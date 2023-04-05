One woman broke the bank to afford a designer handbag from a French international brand

The lady filmed a TikTok vlog of herself going to buy a Louis Vuitton original accessory, and it cost an arm and a leg

People flooded the comments with their opinions about the stunner's designer purchase

A woman spent a lot of money on a Louis Vuitton product. The lady took viewers along with her on a shopping spree.

A woman bought a Louis Vuitton bag, and many South African ladies were interested to know how she could afford it. Image:TikTok/ @thando_theshopper

The creator's TikTok shows how she walked into a Louis Vuitton and walked out with the bag. Many women were curious to know where she got the funds for the designer bag.

TikTokker vlog to Louis Vuitton store is a hit

A woman on TikTok, @thando_theshopper, posted a video of herself shopping at the Louis Vuitton store. In the video, the lady told people she used her school fees to buy the expensive bag.

South African women curious about bag purchase

Many ladies online said that they also wanted to buy bags for themselves. People in the comments said they did not believe the lady got the money from her school fees. Many women asked the lady for tips on how to enter the 'industry', a reference to the blesser culture in South Africa.

@siyabongazwane522 commented:

"We've been seeing you going places but no pictures of your own place."

@tshepangmazibuko:

"Please sister, how do I get in this industry?"

@lindiwemnisi3:

"Something is fishy here."

@madamntuli8:

"'School'. Ayibo njalo zokushaya."

@baetsile commented:

"Drip is forever girl, school ain't going nowhere!"

!@itsallgravy56 commented:

"That’s tender money not school fees money."

@didi_queen_dee commented:

"Ayboo but I got it for R250 at Marabastad."

@10pastfourindluyawa commented:

"There's no way you'd have a student bed but manage to buy that bag."

@unarine76 commented:

"I am not jealous sis but how possible is it that you bought a such bag and drive that car, doesn’t make sense."

