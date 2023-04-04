One woman on TikTok went viral for getting her nails done at a supposed Tammy Taylor branch in Durban

The lady created of video to show people how the nail tech did not do any justice to her manicure and pedicure

Many people had much to say after seeing the results of the lady's expensive nail salon trip that ended in disaster

Many people were interested to see the manicure and pedicure this lady did at a salon labelled "Tammy Taylor". Online users were floored when they saw the result of her nail salon visit.

The Tammy Taylor nail brand is an American company with branches all over the world aimed at offering luxury nail services. This lady went to a salon with the name on its door in South Africa and got bad nails.

SA Lady shares experience after the luxury Durban nail salon visit

One woman, @hsmarwee, on TikTok was not impressed by the service she got after spending over R1 000. The lady made a vlog of how she got less than mediocre after paying an exorbitant amount. Watch the video:

South Africans discuss women's luxury manicures and pedicures

People love to share opinions about others' salon visits. Many people agreed with the lady that she got scammed out of her money. People in the comments complained that other supposed Tammy Taylor salons they visited in South Africa did a shoddy job. An M-Net Carte Blanche segment investigated allegations that the Tammy Taylor branch is not legally connected to the American brand.

@andiile_mtolo commented:

"Yho this broke my heart, So sorry babe, imali engaka down the drain!"

@pertunia44 commented:

"Masithi R1000 for nails is too much kuthwa thina we not the target market ."

@kutlwei_mo commented:

"Nothing would ever make me spend more than R300 for nails."

@gillthe1 commented:

"I’ll never go to Tammy Taylor shame those one just charge money for the name."

@kellene_oodith96:

"Every Tammy Taylor branch I've been to in Johannesburg and Centurion has done sub-par work for such high prices."

.@wanita_mos:

"You can do that for R400 in Braam."

@felicitysothondose commented:

"And you kept quiet."

