50 wedding dreadlock styles: Best suggestions for the bride

Wearing dreadlocks on a wedding day can empower brides to embrace their unique beauty confidently. It also sends a message of self-acceptance and can be a powerful statement about being true to oneself. These best wedding dreadlock styles allow brides to express their individuality and embrace their natural hair texture.

A bride's choice of a dreadlock style depends on personal preference, cultural considerations, and the desired overall aesthetic. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Dreadlocks are versatile and can be styled in various ways, offering brides a wide range of options for their wedding day. Whether it is an elegant updo, loose waves, or intricate braids, dreadlocks can be adapted to suit different bridal preferences and themes. Here are some popular dreadlock styles that will help you create a captivating and memorable look:

Top 50 wedding dreadlock styles for ladies

Dreadlocks can be styled in various ways for weddings, creating elegant and beautiful looks. Here are some wedding dreadlock styles for inspiration:

1. Classic dreadlock bun

Classic Dreadlock Bun. Photo: @The Digital Loctician (modified by author)

Achieve timeless elegance with a classic dreadlock bun. This offers a refined and sophisticated bridal look suitable for any wedding theme.

2. Half-up half-down dreadlock style

Half-up half-down dreadlock style. Photo: @Zohna (modified by author)

Strike a perfect balance between romance and chic by securing the upper half of your dreadlocks in a stylish bun. Achieve this while letting the lower half flow freely for a whimsical and graceful appearance.

3. Braided dreadlock crown

Braided dreadlock crown. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Create a regal look by braiding sections of your dreadlocks around your head, forming a crown. The sections around your head give charm to your bridal ensemble.

4. Dreadlock twist bun

Dreadlock twist bun. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Elevate your hairstyle with intricate twists and turns. This forms a sophisticated dreadlock bun that showcases creativity and precision for a unique wedding look.

5. Loose waves with dreadlocks

Loose waves with dreadlocks. Photo: @bee_beautifullylocd (modified by author)

Embrace a natural, carefree aura with loose waves. This allows your long dreadlocks to cascade freely for an effortlessly chic, bohemian-inspired wedding style.

6. Side-swept dreadlocks

Side-swept dreadlocks. Photo: @lionlocs.com (modified by author)

Opt for a modern and elegant look by sweeping your dreadlocks to one side, secured with pins or a decorative comb. This gives a red-carpet-worthy appearance with a touch of asymmetry.

7. Dreadlock updo with decorative pins

Dreadlock updo with decorative pins. Photo: @lionlocs.com (modified by author)

Infuse glamour into your dreadlock updo by embellishing it with decorative pins. This creates a polished and refined bridal hairstyle for a more formal setting.

8. Intricate dreadlock braids

Intricate dreadlock braids. Photo: @da_natural_you (modified by author)

Showcase your unique style with intricate dreadlock braids. This adds texture and detail to your wedding hairstyle for a one-of-a-kind and visually captivating look.

9. Wrapped dreadlocks with floral accessories

Wrapped dreadlocks with floral accessories. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Embrace a bohemian and romantic vibe by wrapping sections of your dreadlocks with fabric or thread and adorning them with floral accessories. This creates a fresh and nature-inspired bridal appearance.

10. Elegant high dreadlock ponytail

Elegant high dreadlock ponytail. Photo: @braid_couturee (modified by author)

Achieve sophistication with a high dreadlock ponytail. This creates a sleek and modern bridal look that emphasizes the length and beauty of your locks.

11. Dreadlock chignon

Dreadlock chignon. Photo: @geezusmusic (modified by author)

Project timeless beauty with a classic dreadlock chignon. This offers a refined and polished bridal hairstyle for traditional or formal weddings.

12. Bohemian Dreadlock Headband

Photo: @hairstylecamp.com (modified by author)

Channel boho-chic vibes by transforming your dreadlocks into a loose headband, imparting a laid-back and effortlessly stylish touch to your bridal ensemble.

13. Fishtail braided dreadlocks

Fishtail braided dreadlocks. Photo: @StyleSeat (modified by author)

Add a contemporary twist to your dreadlocks with fishtail braids. Achieve this by balancing edginess and romance for a trendy, stylish bridal appearance.

