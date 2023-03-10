TikToker, @minimumio, shared a video which showed a pair of shoes that have left people cracking up

In the video, the blue shoes positioned on the ground are turned around to reveal a jagged sole

The video, which got over 4 million views, had many internet users cracking jokes in the comment section

As fashion continues to evolve, people are getting pretty daring with their imaginations.

A video currently trending on social media has left internet users laughing as it shows a rather eccentric shoe design.

The video posted on TikTok with over 4 million views on the platform shows a pair of blue shoes on the floor. It looks like they were made of steel, which gave a strong sound when hit on the floor.

Underneath the shoes are spiky jagged soles that add to the bizarre nature of the design.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of pointy rubber shoes

silent killer :

"Warranty 1000 years."

acharaugochoice:

"How much i want to buy it for my father in-law that man can treck for Africa"

trybee295:

"Forever rock "

Adebayo poush:

"How much I want to wear it for my ex wedding she broke my heart "

Djpetrotee the blessed:

"Under scotching sun your foot will burn."

user2446656527084verohumble 1:

"This is weapon not shoes because eiiiiii"

user3969772135272:

"His generation will see those shoes."

VERA:

"This shoes is good for those teachers who don't like paying transport fees."

