Best 50+ Shweshwe traditional dresses for 2022 (with images)

Shweshwe traditional dresses are known for their vibrant colours and patterned prints. The ensemble has been around for a long time, and the fashion does not seem to be dying anytime soon. 2022 is another year to witness diverse creativity in making Shweshwe a contemporary fashion piece while still maintaining its traditional vibe.

Shweshwe traditional dresses for 2022. Photo: @themascloset, @ndaloh_creations, @designbyhands (modified by author)

Shweshwe dresses have become a common theme at weddings as more couples embrace the traditional attire rather than the usual white wedding outfits. The material can be customized to create any design you want.

What is a Shweshwe dress?

Shweshwe traditional attires are made from printed cotton fabrics that are originally indigo (dark blue). In modern South Africa, the ensemble comes in a variety of colours and prints that are often designed with other types of fabrics for a contemporary appearance.

Best Shweshwe traditional dresses for 2022

Shweshwe clothes come in a variety of colours and designs. Here are the top 50 best attires to rock in 2022. The pictures are from the latest social media posts of models and fashion designers.

1. Sleeveless skater dress

Sleeveless skater ensemble. Photo: @lynettemashitisho

Give your ensemble a modern look with this off-shoulder Shweshwe print dress. It can be worn when attending social or official events.

2. One-shoulder modern Shweshwe

One-shoulder modern Shweshwe. Photo: @ndaloh_creations

Keep it traditional in a modern way with this white and blue ensemble. The ruffle detail on one shoulder and the layered hem make it ideal for weddings.

3. Strapless blue ensemble

Strapless blue ensemble. Photo: @soultenacious

Make your day a blue affair with this beautifully created piece of clothing. The yellow stripes create an elegant appearance, and the outfit looks stunning with minimal makeup and accessories.

4. Colourful Shweshwe wedding attire

Colourful wedding attire. Photo: @didadabhay (modified by author)

Make your wedding vibrant with this bright wedding gown. Create a magic dress made from a combination of tulle, sequins, lace, sparkles, and beautiful Shweshwe fabric.

5. One-shoulder layered attire

One-shoulder layered ensemble. Photo: @designer_malume_mike

Make your day a blue affair with this beautifully created piece of clothing. The white lace at the hem adds a modern touch to the outfit.

6. Double sleeved red dress

Double sleeved red attire. Photo: @shonaaccra

This red midi flare ensemble can be worn by ladies of all ages. It does not show a lot of skin, making it a decent choice for formal occasions.

7. Checkered sleeveless maxi

Checkered sleeveless maxi. Photo: @buhlemtungwa

This ensemble is best suited if you are attending a traditional-themed event. Keep it simple with minimal makeup and few accessories.

8. Strapless off-shoulder party dress

Strapless off-shoulder party dress. Photo: @mandinantsikwe

Blue and yellow are a great colour combination, and they help brighten the room. The off-shoulder sleeves give it an elegant appearance and will make you stand out.

9. Short-sleeved mermaid attire

Short-sleeved mermaid attire. Photo: @k_couture

Simplicity is the new fashion in 2022. This mermaid ensemble has common Shweshwe prints and patterns but still stands out as a great traditional fashion piece.

10. Sequined orange Shweshwe gown

Sequined orange Shweshwe gown. Photo: @didadabhay

What are you planning to wear on your big day? Make it a colourful affair with beautifully created conventional attire.

11. One-shoulder plus-size attire

One-shoulder plus size attire. Photo: @asandile_designs

The good thing about the Shweshwe fabric is that the material looks great on everyone, irrespective of size. This midi-flare ensemble is flattering on curvaceous ladies.

12. Traditional peplum attire

Traditional peplum attire. Photo: @myredcloset

Keep it traditional in a modern way with this fashionable ensemble. It is an ideal choice for official events and social gatherings.

13. Maxi mermaid dress with ruffle details

Maxi mermaid dress with ruffles. Photo: @iamboniswa

There is no limit to what you can create when it comes to conventional fashion. A blend of orange and blue colours can make you a fashion queen.

14. Custom made one-shoulder Shweshwe wedding dress

Custom-made one-shoulder wedding attire. Photo: @themascloset (modified by author)

Create the best traditional wedding gown that combines Shweshwe and the usual white wedding fabric. Make your big day a fashionable occasion to be remembered.

