Updated Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa (2023)

Fashion is a cocktail of autonomy, self-expression and comfort. Since streetwear is gradually taking its spot in society, people are finding creative ways of defying the norm by pairing unconventional pieces to create fashionable looks. As a result, brands are keeping up with trends to produce quality and timeless pieces, and one such fashion brand is Le Coq Sportif. If you are into sportswear, consider checking these details about Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa.

Dating back to 1882, Le Coq Sportif is one of the world's most prestigious brands known for its footwear, clothing and sporting equipment. It took more than seven decades for the brand's jerseys to make it to the world cup, a testament to how much consistency can earn you. More than a century since its establishment, the brand has cemented its spot in the industry, and these details about Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa hint at why.

Le Coq Sportif South Africa

Le Coq Sportif is the leading sports brand in France. Its pieces have an emotional closeness with sportsmen and women, although they are not limited to the two. The brand has tapped the market across continents, so if you want to buy quality shoes in South Africa, check out these details.

Le Coq Sportif men's shoes

The brand has three categories for men's shoes, as highlighted below. Their prices vary depending on the product specifications. Keep up with the latest designs on the Le Coq Sportif new arrivals section.

Men's casual Le Coq Sportif sneakers

Tabulated below is a list of Le Coq Sportif sneakers prices in South Africa in 2023:

Model Price Provencale 11 Low Pu R1,399 Provencale Canvas R1,299 Provencale II Low R1,399 Provencale II Low PU Black/Silver R1,399 Provencale II Low Leather R1,699 Provencale II Low PU craft R1,399 Provencale II Low PU Dress Blue/Silver R1,399 Provencale II Mid R1,499 Provencale II Suede R1,549 Provencale Low Canvas R1,349 Provencale Low Craft Cvs R1,349 Provencale Low Leather R1,699 Provencale Low PU R1,399 Provencale Low PU Craft R1,399 Provencale Low Pu Croco R1,399 Provencale Low Pu Gum R1,399

If you are shopping for showstopping shoes, consider a pair of Le Coq Sportif white sneakers from this section:

Model Price Provencale Mid Croco R1,399 Provencale Mid Synthetic Leather R1,299 Provencale Nylon R1,599 Provencale Suede R1,599 Provencale Synthetic Leather R1,299 Provencale Synthetic Leather R1,399

Men's retro running sneakers

Besides Le Coq sneakers in South Africa, the brand also sells men's retro running shoes whose prices range between R1,299 and R1,699.

Model Price Alpha R1,599 Alpha classic workwear dress blue R1,799 Alpha Tricolore optical white/fiery red R1,599 Astra R1,399- R1,699 Courtset R1,999 LC 1000 R2,499 LCS 1000 Street Craft R2,599 LCS 850 Black citrus R2,199 LCS 850 Optical White/Spicy Orange R2,199 LC 850 Street Craft R2,199 Veloce Nylon Gum R1,499 LCS R/1100 Tricolore optical white R3,199 LCS R/850 BBR premium dress blue R2,199

Other men's retro running sneakers include:

Model Price LCS R1000 Italie 82 R2,499 LCS R1000 nineties R2,499 LCS R1000 optical R2,499 LCS R1000 Ripstop R2,199 LCS R1000 Soprano R2,299 LCS R1100 NINETIES optical white/cobalt R2,199 MEXICO PU R1,399 Quartz Nylon R1,499 Quartz Pu R1,399 Quartz Tricolore R1,599 Racerone R1,299 Veloce Nylon R1,399 Veloce PU R1,399

Court sneakers

This category provides various options, especially if you are looking for unique and durable white Le Coq sneakers.

Model Price Ashe Team R2,199 Breakpoint R1,999 Breakpoint PU R1,499 Breakpoint Ripstop black R1,599 Classic Soft R1,899 Court Allure Leather Mix R1,799 Court Allure Sport optical white/citrus R1,499 Court Arena Black Jean cuoio R2,199 Court One R1,399 Courtclassic R1,899 Court classic premium Optical White/Tan R1,799

They also come in different colours, and tabulated below are their prices:

Model Price Courtset R1,899 Field R2,199 Field Chevron black R2,199 LCS T1000 Nineties R1,999 Mastercourt R1,799 Mastercourt Classic Workwear R2,399 Slimset R1,299 Stadium R1,999 T1000 R2,099 Tournament R1,899 Tournament Marathon R2,299

Sandals and summer shoes

Le Coq Sportif also has unique summer shoes, and their prices are tabulated below:

Model Price Slide binding R599 Slide logo R699

Le Coq Shoes for ladies

Le Coq Sportif also has a wide selection for ladies to choose from, and they come in the following categories:

Casual sneakers

If you are scouting for fashionable sneakers, consider a pair of black Le Coq shoes from these options:

Model Price Provencale Low Metal R1,349 Provencale Low PU R1,349 Provencale Synthetic Leather R1,249

Retro running shoes

Le Coq Sportif also delivers classy retro running shoes, and tabulated below are the models and their prices:

