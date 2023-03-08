Global site navigation

Updated Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa (2023)
Updated Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa (2023)

by  Priscillah Mueni

Fashion is a cocktail of autonomy, self-expression and comfort. Since streetwear is gradually taking its spot in society, people are finding creative ways of defying the norm by pairing unconventional pieces to create fashionable looks. As a result, brands are keeping up with trends to produce quality and timeless pieces, and one such fashion brand is Le Coq Sportif. If you are into sportswear, consider checking these details about Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa.

Dating back to 1882, Le Coq Sportif is one of the world's most prestigious brands known for its footwear, clothing and sporting equipment. It took more than seven decades for the brand's jerseys to make it to the world cup, a testament to how much consistency can earn you. More than a century since its establishment, the brand has cemented its spot in the industry, and these details about Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa hint at why.

Le Coq Sportif South Africa

Le Coq Sportif is the leading sports brand in France. Its pieces have an emotional closeness with sportsmen and women, although they are not limited to the two. The brand has tapped the market across continents, so if you want to buy quality shoes in South Africa, check out these details.

Le Coq Sportif men's shoes

The brand has three categories for men's shoes, as highlighted below. Their prices vary depending on the product specifications. Keep up with the latest designs on the Le Coq Sportif new arrivals section.

Where can I buy shoes online in South Africa?
Men's casual Le Coq Sportif sneakers

Tabulated below is a list of Le Coq Sportif sneakers prices in South Africa in 2023:

ModelPrice
Provencale 11 Low PuR1,399
Provencale CanvasR1,299
Provencale II LowR1,399
Provencale II Low PU Black/SilverR1,399
Provencale II Low LeatherR1,699
Provencale II Low PU craftR1,399
Provencale II Low PU Dress Blue/SilverR1,399
Provencale II MidR1,499
Provencale II SuedeR1,549
Provencale Low CanvasR1,349
Provencale Low Craft CvsR1,349
Provencale Low LeatherR1,699
Provencale Low PUR1,399
Provencale Low PU CraftR1,399
Provencale Low Pu CrocoR1,399
Provencale Low Pu GumR1,399

If you are shopping for showstopping shoes, consider a pair of Le Coq Sportif white sneakers from this section:

ModelPrice
Provencale Mid CrocoR1,399
Provencale Mid Synthetic LeatherR1,299
Provencale NylonR1,599
Provencale SuedeR1,599
Provencale Synthetic LeatherR1,299
Provencale Synthetic LeatherR1,399

Men's retro running sneakers

Besides Le Coq sneakers in South Africa, the brand also sells men's retro running shoes whose prices range between R1,299 and R1,699.

ModelPrice
AlphaR1,599
Alpha classic workwear dress blueR1,799
Alpha Tricolore optical white/fiery redR1,599
AstraR1,399- R1,699
CourtsetR1,999
LC 1000R2,499
LCS 1000 Street CraftR2,599
LCS 850 Black citrusR2,199
LCS 850 Optical White/Spicy OrangeR2,199
LC 850 Street CraftR2,199
Veloce Nylon Gum R1,499
LCS R/1100 Tricolore optical white R3,199
LCS R/850 BBR premium dress blue R2,199

Other men's retro running sneakers include:

ModelPrice
LCS R1000 Italie 82 R2,499
LCS R1000 ninetiesR2,499
LCS R1000 optical R2,499
LCS R1000 Ripstop R2,199
LCS R1000 Soprano R2,299
LCS R1100 NINETIES optical white/cobalt R2,199
MEXICO PU R1,399
Quartz Nylon R1,499
Quartz Pu R1,399
Quartz Tricolore R1,599
Racerone R1,299
Veloce NylonR1,399
Veloce PUR1,399

Court sneakers

This category provides various options, especially if you are looking for unique and durable white Le Coq sneakers.

Model Price
Ashe TeamR2,199
BreakpointR1,999
Breakpoint PUR1,499
Breakpoint Ripstop blackR1,599
Classic SoftR1,899
Court Allure Leather MixR1,799
Court Allure Sport optical white/citrusR1,499
Court Arena Black Jean cuoioR2,199
Court OneR1,399
CourtclassicR1,899
Court classic premium Optical White/TanR1,799

They also come in different colours, and tabulated below are their prices:

ModelPrice
CourtsetR1,899
FieldR2,199
Field Chevron blackR2,199
LCS T1000 NinetiesR1,999
MastercourtR1,799
Mastercourt Classic WorkwearR2,399
SlimsetR1,299
StadiumR1,999
T1000R2,099
TournamentR1,899
Tournament MarathonR2,299

Sandals and summer shoes

Le Coq Sportif also has unique summer shoes, and their prices are tabulated below:

ModelPrice
Slide bindingR599
Slide logoR699

Le Coq Shoes for ladies

Le Coq Sportif also has a wide selection for ladies to choose from, and they come in the following categories:

Le Coq Sportif shoes at Sportscene
Casual sneakers

If you are scouting for fashionable sneakers, consider a pair of black Le Coq shoes from these options:

ModelPrice
Provencale Low MetalR1,349
Provencale Low PUR1,349
Provencale Synthetic LeatherR1,249

Retro running shoes

Le Coq Sportif also delivers classy retro running shoes, and tabulated below are the models and their prices:

