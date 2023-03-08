Updated Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa (2023)
Fashion is a cocktail of autonomy, self-expression and comfort. Since streetwear is gradually taking its spot in society, people are finding creative ways of defying the norm by pairing unconventional pieces to create fashionable looks. As a result, brands are keeping up with trends to produce quality and timeless pieces, and one such fashion brand is Le Coq Sportif. If you are into sportswear, consider checking these details about Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa.
Dating back to 1882, Le Coq Sportif is one of the world's most prestigious brands known for its footwear, clothing and sporting equipment. It took more than seven decades for the brand's jerseys to make it to the world cup, a testament to how much consistency can earn you. More than a century since its establishment, the brand has cemented its spot in the industry, and these details about Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa hint at why.
Le Coq Sportif South Africa
Le Coq Sportif is the leading sports brand in France. Its pieces have an emotional closeness with sportsmen and women, although they are not limited to the two. The brand has tapped the market across continents, so if you want to buy quality shoes in South Africa, check out these details.
Le Coq Sportif men's shoes
The brand has three categories for men's shoes, as highlighted below. Their prices vary depending on the product specifications. Keep up with the latest designs on the Le Coq Sportif new arrivals section.
Men's casual Le Coq Sportif sneakers
Tabulated below is a list of Le Coq Sportif sneakers prices in South Africa in 2023:
|Model
|Price
|Provencale 11 Low Pu
|R1,399
|Provencale Canvas
|R1,299
|Provencale II Low
|R1,399
|Provencale II Low PU Black/Silver
|R1,399
|Provencale II Low Leather
|R1,699
|Provencale II Low PU craft
|R1,399
|Provencale II Low PU Dress Blue/Silver
|R1,399
|Provencale II Mid
|R1,499
|Provencale II Suede
|R1,549
|Provencale Low Canvas
|R1,349
|Provencale Low Craft Cvs
|R1,349
|Provencale Low Leather
|R1,699
|Provencale Low PU
|R1,399
|Provencale Low PU Craft
|R1,399
|Provencale Low Pu Croco
|R1,399
|Provencale Low Pu Gum
|R1,399
If you are shopping for showstopping shoes, consider a pair of Le Coq Sportif white sneakers from this section:
|Model
|Price
|Provencale Mid Croco
|R1,399
|Provencale Mid Synthetic Leather
|R1,299
|Provencale Nylon
|R1,599
|Provencale Suede
|R1,599
|Provencale Synthetic Leather
|R1,299
|Provencale Synthetic Leather
|R1,399
Men's retro running sneakers
Besides Le Coq sneakers in South Africa, the brand also sells men's retro running shoes whose prices range between R1,299 and R1,699.
|Model
|Price
|Alpha
|R1,599
|Alpha classic workwear dress blue
|R1,799
|Alpha Tricolore optical white/fiery red
|R1,599
|Astra
|R1,399- R1,699
|Courtset
|R1,999
|LC 1000
|R2,499
|LCS 1000 Street Craft
|R2,599
|LCS 850 Black citrus
|R2,199
|LCS 850 Optical White/Spicy Orange
|R2,199
|LC 850 Street Craft
|R2,199
|Veloce Nylon Gum
|R1,499
|LCS R/1100 Tricolore optical white
|R3,199
|LCS R/850 BBR premium dress blue
|R2,199
Other men's retro running sneakers include:
|Model
|Price
|LCS R1000 Italie 82
|R2,499
|LCS R1000 nineties
|R2,499
|LCS R1000 optical
|R2,499
|LCS R1000 Ripstop
|R2,199
|LCS R1000 Soprano
|R2,299
|LCS R1100 NINETIES optical white/cobalt
|R2,199
|MEXICO PU
|R1,399
|Quartz Nylon
|R1,499
|Quartz Pu
|R1,399
|Quartz Tricolore
|R1,599
|Racerone
|R1,299
|Veloce Nylon
|R1,399
|Veloce PU
|R1,399
Court sneakers
This category provides various options, especially if you are looking for unique and durable white Le Coq sneakers.
|Model
|Price
|Ashe Team
|R2,199
|Breakpoint
|R1,999
|Breakpoint PU
|R1,499
|Breakpoint Ripstop black
|R1,599
|Classic Soft
|R1,899
|Court Allure Leather Mix
|R1,799
|Court Allure Sport optical white/citrus
|R1,499
|Court Arena Black Jean cuoio
|R2,199
|Court One
|R1,399
|Courtclassic
|R1,899
|Court classic premium Optical White/Tan
|R1,799
They also come in different colours, and tabulated below are their prices:
|Model
|Price
|Courtset
|R1,899
|Field
|R2,199
|Field Chevron black
|R2,199
|LCS T1000 Nineties
|R1,999
|Mastercourt
|R1,799
|Mastercourt Classic Workwear
|R2,399
|Slimset
|R1,299
|Stadium
|R1,999
|T1000
|R2,099
|Tournament
|R1,899
|Tournament Marathon
|R2,299
Sandals and summer shoes
Le Coq Sportif also has unique summer shoes, and their prices are tabulated below:
|Model
|Price
|Slide binding
|R599
|Slide logo
|R699
Le Coq Shoes for ladies
Le Coq Sportif also has a wide selection for ladies to choose from, and they come in the following categories:
Casual sneakers
If you are scouting for fashionable sneakers, consider a pair of black Le Coq shoes from these options:
|Model
|Price
|Provencale Low Metal
|R1,349
|Provencale Low PU
|R1,349
|Provencale Synthetic Leather
|R1,249
Retro running shoes
Le Coq Sportif also delivers classy retro running shoes, and tabulated below are the models and their prices:
|Model
|Price
|Alpha W Sport black/sparkling grape
|R1,699
|Astra
|R1,899
|Astra
|R1,349
|Astra Brogue
|R1,799
|LCS 1000 Denim
|R2,299
|LCS 1000 Summer Ripstop
|R2,399
|LCS 850 Optical White
|R2,199
|LCS 850 W Summer Ripstop
|R2,199
|LCS R/850 W Chimere
|R2,299
|LCS R/850 W Flowers
|R2,199
|LCS R/850 W OG eventide/dress blue
|R2,199
They come in various colours and designs, and their prices are tabulated below:
|Model
|Price
|LCS R1000 Bijoux
|R2,299
|LCS R500 W Pied De Poule Black
|R1,899
|LCS R850 W Monogramme marshmallow/frappè
|R2,399
|LCS R850 W Optical White
|R2,399
|Quartz Nylon
|R1,349
|Quartz Pu
|R1,349
|Racerone
|R1,299
|Racerone
|R1,299
|Veloce
|R1,499
|Veloce W Pu
|R1,699
Court sneakers
Court sneakers are not reserved for men only. These Le Coq Sportif sneakers prices prove that women, too, can look classy on a budget.
