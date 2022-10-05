Kanye West is undoubtedly a fashion icon despite his unconventional taste. Besides his clothes, he often changes his hair, rocking it in unique styles. On most occasions, these styles are interestingly expressive of his creativity. So, how about checking out these unique and bizarre Kanye West haircuts throughout the years?

Kanye West's haircuts. Photo: @caspersmedia and @tttrendsettta (modified by author)

Colour, designer patterns and, at times, bizarre designs would best describe Kanye West's haircuts. The rapper, fashion designer and entrepreneur has had a string of opportunities to experiment with his look. He has received mixed reactions in some, while other styles have influenced people to try them out. This rundown of Kanye West's haircuts highlights those that stood out throughout the years.

Kanye's haircuts

Kanye West's haircuts have amazed many people. He has explored different patterns and colours in most of these cuts, and some of them have drawn more attention than others.

1. Bold in blonde

Bold in blonde. Photo: @Marc Piasecki (modified by author)

Kanye West has set a record for his classic buzzcut. He is famously known for tweaking it every time to create a unique look. The rapper rocked this look in February 2017 and was spotted confidently wearing his hair out in New York.

2. Ultra-short buzzcut

Ultra-short buzzcut. Photo: @Citizen TV Kenya (modified by author)

In September 2014, Kanye topped the headlines when he showed up with a new hairstyle shortly after marrying Kim. He had gone back with an ultra-short buzzcut. However, it was a little sophisticated since it had a set of arrows similar to those seen on traffic signs or crosswalks.

3. Zig zags, circles and squares

Zig zags, circles and squares. Photo: @Bronner Bros. (modified by author)

In 2009, during the MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West showed up with the zigzag, circles, and squares look. Even though he aimed at channelling the 90s look, most fans thought it was too dramatic.

4. Zebra cut

In January 2019, Kanye West's new hairstyle had heads turning and even made headlines on social media. He was spotted going to his office in Calabasas donning a Zebra-like pattern cut. He looked confident as he causally walked across the street, although when the photos made it to social media, tweeps had much to say about Ye's haircut.

5. Curly blonde cut

Curly blonde cut. Photo: @Walter McBride (modified by author)

In 2018, Ye showed up at the Broadway opening of The Cher Show with yet another unique look. This time, he was rocking bold colours. He had changed his black hair for a curly blonde look, which attracted all the attention to his head.

6. Cotton candy inspired

Cotton candy inspired. Photo: @tttrendsettta (modified by author)

In December 2018, Kanye West showed up with another hairstyle. This time, his head looked like cotton candy. He had dyed his hair pink with hints of blue, pink and green. The neon shades in his hair expressed his boldness. Even though the look solicited mixed reactions, the rapper looked calm and collected.

7. “Yeezy gave North the clippers."

The patchy look. Photo: @caspersmedia (modified by author)

In October 2021, days after changing his name to Ye, Kanye West showed up with a new hairstyle that solicited mixed comments on social media. He shared a photo of the look on his Instagram account, and in the image, he was facing away from the camera showing off his partially shaved head.

The head-turning patchy look had fans assuming that his children were to blame for the haircut and one Instagram user commented that the rapper had given his daughter, North, the clippers to shave him.

What is Kanye's haircut called?

In November 2021, during an interview, Kanye West revealed that he had named his patchy look "Britney", but he later revealed that he had changed its name to "the Ye". The first name was inspired by Britney Spears buzzing her hair off at a salon in 2007 after leaving rehab.

What does Kanye West's haircut mean?

His patchy look was reminiscent of Britney Spear's incident in 2007 when she cut all her hair after leaving rehab. Ye had even named the style after her but later changed it to "the Ye".

What is Drake's cut?

Drake's cut is typically a buzzcut with s a side fade. The cut also has a clean line-up across the forehead for more definition. He also shaves shapes and patterns in his hairline.

This series of unique and bizarre Kanye West haircuts express the rapper's boldness and how much he has evolved over the years. Some looks are expressive of his creativity, while others are inexplicable. Fans have attempted to make sense of some of these looks to no avail. Nonetheless, comments on social media have not compelled him to come out and explain or take a step back at his creativity.

