wife Layla but has yet to reveal if they will remarry.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin attend Fox Sports/PAC-10 Conference Hollywood premiere night at 20th Century Fox Studios on July 29, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Sally Rychlak may not be Lane Kiffin's girlfriend following his alleged reconciliation with ex-wife Layla but she left an impression on college football fans. The two have not been seen together for some time. Sally deactivated her X account and set her Instagram account to private.