ModelPrice
Alpha W Sport black/sparkling grapeR1,699
AstraR1,899
AstraR1,349
Astra BrogueR1,799
LCS 1000 DenimR2,299
LCS 1000 Summer RipstopR2,399
LCS 850 Optical WhiteR2,199
LCS 850 W Summer RipstopR2,199
LCS R/850 W ChimereR2,299
LCS R/850 W FlowersR2,199
LCS R/850 W OG eventide/dress blueR2,199

They come in various colours and designs, and their prices are tabulated below:

ModelPrice
LCS R1000 BijouxR2,299
LCS R500 W Pied De Poule BlackR1,899
LCS R850 W Monogramme marshmallow/frappèR2,399
LCS R850 W Optical WhiteR2,399
Quartz NylonR1,349
Quartz PuR1,349
RaceroneR1,299
RaceroneR1,299
VeloceR1,499
Veloce W PuR1,699

Court sneakers

Court sneakers are not reserved for men only. These Le Coq Sportif sneakers prices prove that women, too, can look classy on a budget.

ModelPrice
Court clayR1,399
Court line sport Optical White/Pink MistR1,999
CourtclassicR1,599
CourtclassicR1,799
Courtclassic BrogueR1,699
Courtclassic AnimalR1,699
Courtclassic VelvetR1,699
Courtclassic W Pied De Poule optical whiteR1,499
Courtclassic W Sport optical whiteR1,399

Ladies' court shoes come in classy designs and colours, and their prices are highlighted below:

ModelPrice
ElsaR1,499
Elsa BrogueR1,699
Field W monogramme marshmallowR2,199
Stadium WR1,99
T2000R2,199
Verdon PlusR1,499

Le Coq Sportif kids' shoes

Le Coq Sportif is one of the sports brands that care about inclusivity, and kids, too, have a variety of designs to choose from. Below are the Le Coq Sportif prices for different categories in the kids' section.

Le Coq Sportif shoes total sports
Infant sneakers

Consider these designs if you are shopping for infant sneakers to match yours.

ModelPrice
Astra Classic InfantR1,149
LCS 1000 InfantR1,399
LCS R1000 Nineties infantR1,099
LCS R500 GS Kids sport triple blackR1,199
LCS R500 INF GirlR1,199
Provencale II Low InfantR1,099
Provencale II Low Infant PU Optical White/BlackR1,099
Provencale II Mid InfantR1,199
Provencale Low PU InfantR1,099
Provencale Mid InfantR1,199
Veloce InfantR1,199

Pre-school sneakers

If you are shopping fa or stylish and classy pieces for pre-school going kids, tabulated below are the models you could consider and their prices:

ModelPrice
Astra Classic pre SchoolR1,249
Astra Classic Floral Shell PinkR1,299
Astra PS dress blue kidsR1,299
Courtclassic Primary SchoolR1,199
LCS R500 PS Girl optical white/black kidsR1,299
LCS R500 PS Kids SPORT triple blackR1,299
LCSR 1000 Nineties Grade SchoolR1,199
Provencale II Low Primary SchoolR1,199
Provencale II Mid Primary School PUR1,299
Provencale Low Grade SchoolR1,199

The models come in different colours, designs and prices.

ModelPrice
Provencale Low Pre SchoolR1,199
Provencale Low PU Pre SchoolR1,199
Provencale Mid PU Pre SchoolR1,299
Provencale Mid Syntethic Leather Primary SchoolR1,999
Provencale Synthetic Leather Primary SchoolR1,099
Veloce Gum Primary SchoolR1,299
Veloce PU Pre SchoolR1,199

Kids' sneakers

These are the options available for slightly older kids. Their prices range from R1,249 to R1,699.

ModelPrice
Astra Classic Grade SchoolR1,399
Astra Classic Grade SchoolR1,299
Astra Grade SchoolR1,299
LCS 1000 Grade SchoolR1,699
LCS R500 GS Sport triple black KidsR1,499
Provencale II Low Grade SchoolR1,249
Provencale Low Grade SchoolR1,249
Provencale Low PU Grade SchoolR1,249
Provencale Mid PU Grade SchoolR1,349
Provencale Mid Synthetic Leather Grade SchoolR1,349
Provencale Pu Low Grade SchoolR1,249
Quartz Pu Grade SchoolR1,249
Veloce Grade SchoolR1,249

Frequently asked questions

Highlighted below are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Le Coq Sportif:

Is Le Coq Sportif French?

Le Coq Sportif is a French manufacturing company centred around sports equipment. It has been in existence for over 140 years.

Where is Le Coq Sportif made?

The brand was relocated from its original home in 2010 to allow for refurbishing the original company in Romilly-sur-Seine. Production is currently centralised in France.

What does Le Coq Sportif sell?

Apart from shoes, the brand sells men's clothing, such as polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, T-shirts and tank tops. Women's clothing includes polo shirts, T-shirts, pants, leggings, hoodies and sweatshirts. Kids' clothing includes polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, T-shirts and tank tops.

Le Coq Sportif in South Africa

You could purchase the products from Le Coq Sportif stores across the country. You could also utilise the brand's online shopping option. You could also use the website to keep up with Le Coq Sportif shoes for sale and deals.

If you value the quality of the pieces you wear, consider investing in a good pair of sneakers. These lists of Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa show how much the shoes cost.

