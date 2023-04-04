Lorus Watches price in South Africa (2023): Are they worth it?

A tasteful watch can transform your look from casual to sleek. Besides its apparent practical benefit, it can be the perfect accessory and make a good investment if you choose the right brand. Here, we discuss the average Lorus Watches price in South Africa and whether they are worth buying.

The Seiko Watch Corporation makes these watches. Photo: AscentXmedia

Source: Getty Images

Lorus Watches are a brand made and marketed by the Seiko Watch Corporation, which is also responsible for manufacturing other well-loved watch brands like Seiko watches and Pulsar watches, along with Seiko and Lorus clocks.

Lorus Watches in South Africa are relatively easy to find, as the brand is an online South African store. However, locating a store selling the brand may be more complicated since it is not local, but selected stores may stock them. Here are other valuable facts when investing in one of these watches.

Which country makes Lorus Watches?

Although the Seiko Watch Corporation is a Japanese company founded by young entrepreneur Kintaro Hattori in 1881, the Lorus brand is considered European as it was first launched in Europe in 1982. It was created to complement the Pulsar and Seiko brands.

Seiko is credited as being one of the few fully-integrated watch manufacturers on the market. This means that they design and develop their movements using cutting-edge technology.

The prices range from around R500 to over R2000. Photo: @loruswatches on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are Lorus Watches valuable?

The brand is more focused on affordability and functionality than being a high-end, expensive brand. That said, it is still considered a good-quality brand worth purchasing.

Which is better, Lorus or Pulsar?

The brand you would consider 'better' depends on multiple variables, such as the price and design. Pulsar may be regarded as a more high-end brand than Lorus as the watches cost more, but not by too much. It is also well-promoted by Seiko as a brand, making it a potentially more well-known brand.

But Lorus is also considered a quality brand, with sleek designs and various classic and digital designs suited for all tastes. The brand is also considered incredibly affordable, especially for the quality it offers with its watches.

The watch brand was first launched in Europe in 1982. Photo: @loruswatches on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lorus Watches prices in South Africa

Ladies Lorus Watches prices can range from around R500 to R1 800, and the company does have sales from time to time. The designs include stainless steel straps, leather straps, and mesh straps, with an option of plastic strap watches at lower prices. The watches are available in popular colours like navy blue, pale pink and classic black.

In comparison, the Mens Lorus Watches prices start from about R450 and go up to R2 300. These make men's watches generally more expensive than women's options. They also offer stainless steel, leather, plastic and mesh straps, with the added option of silicone strap watches. The colour schemes are predominately navy blue, maroon, black and silver.

How much is a Lorus Chronograph 10 bar?

A watch with a 10 bar is water resistant for up to 100 metres (each bar represents 10 metres). These watches are usually famous for those who are adventure-seekers or do not want to constantly take their watch off throughout the day to avoid contact with water.

The Lorus Chronograph 10-bar watch options are highly sought-after, as they are practical and offer a sleek design—these designs within the Lorus brand range from around R1 500 to R2 300.

Based on the average Lorus Watches price in South Africa, this quality brand will keep you from breaking the bank. It offers affordability and functionality without compromising on aesthetic appeal.