Model Price Alpha W Sport black/sparkling grape R1,699 Astra R1,899 Astra R1,349 Astra Brogue R1,799 LCS 1000 Denim R2,299 LCS 1000 Summer Ripstop R2,399 LCS 850 Optical White R2,199 LCS 850 W Summer Ripstop R2,199 LCS R/850 W Chimere R2,299 LCS R/850 W Flowers R2,199 LCS R/850 W OG eventide/dress blue R2,199

They come in various colours and designs, and their prices are tabulated below:

Model Price LCS R1000 Bijoux R2,299 LCS R500 W Pied De Poule Black R1,899 LCS R850 W Monogramme marshmallow/frappè R2,399 LCS R850 W Optical White R2,399 Quartz Nylon R1,349 Quartz Pu R1,349 Racerone R1,299 Racerone R1,299 Veloce R1,499 Veloce W Pu R1,699

Court sneakers

Court sneakers are not reserved for men only. These Le Coq Sportif sneakers prices prove that women, too, can look classy on a budget.

Model Price Court clay R1,399 Court line sport Optical White/Pink Mist R1,999 Courtclassic R1,599 Courtclassic R1,799 Courtclassic Brogue R1,699 Courtclassic Animal R1,699 Courtclassic Velvet R1,699 Courtclassic W Pied De Poule optical white R1,499 Courtclassic W Sport optical white R1,399

Ladies' court shoes come in classy designs and colours, and their prices are highlighted below:

Model Price Elsa R1,499 Elsa Brogue R1,699 Field W monogramme marshmallow R2,199 Stadium W R1,99 T2000 R2,199 Verdon Plus R1,499

Le Coq Sportif kids' shoes

Le Coq Sportif is one of the sports brands that care about inclusivity, and kids, too, have a variety of designs to choose from. Below are the Le Coq Sportif prices for different categories in the kids' section.

Infant sneakers

Consider these designs if you are shopping for infant sneakers to match yours.

Model Price Astra Classic Infant R1,149 LCS 1000 Infant R1,399 LCS R1000 Nineties infant R1,099 LCS R500 GS Kids sport triple black R1,199 LCS R500 INF Girl R1,199 Provencale II Low Infant R1,099 Provencale II Low Infant PU Optical White/Black R1,099 Provencale II Mid Infant R1,199 Provencale Low PU Infant R1,099 Provencale Mid Infant R1,199 Veloce Infant R1,199

Pre-school sneakers

If you are shopping fa or stylish and classy pieces for pre-school going kids, tabulated below are the models you could consider and their prices:

Model Price Astra Classic pre School R1,249 Astra Classic Floral Shell Pink R1,299 Astra PS dress blue kids R1,299 Courtclassic Primary School R1,199 LCS R500 PS Girl optical white/black kids R1,299 LCS R500 PS Kids SPORT triple black R1,299 LCSR 1000 Nineties Grade School R1,199 Provencale II Low Primary School R1,199 Provencale II Mid Primary School PU R1,299 Provencale Low Grade School R1,199

The models come in different colours, designs and prices.

Model Price Provencale Low Pre School R1,199 Provencale Low PU Pre School R1,199 Provencale Mid PU Pre School R1,299 Provencale Mid Syntethic Leather Primary School R1,999 Provencale Synthetic Leather Primary School R1,099 Veloce Gum Primary School R1,299 Veloce PU Pre School R1,199

Kids' sneakers

These are the options available for slightly older kids. Their prices range from R1,249 to R1,699.

Model Price Astra Classic Grade School R1,399 Astra Classic Grade School R1,299 Astra Grade School R1,299 LCS 1000 Grade School R1,699 LCS R500 GS Sport triple black Kids R1,499 Provencale II Low Grade School R1,249 Provencale Low Grade School R1,249 Provencale Low PU Grade School R1,249 Provencale Mid PU Grade School R1,349 Provencale Mid Synthetic Leather Grade School R1,349 Provencale Pu Low Grade School R1,249 Quartz Pu Grade School R1,249 Veloce Grade School R1,249

Frequently asked questions

Highlighted below are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Le Coq Sportif:

Is Le Coq Sportif French?

Le Coq Sportif is a French manufacturing company centred around sports equipment. It has been in existence for over 140 years.

Where is Le Coq Sportif made?

The brand was relocated from its original home in 2010 to allow for refurbishing the original company in Romilly-sur-Seine. Production is currently centralised in France.

What does Le Coq Sportif sell?

Apart from shoes, the brand sells men's clothing, such as polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, T-shirts and tank tops. Women's clothing includes polo shirts, T-shirts, pants, leggings, hoodies and sweatshirts. Kids' clothing includes polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, T-shirts and tank tops.

Le Coq Sportif in South Africa

You could purchase the products from Le Coq Sportif stores across the country. You could also utilise the brand's online shopping option. You could also use the website to keep up with Le Coq Sportif shoes for sale and deals.

If you value the quality of the pieces you wear, consider investing in a good pair of sneakers. These lists of Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa show how much the shoes cost.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

