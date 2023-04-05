One woman went shopping for shoes at Mr Price and shared her regret with people on the internet

A lady posted a video of herself walking in a pair of shoes she bought from Mr Price and looked like she was in pain

The video was relatable to many other customers who also bought Mr Price footwear and did not have good experiences

Many ladies complained about how painful Mr Price heels could be. One woman on TikTok shared her experience after buying a pair of boots from the clothing store.

A woman showed people how she walked in Mr Price shoes, and many said the store had uncomfortable heels. Image: TikTok/ @simplegurrlldiaries

The video has many people feeling the pain as they could relate to her uncomfortable stride. Netizens who are also Mr Price customers shared their thoughts about the store's shoes.

Woman looks uncomfortable in Mr Price heels

One lady, @simplegurrlldiaries, filmed herself walking in her Mr Price high heel shoes. The customer wore boots, and she looked wobbly while trying to move.

Watch the video below:

South African women join in on complaints about Mr Price shoes

People love to see others' purchases from local stores. The video had many people in stitches, but she tried her best to keep balance. Many people in the comments said the Mr Price shoe are just to look cute.

@lelorere commented:

"Mr Price is for flip-flops only."

@28_h.e.r8 commented:

"Mr Price shoes are only good for aesthetics."

@thereallyd1 commented:

"I've decided to trust Aldo and Foschini with my girly shoe coins because."

@ntsakisie_s commented:

"Nope, it starts with the sound like the shoe will just crack at any moment at every movement you make. I stopped buying shoes there."

@smasaidso:

"From experience I stopped shopping high heeled shoes from them."

@jacquelinempofu commented:

"I am so sorry, the fit was fire though."