14. Dreadlock mohawk

Dreadlock mohawk. Photo: @da_natural_you (modified by author)

Make a bold statement with a dreadlock mohawk. Combining edgy and chic elements gives a distinctive, eye-catching bridal hairstyle.

15. Cascading dreadlock curls

Cascading dreadlock curls. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Exude romance and playfulness with cascading dreadlock curls. This creates a soft, dreamy bridal look reminiscent of fairytale romance.

16. Twisted dreadlock halo

Twisted dreadlock halo. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Achieve an ethereal and angelic appearance by twisting sections of your dreadlocks into a halo shape around your head. This imparts a soft and romantic touch to your wedding hairstyle.

17. Dreadlock flower crown

Dreadlock flower crown. Photo: @geezusmusic (modified by author)

Embrace a natural and bohemian aesthetic by adorning your dreadlocks with a flower crown. This adds a whimsy and freshness to your bridal look.

18. Spiral curl dreadlocks

Spiral curl dreadlocks. Photo: @wigsmaster.com (modified by author)

Infuse energy and dynamism into your bridal style with spiral curls. This showcases a lively and vibrant hairstyle that complements your personality and wedding theme.

19. Messy bun with loose dreadlock ends

Messy bun with loose dreadlock ends. Photo: @crownsblessedbyqueen (modified by author)

Capture a carefree and bohemian spirit with a relaxed, messy bun. Leave some dreadlocks open for an effortless, laid-back bridal appearance.

20. Vintage-inspired rolled dreadlock updo

Vintage-inspired rolled dreadlock updo. Photo: @sheideas.com (modified by author)

Transport your bridal style to a bygone era with a rolled dreadlock updo. This exudes vintage charm and sophistication for a timeless wedding look.

21. Low dreadlock ponytail

Low dreadlock ponytail. Photo: @hairstylecamp.com (modified by author)

Opt for simplicity and elegance with a low dreadlock ponytail. This creates a sleek and understated bridal hairstyle suitable for various wedding settings.

22. Dreadlock waterfall braid

Dreadlock waterfall braid. Photo: @lionlocs.com (modified by author)

Add a touch of romance and grace with a dreadlock waterfall braid. This creates a flowing and ethereal bridal look that enhances the natural beauty of your locks.

23. Simple dreadlock head wrap

Simple dreadlock head wrap. Photo: @Going-Natural.com (modified by author)

Embrace a minimalist yet stylish approach with a simple head wrap around a section of your dreadlocks. It is one of the ideal wedding hairstyles for short locs, giving a contemporary and chic bridal appearance.

24. Geometric patterned dreadlocks

Geometric patterned dreadlocks. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Showcase your artistic side with geometric patterns incorporated into your dreadlocks. It creates a unique and visually captivating bridal hairstyle that stands out.

25. Dreadlock side bun

Dreadlock side bun. Photo: @da_natural_you (modified by author)

Modernize your bridal style with a chic side bun using your dreadlocks. This offers an asymmetrical and sophisticated appearance suitable for various wedding themes.

26. Dreadlock faux hawk

Dreadlock faux hawk. Photo: @sheideas.com (modified by author)

Make a bold and fashion-forward statement with a dreadlock faux hawk. Achieve this by combining edgy elements with elegance for a unique, attention-grabbing bridal look.

27. Romantic dreadlock halo braid

Romantic dreadlock halo braid. Photo: @blackbeauty_salonarusha (modified by author)

Infuse romance and softness with a halo braid created from sections of your dreadlocks. This offers a dreamy and angelic bridal appearance that complements various wedding styles.

28. Side-swept dreadlock ponytail

Side-swept dreadlock ponytail. Photo: @wigsmaster.com (modified by author)

Project red carpet glamour by sweeping your dreadlocks to one side and securing them in a ponytail. It gives a glamorous and sophisticated bridal look with a touch of Hollywood elegance.

29. Tucked and rolled dreadlock updo

Tucked and rolled dreadlock updo. Photo: @wigsmaster.com (modified by author)

Showcase sophistication with a folded and rolled dreadlock updo. This creates a polished and refined bridal appearance for formal and traditional weddings.

