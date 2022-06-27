Spray tan procedure: Everything you need to know before getting one

You might be wondering why paying for a spray-on tan is a thing when anyone could go outside and soak up the awesomeness that is the sun's Vitamin D. Even though spray tans will cost you an arm and a leg, they will cost you less in terms of the risk of being exposed to sun damage. Spray tan offers you a safe sunless glow. What is the best procedure to follow for a spray tan?

Unlike the sun damage brought by UV rays, spray tans are temporary. DHA is the common ingredient used in the procedure, and it is derived from sugar, mainly from beets. It reacts with amino acids on the epidermis, turning brown. The effect is temporary.

Do and don'ts of a spray tan?

The other main ingredient is a bronzer, which serves as a colour guide. It shows where the tan has been applied and what your skin will look like after the DHA has fully developed. Traditional spray tan takes about 12 hours to set, although it can take less for an accelerated tan and up to 24 hours for both tans to fully develop.

What should you not do before a spray tan?

With all the effort and cost that goes into spray tanning, you want to ensure the procedure goes on evenly and lasts as long as possible. Therefore, we have compiled tips to consider before booking your appointment.

1. Do not use self-tanner

Being pasty is not easy, especially if you are used to a bronze glow but cannot keep up with the temptation to use a self-tanner and even tinted moisturizer. These products could leave your skin looking uneven and patchy as the tan fades. Therefore, use a self-tanner a few days after a spray tan application to prolong the longevity of your tan. However, you can only do so after exfoliating lightly since it will give you a more even colour.

2. Do not wax or shave

Waxing and shaving might seem like a harmless part of your grooming routine. However, they should only be done at least 24 hours before the procedure. Waxing risks leftover wax being left on your skin, which, if not correctly removed, might leave untanned lighter spots on the skin. Waxing opens up your skin's pores, making it easier for the self-tanner to seep in and leave blotchy spots on the skin.

Shaving equally poses a risk since your skin requires some time to heal from scrapes or cuts from the razor. It is advisable to shave a day before the procedure.

3. Do not get a facial

Getting a facial is part of grooming. However, ensure not to get it on the same day as the spray tanning day. Facials leave the skin's pores open; hence, the tanner creates blackhead-like spots on the skin. It is recommended to have a facial at least a day before the procedure, to buy time for the irritation to go down.

4. Do not get a laser treatment

Spray tanning should never be done after a laser treatment. This is because, after the treatment, the top few layers of the skin peel off, and the skin tan will go with it. If you undergo the treatment procedure, you should let your skin heal first.

5. Do not take a hot shower

A hot shower might sound like the best idea since it opens up all your pores. However, taking a hot shower will leave you with brown dots all over your body for days. Instead, consider taking an ice-cold rinse after the procedure to tighten your pores. If you cannot handle an ice-cold shower, run an ice cube over your skin to tighten your pores.

6. Do not wear tight clothing

It takes about 15 minutes for the DHA and bronzer to dry up. Therefore, you do not want to wear tight clothes, which might cause it to rub off. Instead, go for loose, flowy clothes that you do not care if they get stained.

7. Do not over-exfoliate your skin

Exfoliating your skin before the procedure helps prepare it for optimal results. It helps shed dead skin cells, revealing a fresh new slate. However, over-exfoliating might cause irritation and micro-fissures and excessive dryness. Skin tanning over-exfoliated skin can cause uneven tanning.

8. Do not apply acne lotion

Acne lotion might be part of your skincare routine. However, it is not a brilliant idea to use topical acne lotions on your skin before a spray tan. Most acne products contain benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, which dry out the skin and ultimately affect the results of the skin tan. Your skin might peel off and look too dark in other areas.

9. Do not tan outdoors or in a tanning booth

Having a real tan can make your spray tan look unnatural. If you are sunburned, your skin might have hues of orange and red. In other cases, it might peel, leaving you with an uneven skin shade.

10. Do not get a lash extension

Lash extensions require you to stay away from moisture for 24 to 48 hours. Spray tanning after getting your extensions might expose them to moisture and risk them falling off.

11. Do not wear deodorant containing aluminium

Refrain from putting on deodorant until after the procedure. The aluminium in deodorant causes your underarms to turn green after the procedure, and the green colour might stay for a few days. If you have to wear deodorant, ensure it does not contain aluminium.

How long does it take for a spray tan to process?

A traditional spray tan takes about 12 hours to set. However, it can take much less if you use an accelerated tan. It takes 24 hours for both to fully develop.

How long does a spray tan last?

How long the tan lasts depends on how dark you wish to go. For instance, lighter shades might last for up to five days, medium shades for seven to eight days and darker shades for ten days.

Is spray tan good for your skin?

Yes, it is. This is a safer and healthier option if you wish to have an instant glow without exposing yourself to the sun's harmful UV rays. Exposing yourself to the sun puts you at the risk of sunspots, premature ageing and skin cancer.

Is spray tanning worth it?

Yes, it is. It is a safer and healthier option if you are going for a natural glow. It is also reversible; therefore, you do not have to worry about being permanently tanned.

How much does a spray tan cost?

The cost of the procedure depends on where you get it done. Spray tan prices range from anything between $5 to $75 plus.

If you have been contemplating going for spray tanning, these facts set the record straight. They also highlight details on what to expect during the procedure and what you should do.

