One creator shared makeup basics for every person who is starting to try different cosmetics should buy

A lady on TikTok created a blog of herself shopping at Clicks, and she racked up quite the bill in the video

People thought she created a helpful very well but had a completely different opinion about the prices for the items she recommended

One creator's followers were grateful when she made a useful video on makeup. The lady created a purchase guide that would be useful for someone who's just stopped in to put on makeup.

A woman showed the makeup basics for beginners at Clicks and people share their thoughts. Image: @nikitapama

Online users were not ready to hear how much all the basics cost. The creator shared her tips for budgeting for makeup.

Woman shows South African makeup beginners products to buy

A TikTok video by @nikitapama shows the product people should buy as makeup beginners. In the video, the lady bought products such as Maybelline Fit Me Foundation and concealer, primer, eyeshadow, and more. The creator said it all added up to up to over R1 000.

Mzansi peeps shook by price of makeup items

People love to see beauty hacks from creatives. Many said her video was helpful, but others commented that the price range was exorbitant. The creator advised people complaining about prices to buy the makeup items a bit at a time.

Jayjay N commented:

"Everything adds up to 1 million."

Nikita Pama replied:

:"but you don’t have to buy them all at once."

MaSechaba commented:

"Not me saving this video coz wow I’m hopeless with makeup I don’t even know what contouring is."

carolineLenkoe commented:

"Thank you , this is what we need as beginners. will wait for video how to put what where."

Simphy Dee commented:

"Thank you, Can you estimate the total price please so that we know how much we need to have."

Nelinkosi commented:

"Thank yyou sisi. u are thoughtful uyati."

maureenmomoramohl commented:

"Thus nothing less than 50 rand in those items ."

