A woman who is a hairdresser showed off her new hairstyle, and people wanted to know all the details immediately

The video showing that she combined dreadlocks with loose hair to create a cool look was amazing for many

People fell in love with the look, and it got millions of views on the app as people gushed over the clip

One woman gave her locs an epic makeover. The video shows how the hairdresser achieved a super bohemian hairstyle with her locs.

A woman attached human hair bundles to her locs, and people were amazed. Image: TikTok/@glolocs

People could not help but ask for details after seeing the final result of her hair. Netizens were amazed by the amount of work she did to achieve the ethereal look.

American woman with locs does extreme hair makeover

A creator, @glolocs, on TikTok transformed her dreadlocks by adding loose hair. People were curious to see how she achieved the look. In the video, she shows how she cut her permanent locs extensions and replaced them with new human hair bundles.

US netizens amazed by woman's unique deadlock hairstyle

Online peeps love to see others' hairstyles and could not help but marvel at the hairdresser's skills. Many TikTokkers commented that they were eager to try it as well.

YouFoundMe commented:

"And folks always talking bout locs not diverse."

- commented:

"Hear me out: curl the ends."

J A N E K E A commented:

"Buss down locs."

Angel Thomas Goff commented:

"I need a step-by-step tutorial because I’m in love with the look."

A commented:

"Black women are amazing I swear."

Kayhla J commented:

"Oh this is cute!!! I had to trust the process."