15. A-line attire with side pockets

A-line attire with side pockets. Photo: @rok.dress

A-line ensembles are the perfect choice if you are looking for loose and simple clothing. Breathe easily while doing your errands.

16. Blue and white multi-layered wedding attire

Blue and white multi-layered wedding attire. Photo: @sleek_afrik

Blue and white colours are a match made in heaven. They bring out vibrant vibes in everyone on your big day!

17. Bell sleeved straight garment

Bell-sleeved straight garment. Photo: @leas_clothing_line

These bell-sleeved straight attires make some of the best Shweshwe traditional dresses for bridesmaids. The ensemble is comfortable, and your maids will have a great time the entire time.

18. Embellished single-sleeved

Embellished single-sleeved Shweshwe dress. Photo: @funkyresy

Blue Shweshwes are timeless in the world of conventional fashion. Get a premium look with minimal white and flower details.

19. White one-shoulder double-layered outfit

White one-shoulder double-layered outfit. Photo: @lotious_creations

A woman's joy is being able to stand out and look vibrant in their outfit. Create a charming and elegant look in this white one-shoulder double-layered outfit.

20. Above the knee, free-flowing ensemble

Above-the-knee free-flowing ensemble. Photo: @styled_bythabim

Keep it simple but fashionable in this A-line green with blue detailing. It is the best attire for carrying out casual errands.

21. Maxi-pocket dress

Maxi-pocket ensemble. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

This maxi-pocket ensemble confirms that decency and fashion blend well. The look is simple yet classy, and the colour gives the Shweshwe fabric a fashional escape from the usual dark blue.

22. One-shoulder fish-tail dress

One-shoulder fish-tail ensemble. Photo: @phirilaurenlerato

Bring out your best features with this figure-hugging ensemble. Fishtail details are common when it comes to conventional wear, and they help flatter your figure.

23. Green flare party dress

Green party ensemble. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Take your sassiness to the next level with this green party ensemble. Above-the-knee flared outfits make your movements easy and fun.

24. Off-shoulder fitting Shweshwe dress

Off-shoulder fitting Shweshwe outfit. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Put your curves on a fashionable display in this off-shoulder figure-hugging ensemble. Be the standout guest at the ceremony.

25. Shoulder wrap midi-flare outfit

Shoulder wrap midi-flare. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Create an elegant fashion with red and white fabric. Apply matching makeup, and remember to keep accessories to the minimum.

26. Butterfly sleeved traditional Shweshwe outfit

Butterfly sleeved traditional Shweshwe attire. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Become a sporty princess with your little girl in these matching conventional attires and sneakers. The outfit can be worn when out with your family for photoshoots and other social events.

27. Pink-yellow bracelet-sleeved party dress

Pink-yellow bracelet-sleeved party dress. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

You do not need a crown to become a princess. Be the centre of attention at parties in this pink and yellow ensemble.

28. Sleeveless high-neck midi-dress

Sleeveless high-neck midi-dress. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Shine bright like a diamond in this bright conventional ensemble. Get matching shoes and sunglasses for a complete princess vibe.

29. Single shoulder asymmetrical pleated hem outfit

Single shoulder asymmetrical pleated hem outfit. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

Take your boss moves to the next level in this bold and energetic conventional print. Nude makeup will go well with the colours.

30. Single balloon-sleeved asymmetrical ruffled attire

Single balloon-sleeved asymmetrical ruffled ensemble. Photo: @shweshwedesigns

White details are always a great match for any Shweshwe colour. Finish the look with matching shoes and hair.

31. One-shoulder Juliet-sleeved party dress

One-shoulder Juliet-sleeved party dress. Photo: @moonie_phiri

Level up your fashion pick on a sunny day with this mini flare ensemble. Blue coloured print and matching strappy sandals never disappoint!

32. High slit maxi ensemble

High slit maxi outfit. Photo: @zama.ni_designs

How do you create elegance without looking extra? Well, this outfit says it all! White will always remain a perfect match for blue.

33. Puff-sleeved strappy midi-flare ensemble

Puff-sleeved strappy midi-flare ensemble. Photo: @asandile_designs

Yellow and blue give you a sophisticated appearance. The outfit beautifully covers all the body and is flattering on all body types.

