A South African clothing store, The Fix, was trending as people credited them with the design of some viral shoes

Online users on TikTok were in stitches when they saw a pair of shoe pants hung on a rack for sell

Fashion enthusiasts shared their honest opinion about the piece of clothing, and it had many people thoroughly amused

Social media had no mercy after seeing questionable clothing designs and concluded that it was from The Fix. People could not stop cracking up after they saw a pair of unique pants and shoes.

A clothing item said to be from The Fix went viral for the wrong reasons, as South Africans did not like it.

Online users had the picture go viral as they reacted to the piece of clothing. Netizens cracked jokes at The Fix's expense.

Strange boots for sale leave South Africans in stitches

A video by @andile_choma went viral on TikTok, showing what was captioned as The Fix's latest designs. The picture shows boots that are also pants.

See the design below:

Mzansi users gobsmacked by creative pants

Many people admitted that they did not like the pants supposedly from The Fix. Netizens love to roast questionable fashion items, and TikTok users could not stop criticising how they looked.

I_am_Lee commented:

"There’s always a target market."

Ms socks commented:

"Bathong! How do you wash this?"

leemahlangu939 commented:

"Ai ngiyala. This is not The Fix."

Dineo commented:

"Go Go Power Rangers."

☆ commented:

"They need to fix the fix."

your girl kom commented:

"Okay Kim Kardashian."

Carmen Joseph593 commented:

"How does the sizing work though ? Size 4 shoe and pants?"

