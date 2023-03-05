Bally shoes price in South Africa (2023): Everything to know
Bally is a luxury footwear brand founded in Switzerland in 1851. The company produces high-quality shoes known for their craftsmanship, attention to detail, and use of premium materials. Interestingly, Bally shoes come in various styles, including boots, sneakers, and sandals. The brand offers men's and women's shoes, and their designs often feature classic silhouettes and understated, elegant details. So, what are Bally shoe prices in South Africa?
Bally produces leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear clothing. Over the years, it has become known for its timeless designs and commitment to quality, making it a favourite among discerning customers worldwide. The brand has a global presence and is notable for its heritage and craftsmanship. Overall, Bally has built a strong reputation as a high-end luxury brand that delivers quality products with enduring style.
What kind of brand is Bally?
Bally is a Swiss brand synonymous with luxury, style, and quality. Since its establishment, it has committed to ethical and sustainable production practices, using high-quality materials in producing durable and long-lasting products.
In addition to shoes and leather goods, Bally offers a range of clothing, eyewear, and fragrances and has a global presence with stores in some of the world's most exclusive shopping districts.
Is Bally a good luxury brand?
Bally is a good luxury brand known for its iconic designs, including the Bally Stripe. It is known for using the finest materials, including leather, suede, and exotic skins. Bally shoes and accessories are a symbol of luxury and sophistication. The brand has a global presence with stores in some of the world's most exclusive shopping districts, including South Africa.
Where are Bally sneakers made?
Bally sneakers, among others, are made by the brand's artisans based in Caslano, Switzerland, who handcraft styles with consistency and care. Their most iconic shoes, like the men's formal Scribe, created by Max Bally, Carl Franz Bally's grandson, are handmade in Switzerland.
Bally shoes prices
The price of Bally shoes in South Africa can vary depending on the style and materials used. Below are the prices of some of the shoes in South Africa:
- Myron Sneaker Multiantrac/Midnight 9.5 UK (US Men's 10.5) D (M) - R 25 620
- Astel-FO/517 Sneaker White 8 UK (US Men's 9) D (M) - R 24 230
- New-Maxim Sneaker Midnight 11 UK (US Men's 12) D (M) - R 22 760
- Pavel-U/10 Driver Black 9.5 UK (US Men's 10.5) D (M) - R 18 505
- Moony Sneaker Heritage Red 12 UK (US Men's 13) D (M) - R 17 745
- Webb Men's 6231399 Black Leather Loafers US 8 - R 16 520
- Webb Men's 6220952 Black Penny Loafers US 10.5 - R 15 370
- Pindar Men's 6231347 Red Leather Suede Drivers US 9.5 - R 12 385
- Micson Men's Coffee Calf Leather Loafers US 9 - R 10 000
Vialli shoes price
Vialli is a luxury Italian shoe brand that produces high-end men's footwear. It offers a range of shoe styles, all made using the finest materials. Some of their shoes and prices are:
- Vialli Vjms22Sm08 Noviditlo Shoe Black - R 6,350
- Vialli Vjms22Sm06 Niterm Shoe Black - R 4,150
- Vialli Vjms22Wt19 Clint Shoe Black - R 4,150
- Vialli Vjms22Wt13 Deckr Shoe - R 4,050
- Vialli Starkling Hi Boot Navy - R 4,000
- Vialli Starkling Low Black Regular - R3,250
- Vialli Starkling Low White - R 3,250
What are the most expensive men's shoes in South Africa?
Some luxury shoe brands that produce high-end men's shoes in South Africa include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. The prices of some of these shoes are:
- Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh White Royal - R 199,999
- Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White Chicago - R 149,999
- Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh White - R 134,999
- ASICS Gel-Lyte V Diamond Supply Co x Ronnie Fieg Aqua Blue Grey - R 100,000
- ASICS Gel-Lyte III Ronnie Fieg Volcano 2.0 - R 100,000
- Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White UNC - R 74,999
- Air Presto Off-White 2017 Men - R 44,999
- Jordan 4 Retro Off-White Sail (W) - R 42,000
- Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Light Grey Glow In the Dark - R 39,999
Bally is committed to responsible manufacturing practices and sustainable sourcing of materials. It has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including using eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing processes. However, before buying any footwear, comparing Bally shoe prices in South Africa on some online shopping platforms to know the current price is advisable.
