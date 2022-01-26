What are Gucci shoes prices in South Africa in 2022: Where to shop in SA

Almost everybody, if not everyone, likes to look good. However, a good skincare routine, an excellent fitting of clothes, bags and jewellery are incomplete without a pair of nice footwear. So, whether you want to slip your feet into something casual and comfy or high-end shoes to finish your looks, you might want to know what the current Gucci shoes prices in South Africa are.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A pair of Gucci shoes. Photo: @Tianahzempire

Source: Twitter

Gucci shoes are not for the feeble-pocketed. The money that must leave your bank account to own a pair of luxurious shoe brands worldwide is consistent with the “Nothing good comes easy” maxim. When you walk into any of the brand's showrooms to pick up a shoe, you may eventually spend beyond your budget because of the beautiful and long-lasting products you will get. This is just a friendly heads up if you want to know the price of any Gucci sneakers in South Africa.

Is Gucci sold in Africa?

The brand’s production house might be based across countries in Europe, but this has not stopped it from gaining customers from the shores of African countries. This is not surprising as South Africans often ask questions like, "Does Gucci sell in South Africa?

Where to shop for Gucci shoes in South Africa

Gucci SA stores are strategically positioned around different provinces in the country. Below is a list of the stores that you can visit and ask first hand for the prices.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sandton City store

You can get almost anything luxurious and artistic in this city for a reasonable price, especially around Diamond Walk and Nelson Mandela Square, where the brand's stores are located. Likewise, you are guaranteed an array of authentic Gucci shoes here at a reasonable price. This is a place to count on from vintage to a limited edition of whatever you are looking for.

Pretoria store

Luxuity is a fashion store dedicated to high-end luxury brands, and they have a presence in Pretoria by the Menlyn Maine Central Square.

Cape Town store

When you are in Cape Town and looking for a place to pick up some luxury brands, Gucci V & A Waterfront store is your best bet.

The Luxuity Cape Quarter is also another place to look at during your shopping spree. Ideally, you can purchase the brand's product in most major cities in South Africa.

Gucci doles out exotic fashion statements in clothes, bags, hats, and shoes, among other accessories. Photo: @StanleyMbonu

Source: Twitter

Gucci South Africa online shopping

As of 2019, South Africans who wanted to own any of the brand's products had to make purchases within their country of residence. This is because the brand was not offering direct online delivery to individuals in South Africa from their factory.

If you cannot buy from a store physically for one reason or the other, the other option available to you is to order online from different stores that operate in that space. Again, you may pay on delivery or before; however, be cautious of protecting your details so you do not fall victim to fraudsters. Some online stores and their websites include:

What's the price of Gucci shoes?

The price of getting authentic Gucci branded footwear is already high in dollars, and the figures might look even more insane when you try converting Gucci shoes prices in rands.

Men's shoes price range

Below are some sneakers and their prices:

Gucci Leather Snake Ace sneakers White goes for R7,000

Men’s Gucci Tennis 1977 Slip-on sneakers sell for around R9,330

Men’s Off the Grid Gucci Tennis 1977 is around R11,500

Men’s Gucci Tennis 1977 high top sneakers are about R12,000

Men’s Bee Print Ace sneakers will go for about 11,000 Rands

All in all, a typical Gucci sneaker will sell from R7,000 and above.

There is a wide range of Gucci shoes in the market, depending on your choice and budget. Photo: @94KD93

Source: Twitter

Female Gucci shoes prices in South Africa

Any lady looking to join the gang of Gucci owners must be able to part away with some of the prices listed next to the shoes below:

Gucci GG - Canvas Logo Plaque ankle boots sell for around R20,000

Horsebit-detail block-heel boots are about R13,500

GG Monogram espadrilles cost about R10,500

Open toe Logo Mules goes for around R6,350

Princetown slippers cost around R12,500

Double G slingback pumps sell for R13,000

Knee-high GG boots are about R25,850

Interlocking G-combat boots sell for R21,000

Gucci sandals prices in South Africa

Below are some prices of sandals produced by this luxury brand. Note that these are international prices.

Mini Double G sandals - R9,021

Double G Touch strap sandal - R17,124

Men’s Gucci Off The Grid Slide - R8,409

Men’s Slip-on Sandal - R6,880

Men’s interlocking G slide sandal - R5,810

Men’s slide sandal with straps - R10,550

Men’s thong sandal with web - R8,409

2015 Re-Edition men’s sandal - R11,008

Men’s GG supreme slide sandal - R7,492

Gucci shoes prices in South Africa can quickly put off a not-so-buoyant buyer. However, with quality comes a real cost, which is true of the brand.

READ ALSO: Top 10 clothing stores 2021: Best online clothing shopping South Africa

Do you want to shop for your clothing online and do not want to leave the comfort of your home or office? Briefly.co.za recently shared some online clothing stores where you can conveniently shop.

Online shops like Zaful SA, Zana, Superbalist, and Label Collections are some of the stores you might want to consider. Check out the post to learn more about their uniqueness.

Source: Briefly News