|Model
|Price
|Court clay
|R1,399
|Court line sport Optical White/Pink Mist
|R1,999
|Courtclassic
|R1,599
|Courtclassic
|R1,799
|Courtclassic Brogue
|R1,699
|Courtclassic Animal
|R1,699
|Courtclassic Velvet
|R1,699
|Courtclassic W Pied De Poule optical white
|R1,499
|Courtclassic W Sport optical white
|R1,399
Ladies' court shoes come in classy designs and colours, and their prices are highlighted below:
|Model
|Price
|Elsa
|R1,499
|Elsa Brogue
|R1,699
|Field W monogramme marshmallow
|R2,199
|Stadium W
|R1,99
|T2000
|R2,199
|Verdon Plus
|R1,499
Le Coq Sportif kids' shoes
Le Coq Sportif is one of the sports brands that care about inclusivity, and kids, too, have a variety of designs to choose from. Below are the Le Coq Sportif prices for different categories in the kids' section.
Infant sneakers
Consider these designs if you are shopping for infant sneakers to match yours.
|Model
|Price
|Astra Classic Infant
|R1,149
|LCS 1000 Infant
|R1,399
|LCS R1000 Nineties infant
|R1,099
|LCS R500 GS Kids sport triple black
|R1,199
|LCS R500 INF Girl
|R1,199
|Provencale II Low Infant
|R1,099
|Provencale II Low Infant PU Optical White/Black
|R1,099
|Provencale II Mid Infant
|R1,199
|Provencale Low PU Infant
|R1,099
|Provencale Mid Infant
|R1,199
|Veloce Infant
|R1,199
Pre-school sneakers
If you are shopping fa or stylish and classy pieces for pre-school going kids, tabulated below are the models you could consider and their prices:
|Model
|Price
|Astra Classic pre School
|R1,249
|Astra Classic Floral Shell Pink
|R1,299
|Astra PS dress blue kids
|R1,299
|Courtclassic Primary School
|R1,199
|LCS R500 PS Girl optical white/black kids
|R1,299
|LCS R500 PS Kids SPORT triple black
|R1,299
|LCSR 1000 Nineties Grade School
|R1,199
|Provencale II Low Primary School
|R1,199
|Provencale II Mid Primary School PU
|R1,299
|Provencale Low Grade School
|R1,199
The models come in different colours, designs and prices.
|Model
|Price
|Provencale Low Pre School
|R1,199
|Provencale Low PU Pre School
|R1,199
|Provencale Mid PU Pre School
|R1,299
|Provencale Mid Syntethic Leather Primary School
|R1,999
|Provencale Synthetic Leather Primary School
|R1,099
|Veloce Gum Primary School
|R1,299
|Veloce PU Pre School
|R1,199
Kids' sneakers
These are the options available for slightly older kids. Their prices range from R1,249 to R1,699.
|Model
|Price
|Astra Classic Grade School
|R1,399
|Astra Classic Grade School
|R1,299
|Astra Grade School
|R1,299
|LCS 1000 Grade School
|R1,699
|LCS R500 GS Sport triple black Kids
|R1,499
|Provencale II Low Grade School
|R1,249
|Provencale Low Grade School
|R1,249
|Provencale Low PU Grade School
|R1,249
|Provencale Mid PU Grade School
|R1,349
|Provencale Mid Synthetic Leather Grade School
|R1,349
|Provencale Pu Low Grade School
|R1,249
|Quartz Pu Grade School
|R1,249
|Veloce Grade School
|R1,249
Frequently asked questions
Highlighted below are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Le Coq Sportif:
Is Le Coq Sportif French?
Le Coq Sportif is a French manufacturing company centred around sports equipment. It has been in existence for over 140 years.
Where is Le Coq Sportif made?
The brand was relocated from its original home in 2010 to allow for refurbishing the original company in Romilly-sur-Seine. Production is currently centralised in France.
What does Le Coq Sportif sell?
Apart from shoes, the brand sells men's clothing, such as polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, T-shirts and tank tops. Women's clothing includes polo shirts, T-shirts, pants, leggings, hoodies and sweatshirts. Kids' clothing includes polo shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, T-shirts and tank tops.
Le Coq Sportif in South Africa
You could purchase the products from Le Coq Sportif stores across the country. You could also utilise the brand's online shopping option. You could also use the website to keep up with Le Coq Sportif shoes for sale and deals.
If you value the quality of the pieces you wear, consider investing in a good pair of sneakers. These lists of Le Coq Sportif shoe prices in South Africa show how much the shoes cost.