30. Double Dutch braid dreadlocks

Double Dutch braid dreadlocks. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Infuse a sporty, trendy vibe with double Dutch braids incorporated into your dreadlocks. This gives a dynamic and stylish bridal look that stands out.

31. Whimsical dreadlock twist crown

Whimsical dreadlock twist crown. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Create a playful and whimsical bridal look by twisting sections of your dreadlocks into a crown shape. This imparts a charming and fairytale-inspired touch to your hairstyle.

32. Dreadlock faux

Dreadlock faux. Photo: @braid_couturee (modified by author)

Embrace a vintage and retro-inspired aesthetic by creating the illusion of a bob with your dreadlocks. This offers a classic and sophisticated bridal appearance reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.

33. Dreadlock mohawk updo

Dreadlock mohawk updo. Photo: @shealocs_studio (modified by author)

Make a bold and daring statement by combining a mohawk and an updo with your dreadlocks, achieving a fashion-forward and edgy bridal hairstyle. This is ideal for a modern and unique wedding theme.

34. Elegant dreadlock sock bun

Elegant dreadlock sock bun. Photo: @sheideas.com (modified by author)

Achieve a polished and elegant bridal appearance with a sock bun created from your dreadlocks. This offers a refined and sophisticated hairstyle suitable for various wedding settings.

35. Half-up dreadlock

Half-up dreadlock. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Add a cute and feminine touch to your bridal look by creating a half-up style with a bow made from your dreadlocks. This gives a playful and charming appearance suitable for a romantic wedding setting.

36. Dreadlock French twist

Dreadlock French twist. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Project timeless elegance with a classic French twist created from your dreadlocks. This offers a sophisticated and refined bridal hairstyle for traditional and formal weddings.

37. Textured dreadlock ponytail

Textured dreadlock ponytail. Photo: @sheideas.com (modified by author)

Embrace the natural texture of your dreadlocks with a ponytail, achieving a relaxed and carefree bridal style. This is suitable for bohemian or beach weddings.

38. Crowned dreadlock updo

Crowned dreadlock updo. Photo: @sheideas.com (modified by author)

Infuse regal elegance with intricate braids or twists, creating a crown atop your head. This gives a majestic and sophisticated bridal appearance suitable for a formal and traditional setting.

39. Curly dreadlock

Curly dreadlock. Photo: @ratino_dreadlocks (modified by author)

Embrace your dreadlocks' voluminous and bold beauty by styling them into a curly afro, achieving a striking, statement-making bridal hairstyle. This is suitable for a lively and energetic wedding celebration.

40. Dreadlock halo with gold accessories

Dreadlock halo with gold accessories. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Combine celestial and luxurious elements by incorporating a halo braid into your dreadlocks adorned with gold accessories. This offers a goddess-like and opulent bridal appearance suitable for an extravagant and glamorous wedding theme.

41. Dreadlock top knot

Dreadlock top knot. Photo: @hairstylecamp.com (modified by author)

Opt for a trendy and stylish bridal look with a top knot created from your dreadlocks. It gives a modern and chic appearance suitable for various wedding styles.

42. Multi-braided dreadlock bun

Multi-braided dreadlock bun. Photo: @texturesbynefertiti (modified by author)

Elevate your bridal style with a multi-braided dreadlock bun. Create a detailed, textured updo suitable for a sophisticated, formal wedding setting.

43. Dreadlock bubble ponytail

Dreadlock bubble ponytail. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Add a playful and bubbly touch to your bridal style with a bubble ponytail created from your dreadlocks. Achieve a youthful and dynamic appearance suitable for a lively and joyous wedding celebration.

44. Swirled dreadlock updo

Swirled dreadlock updo. Photo: @texturesbynefertiti (modified by author)

Showcase artistic flair with a swirled dreadlock updo, creating a whimsical and visually captivating bridal hairstyle. It is suitable for a creative and unique wedding theme.

45. Dreadlock knots with hair jewellery

Dreadlock knots with hair jewellery. Photo: @Hair Advisor (modified by author)

Achieve a glamorous and bohemian vibe with dreadlock knots embellished with hair jewellery. This creates a luxurious and personalized bridal look suitable for an extravagant celebration.

