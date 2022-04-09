Top 20 best jeans for pear shape women | How to find them

The best thing a woman can have is feeling beautiful and secure in whatever they wear. However, finding the best jeans that flatter your figure if you are pear-shaped is a real struggle. Well, consider that a solved problem! This article has top 20 jeans ideas for a great fit on pear-shaped ladies.

What type of jeans should a pear shape wear?

Pear-shaped ladies have wider hips and thighs compared to their bust and shoulders and have a defined waistline that is smaller than the hips. The shape is sometimes called a triangular frame. Global celebrities with such a figure include Rihanna, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, and Eva Longoria.

What type of jeans should a pear shape wear?

A pear-shaped beauty can be curvy or slim. These aspects should be considered when choosing a fitting denim design. Here are the top 20 styles to flatter your curves. The photos and jeans ideas are sourced from Instagram accounts of denim designers and retailers from across the globe.

1. High-rise bootcut jeans

Bootcuts will help flatter your figure.

Bootcuts have a flared hemline that will help balance your hips while creating a more balanced silhouette. It is the most flattering style that all triangle-shaped ladies must have in their denim wardrobe.

2. Cropped kick flares

Cropped kick flares.

Cropped kick flares are a fantastic choice if you want to balance your hips and lengthen your legs. All pear-shaped sizes will look great in the outfit.

3. High rise loose leg jeans

High rise loose leg.

High rise loose leg jeans are a great fit if you are looking for a looser but elegant style. The waist will not gap, and they offer a neater fit around the hip area.

4. Skinny flares

Skinny flares.

Skinny flares hug your figure at the waist area, hips, and thighs. The denim then flares out from the knees to showcase your curves and balance the hips.

5. Wide leg jeans

Wide leg.

Wide leg outfits are ideal designs for pear-shaped ladies. They hug your waist them skim over the hips and thighs.

6. Straight leg jeans

Straight-leg denim.

The straight leg ensemble design lengthens your legs and brings out your natural curves in the best way. The high-rise denim flatters your waistline, and you can style it with several top designs.

7. Ankle-length skinny jeans

Ankle-length skinny denim.

Skinny jeans are made from semi-stretch denim that helps flatter your pear shape. The ankle hem gives it a sophisticated finish and can be won for semi-official affairs.

8. 90s cheeky straight denim

90s cheeky straight denim.

The 90s style is made from lighter vintage denim that does not stretch. They have a backside-firming fit, so you do not have to worry about waist-gaping.

9. Stretchy high-waist ripped skinny jeans

Stretchy high-waist ripped denim.

Stretchy skinny denim material help to flatter your pear shape and showcase your well-defined curves. They are also a perfect fit for your waist because they leave no gap.

10. Body shaper denim

Body shaper denim trousers.

Body shapers embrace your curves to bring out your best features. They come in different shades, are comfortable to wear, and can be worn for any occasion.

11. Skinny denim with distress details

Skinny denim with distressed details.

These stretchy skinny ensembles define your curves, ensuring the world sees your enviable silhouette. The distressed details give it a classy finish.

12. Flared patch pocket jeans

Flared patch pocket denim.

Patch pocket jeans with flared hems help balance your hips and waist. They can be accessorized with a matching belt to avoid getting a gap waist.

13. Relaxed fit jeans

Relaxed fit denim.

This denim material will give you a relaxing feel throughout the day. They are great mom jeans but are also ideal for triangular-shaped ladies as they embrace your natural curves to bring out your best features.

14. Push up denim

Push-up denim.

Push up denim defines your hip area and outlines your curves, drawing focus on your curvy figure. The high-rise feature ensures the ensemble fits without leaving a gaping waistline.

15. High-rise cigarette jeans

High-rise cigarette pants.

This design is better-looking on slimmer pear-shaped ladies. It makes you look taller.

16. Hourglass high-rise jeans

Hourglass high-rise jeans.

This is the best choice if you are looking for the best jeans for a petite pear shape with well-defined curves. It accentuates the waistline, drawing focus on your hippy figure.

17. High-rise super skinny

High-rise super skinny denim.

These are the best fit if you want to achieve a slim and long silhouette. They also flatter your natural curves as they lift the hips and mould to the waist.

18. Button fly high-rise jeans

Button fly high-rise denim.

Button fly sets give your ensemble a vintage vibe. The high-rise design flatters your shape by highlighting your waistline, hips, and thighs.

19. Straight ankle jeans

Straight ankle denim.

Straight ankle jeans are comfortable and can be styled with different types of shoes and tops. The faded blue colour gives them a vintage feel.

20. Cutout skinny jeans

Cutout skinny denim.

Cutouts add a little twist to your skinny ensemble and turn your casual affair into fashion. Skinny trousers are known to flatter your curvy hips and thighs. The cutouts will draw the attention away from your prominent features, making you comfortable all day.

Can pear shape wear mom jeans?

Pear shape ladies can put on mom jeans but avoid the baggy designs. Mom jeans that are loose around the hips and waist add extra bulk to the area. The best option to flatter your curves should fit closer to the waist and hips area.

Are straight leg jeans good for a pear shape?

Straight-leg jeans should be among your first choices when shopping for a pear shape. They offer an ultra-flattering fit as they skim over your hips and thighs and fall in a straight line from the waist to the hems.

What pear shape women should not wear?

There are several designs that pear-shaped ladies should avoid. These include;

Baggy mom jeans: They add extra bulk to the hip and waist area.

They add extra bulk to the hip and waist area. Denim with pocket details: The cloth you choose should have no or minimal pocket details so that they do not add extra bulk to your curves.

The cloth you choose should have no or minimal pocket details so that they do not add extra bulk to your curves. Larger sizes: Know your measurements and get a smaller fit that is slightly tighter because denim material relaxes to the right size with time.