34. V-neck puff-sleeved flared outfit

V-neck puff-sleeved flared ensemble. Photo: @majoress

Design your entire outfit from Shweshwe fabric. Enhance the style with puff sleeves and a decent V-neck with matching footwear for a complete African fashion.

35. Pink boob-tube max attire

Pink boob-tube maxi ensemble. Photo: @tumi_nakedi

Be the princess in your own kingdom in this lovely pink gown. Get a matching headpiece and high-heeled shoes for a complete shine.

36. Boob-tube layered party dress

Boobtube layered party dress. Photo: @nomthwakazi_magoloza

When attending parties, a girl should feel comfortable and fashionable in her outfit. This green layered party dress and yellow shoes will do the trick.

37. Green bell-sleeved deep V-neck ensemble

Bell-sleeved deep V-neck attire. Photo: @meridan_designs

African conventional attires are just as sexy as they are beautiful. Expand your fashion imagination by creating something that best brings out your personality.

38. Double-pocket midi-wrap dress

Double-pocket midi-wrap ensemble. Photo: @styles.africa (modified by author)

Simple is the new elegance, and you can create more by keeping things to a minimum. This grey ensemble is perfect for essential family gatherings like lobola negotiations.

39. Blue Shweshwe mini-dress

Blue Shweshwe mini-dress. Photo: @ingomso_fashion

Every girl needs a mini-flare ensemble in their closet. This blue attire can flatter your figure and make you a few years younger!

40. Peplum puff-sleeved maxi attire

Peplum puff-sleeved maxi attire. Photo: @leratotailor (modified by author)

Keep that fashion crown high with this beautifully created maxi attire. The bright colours and minimum details make it elegant.

41. V-neck wrap maxi dress

V-neck wrap maxi dress. Photo: @intombi_ka_xesibe

Are you celebrating your anniversary or any other important event? Make it special and memorable with a creatively designed Shweshwe gown.

42. Leteisi-Shweshwe ball gown

Leteisi-Shweshwe ball gown. Photo: @tsholo_dikobe

A blend of Shweshwe and leteisi fabrics creates magic and pure elegance. The colour combination, accessories, and details in this gown will make you appreciate traditional designs even more.

43. Boob-tube pleated midi dress

Boob-tube pleated midi dress. Photo: @themascloset

If you are looking for a special occasion Shweshwe dress in 2022, look no further. This boob tube flare ensemble will do the trick. The grey and white colour combination looks great.

44. Raglan-sleeved bodycon attire

Reglan-sleeved bodycon. Photo: @cutalot.co.za

Dress to impress in this blue figure-hugging ensemble. It outlines your curves but still makes you look presentable.

45. Red Shweshwe wedding gown

Red Shweshwe wedding gown. Photo: @shopmireila.com

Shweshwe traditional dresses for makoti are supposed to be decent but should stand out. This red gown will leave a great impression.

46. Single-sleeved cutout flare dress

Single-sleeved cutout ensemble. Photo: @designbyhands

Since blue is common, how about switching it up to special occasion green Shweshwe dresses? This cut-out green ensemble can be won on your graduation to celebrate an anniversary or birthday and during any other event worth remembering.

47. Boob-tube fishtail attire

Boob-tube fishtail attire. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings

Let the world see your well-defined curves in this figure-hugging boob tube that flares out at the knees. Fishtails are common but fashionable, and they help flatter your figure, especially if you are a pear shape.

48. Butterfly-sleeved high-slit ruffled dress

Butterfly-sleeved high-slit ruffled ensemble. Photo: @francoisvedemmefashion

Take traditional fashion a notch higher in this high-slit ruffled ensemble. Matching makeup and minimum accessories help bring out the best in conventional fashion.

49. Orange strapless party ensemble

Orange strapless party ensemble. Photo: @tswanafied

Orange is the new sexy in convention styling. Get the party started in this strapless beaded flare ensemble.

50. Raglan-sleeved peplum attire

Raglan-sleeved peplum attire. Photo: @tswanafied

Ladies of all shapes and sizes look great in peplum attires that have a fishtail detail. The different shades of blue and flower details create irresistible elegance.

Shweshwe fashion is here to stay as more designers come up with new features every day and more ladies embrace conventional dressing. 2022 is another year where women get to shine in Shweshwe traditional dresses, whether they are attending parties, going to the office, or attending weddings. Which of the 50 attires did you like the most?