46. Boho-chic dreadlock updo

Boho-chic dreadlock updo. Photo: @hairstylecamp.com (modified by author)

Embrace boho-chic vibes with a loosely pinned dreadlock updo, achieving a carefree, stylish bridal appearance. This is ideal for a relaxed, nature-inspired wedding celebration.

47. Dreadlock goddess braids

Dreadlock goddess braids. Photo: @texturesbynefertiti (modified by author)

Elevate your bridal style with goddess braids incorporated into your dreadlocks. This bold and regal appearance is suitable for a majestic and grand wedding setting.

48. Dreadlock space buns

Dreadlock space buns. Photo: @hairstylecamp.com (modified by author)

Infuse a playful and trendy touch with space buns created from your dreadlocks. Achieve a youthful and dynamic bridal appearance for a fun and energetic wedding celebration.

49. Romantic dreadlock side sweep

Romantic dreadlock side sweep. Photo: @sheideas.com (modified by author)

Project romance and sophistication with a side-swept arrangement of your dreadlocks. This offers a glamorous red-carpet-worthy bridal look for a formal and elegant wedding theme.

50. Dreadlock spiral bun

Dreadlock spiral bun. Photo: @sheideas.com (modified by author)

Create a visually stunning and intricate bridal hairstyle with a spiral bun created from your dreadlocks. It gives a unique and captivating appearance for a creative and artistic wedding celebration.

How do you make dreads look professional?

Making dreadlocks look professional involves maintaining a neat appearance. Here are some tips:

Consistent size

Ensure that the size of your dreadlocks is consistent. This creates a polished and organized look, making your dreads appear intentional and well-maintained.

Clean and healthy hair

Regularly wash and maintain clean, healthy hair. Dirty or oily hair can give an unkempt appearance, so keeping your hair and scalp clean is essential for a professional look.

Regular maintenance

Schedule regular maintenance sessions to re-twist or palm roll your dreads. This helps keep the dreadlocks tight and well-formed, preventing them from looking messy or unruly.

Tidy roots

Keep the roots of your dreadlocks neat. Untidy roots can give a dishevelled appearance, so periodic maintenance to tighten the roots will help maintain a professional look.

Use a professional stylist

Visit a professional stylist who is experienced in working with dreadlocks. They can guide maintenance, recommend suitable products, and help you achieve a polished appearance.

Style choices

Consider professional and polished styles, such as updos or bun variations, for formal occasions. This can help elevate the overall appearance of your dreadlocks.

Product usage

Use products specifically designed for dreadlocks, such as residue-free shampoos and conditioning sprays. Avoid heavy waxes or gels that can leave a residue, as this can make your dreads look unprofessional.

Accessorize

Add accessories like headbands, scarves, or beads for a polished touch. This enhances the aesthetic and gives a professional and put-together appearance.

Impress family and friends with these dreadlock hairstyles for weddings. Photos: @dreadlockshairstyles (Modified by editor)

Well-groomed edges

Pay attention to the edges and hairline. Keeping them well-groomed can contribute to an overall polished look, especially if you have shorter hairs around the hairline.

Confidence

Confidence plays a significant role in how others perceive your hairstyle. Wear your dreadlocks confidently, and they are more likely to be seen as a professional and deliberate choice.

Professional settings

When appropriate, tie your dreadlocks back or choose more conservative styles, especially in formal or professional settings. This ensures that your hair does not distract from your overall professional demeanour.

How do you tie your hair for a wedding?

Tying your hair for a wedding largely depends on your style, the type of dress you are wearing, and the overall theme of the wedding. Remember that perceptions of professionalism can vary across different cultures and industries, so it is essential to consider the norms and expectations of your specific environment.

Above are the 50 wedding dreadlock styles ideal for the bride. Ultimately, a bride's choice of a dreadlock style depends on personal preference, cultural considerations, and the desired overall aesthetic. Unique dreadlocks hairstyles for weddings can offer a beautiful and meaningful option for brides looking to celebrate their individuality and natural beauty on their wedding day.

