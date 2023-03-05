Bally shoes price in South Africa (2023): Everything to know

Bally is a luxury footwear brand founded in Switzerland in 1851. The company produces high-quality shoes known for their craftsmanship, attention to detail, and use of premium materials. Interestingly, Bally shoes come in various styles, including boots, sneakers, and sandals. The brand offers men's and women's shoes, and their designs often feature classic silhouettes and understated, elegant details. So, what are Bally shoe prices in South Africa?

Bally shoes come in various styles, including boots, sneakers, and sandals. Photo: @Bally (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bally produces leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear clothing. Over the years, it has become known for its timeless designs and commitment to quality, making it a favourite among discerning customers worldwide. The brand has a global presence and is notable for its heritage and craftsmanship. Overall, Bally has built a strong reputation as a high-end luxury brand that delivers quality products with enduring style.

What kind of brand is Bally?

Bally is a Swiss brand synonymous with luxury, style, and quality. Since its establishment, it has committed to ethical and sustainable production practices, using high-quality materials in producing durable and long-lasting products.

In addition to shoes and leather goods, Bally offers a range of clothing, eyewear, and fragrances and has a global presence with stores in some of the world's most exclusive shopping districts.

Is Bally a good luxury brand?

Bally is a good luxury brand known for its iconic designs, including the Bally Stripe. It is known for using the finest materials, including leather, suede, and exotic skins. Bally shoes and accessories are a symbol of luxury and sophistication. The brand has a global presence with stores in some of the world's most exclusive shopping districts, including South Africa.

Where are Bally sneakers made?

Bally sneakers, among others, are made by the brand's artisans based in Caslano, Switzerland, who handcraft styles with consistency and care. Their most iconic shoes, like the men's formal Scribe, created by Max Bally, Carl Franz Bally's grandson, are handmade in Switzerland.

Bally produces leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear clothing. Photo: @Bally (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bally shoes prices

The price of Bally shoes in South Africa can vary depending on the style and materials used. Below are the prices of some of the shoes in South Africa:

Myron Sneaker Multiantrac/Midnight 9.5 UK (US Men's 10.5) D (M) - R 25 620

Astel-FO/517 Sneaker White 8 UK (US Men's 9) D (M) - R 24 230

New-Maxim Sneaker Midnight 11 UK (US Men's 12) D (M) - R 22 760

Pavel-U/10 Driver Black 9.5 UK (US Men's 10.5) D (M) - R 18 505

Moony Sneaker Heritage Red 12 UK (US Men's 13) D (M) - R 17 745

Webb Men's 6231399 Black Leather Loafers US 8 - R 16 520

Webb Men's 6220952 Black Penny Loafers US 10.5 - R 15 370

Pindar Men's 6231347 Red Leather Suede Drivers US 9.5 - R 12 385

Micson Men's Coffee Calf Leather Loafers US 9 - R 10 000

Vialli shoes price

Vialli is a luxury Italian shoe brand that produces high-end men's footwear. It offers a range of shoe styles, all made using the finest materials. Some of their shoes and prices are:

Vialli Vjms22Sm08 Noviditlo Shoe Black - R 6,350

Vialli Vjms22Sm06 Niterm Shoe Black - R 4,150

Vialli Vjms22Wt19 Clint Shoe Black - R 4,150

Vialli Vjms22Wt13 Deckr Shoe - R 4,050

Vialli Starkling Hi Boot Navy - R 4,000

Vialli Starkling Low Black Regular - R3,250

Vialli Starkling Low White - R 3,250

Bally shoes are made by artisans based in Caslano, Switzerland, who handcraft styles with consistency and care. Photo: @Bally (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the most expensive men's shoes in South Africa?

Some luxury shoe brands that produce high-end men's shoes in South Africa include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. The prices of some of these shoes are:

Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh White Royal - R 199,999

Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White Chicago - R 149,999

Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh White - R 134,999

ASICS Gel-Lyte V Diamond Supply Co x Ronnie Fieg Aqua Blue Grey - R 100,000

ASICS Gel-Lyte III Ronnie Fieg Volcano 2.0 - R 100,000

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White UNC - R 74,999

Air Presto Off-White 2017 Men - R 44,999

Jordan 4 Retro Off-White Sail (W) - R 42,000

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Light Grey Glow In the Dark - R 39,999

Bally is committed to responsible manufacturing practices and sustainable sourcing of materials. It has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including using eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing processes. However, before buying any footwear, comparing Bally shoe prices in South Africa on some online shopping platforms to know the current price is advisable.

READ ALSO: List of most profitable vegetables to grow in South Africa (2023)

Briefly.co.za discussed some of the most profitable vegetables anyone can consider growing. Growing vegetables profitably depends on various factors, including suitable land, climate, soil, labour cost, inputs, and market demand.

South Africa has one of the best climates for planting. Thus, small farm owners can leverage this fact to produce high-demand cash crops and vegetables to earn extra income.

Source: Briefly News