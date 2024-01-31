45 Butterfly locs hairstyles and everything you need to know

Butterfly locs hairstyles have been trending on social media for a while now. The diverse ways you can explore the look explain why you should add a splash of style and creativity when doing them, and these butterfly locs pictures provide a template to choose from.

Creative butterfly locs hairstyles you should try. Photo: @hairbyj.ivory on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Short, midi or long, thick or thin, this list of butterfly locs hairstyles highlights the creative ways to explore the style. This article also provides a template to refer to the next time you get your hair done.

45 Butterfly locs hairstyles

Butterfly locs are an example of faux locs with a slightly different texture. The style is achieved by looping wavy hair into a braid using a crochet needle. Unlike faux locs, which require you to wrap the hair tightly, the wrapping process for butterfly locs is slightly loose, bringing out a distressed loc that looks somewhat unravelled.

Highlighted below are the diverse ways you could consider trying out butterfly locs, depending on your preference.

1. Bob butterfly locs

How to style simple bob butterfly locs. Photo: @locsbyjea (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

This short and simple hairstyle is perfect for anyone looking for recommendations for shoulder-length butterfly locs styles. You can achieve it by tightly wrapping the hair at the roots and loosening it at the ends. Doing so gives the illusion of very neat locs, making them easy to style.

2. Short black locs with hints of red

Short black butterfly locs with hints of red. Photo: @butterflylocsbykay (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you gravitate more towards pops of colour and would like to extend that to your hairstyle, these short black butterfly locs with hints of red are the way to go. Achieve this style by wrapping curly hair on thick braids to attain the slightly chunky feel, adding bits of red braids towards the ends of the loc.

3. Short boho locs

Short Bohemian butterfly locs. Photo: @locedbymiyah on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Short butterfly locs are perfect for the subtle girl. However, if you are one to add elements of class and style to your hair, incorporating flowy curly braids to your locs to give a bohemian look is the way to go. Consider wearing high-grade curly hair that does not tangle easily for easy maintenance.

4. Short, chunky butterfly locs

Short, chunky butterfly locs. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_mt (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Do you like drama or prefer your hair to be a statement accessory? If so, consider these chunky midi-length butterfly locs. To achieve this look, you will need a chunky wrapping braid and slightly and loosely wrap it around the braid. For a cleaner look, have clear parts and tightly wrap the curly hair on your roots to give the locs more definition.

5. Thin shoulder-length locs

Freshly-done shoulder-length, black butterfly locs. Photo: @locsbyjea (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

This thin midi-length style will work well if you prefer less bulky hair. Achieve it by creating clean partings for your braids and tightening your wrapping hair along your braids.

6. Midi butterfly locs with curly ends

Different ways how to style midi-length butterfly locs with curly ends. Photo: @locsbyjea (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Would you like to give your locs more definition and a classy feel? How about considering butterfly locs style for ladies that incorporate extensions? Achieve this style by braiding your hair with curly hair and not wrapping the butterfly locs wrapping hair to the ends of the braid. You could also attain the boho look by crocheting the curly hair on the locs.

7. Thick, ginger butterfly locs

Do you enjoy playing with colour and wish to extend your love for ginger to your locs? These thick, ginger butterfly locs are the perfect statement hairstyle.

8. Messy ombre locs

Messy ombre butterfly locs. Photo: @butterflylocsbykay (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you like butterfly locs hairstyles with colour, consider this option. Achieve this length and size of locs by wrapping the black curly braid to your desired length and going in with the brownish braid on the ends.

9. Loose midi-length butterfly locs

Loose midi-length locs. Photo: @butterflylocsbykay (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If your style is bold and chunky, consider butterfly locs hairstyles with kinky ends like the one above. Attain it by parting your hair into chunky braids and wrapping them to your desired size. The tension of your wrapping braid will determine how chunky the locs will look.

10. Chunky butterfly locs with square partings

Chunky butterfly locs with square partings. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_mt (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Do you like blonde hair? How about going for chunky blonde butterfly locs? For a cleaner look, ensure you have neat square partings.

11. Red chunky locs with square parts

Red chunky locs with square parts. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_mt on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Attain these red chunky locs by loosely wrapping your red curly hair on your braids. For more definition, ensure that the roots of your hair are tightly wrapped.

12. Extra chunky ombre locs with triangular partings

Chunky midi-length locs with ombre ends. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_mt (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Ombre hairstyles are known to stand out, and so do chunky hairstyles. Attain this look by wrapping curly hair on your braided hair tightly at the roots and loosely on the ends. The clean triangular partings give the hair more definition.

13. Simple brown locs

Simple brown butterfly locs. Photo: @__beautybycee_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you prefer brown hair, these simple brown locs would easily make the cut for you. This style would look better if you dyed your hair to match the colour of the wrapping braid. The size of the locs suits a clean look.

14. Classic chunky locs with platinum hints

Chunky locs with platinum hints. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_mt on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Black chunky locs are a showstopper. However, adding hints of colour to your look steals the show. Platinum locs strategically positioned elevate your style.

15. Black wavy black locs

Black wavy locs. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_angie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Black wavy locs are another classy way of wearing your hair. They work best for voluminous hair. The waves add character to the style.

16. Midi black and brown locs

Midi black and brown locs. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_angie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

These midi-length black and brown butterfly locs would work best if you are after a simple and easy-to-manage look. The thickness of the loc shall be determined by the density of the wrapping hair and its tension while winding it around your braided hair.

18. Wavy midi-length locs with hints of brown

Black wavy locs with hints of brown. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_angie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Black wavy midi-length butterfly locs are perfect. However, if you insist on giving the look the element of character, going in with a few brown strands does more than that, especially if the brown strands are strategically positioned.

19. Chunky bob locs

Chunky shoulder-length locs. Photo: @butterflylocsbykay (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you are into boho butterfly locs, this chunky style would look equally good on you. The pop of brown hair makes the look classier, giving your face more definition.

20. Chunky midi-length locs

Chunky midi-length locs. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_mt (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Attain this look by tightly wrapping the roots of your hair with the wrapping hair. Clear parts on your braid give your overall look a clean look.

21. Brown chunky locs

Brown chunky locs. Photo: @butterflylocsbykay (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

This chunky look will suit you if you are into brown hair. You will need more rapping hair to attain your preferred thickness of the locs.

22. Messy shoulder-length fairy butterfly locs

Messy shoulder-length fairy locs. Photo: @butterflylocsbykay (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Messy hair looks good if well done. The distressed look on the locs adds to the hair's volume. Therefore, this messy look would work well if you are after medium-thick locs and wish to have more volume hair.

23. Mid-length, mid-back fairy butterfly locs

Mid-length, mid-back fairy butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Fairy butterfly locs give the illusion of nodes on the loc, which adds character to the hairstyle. Achieve this style by alternating the tension of your wrapping hair. However, the stress on your hair's roots should be consistent for a clean look.

24. Long distressed butterfly locs

Medium-length fairy butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you are going for a clean but lengthy look, this is one of the perfect long butterfly locs hairstyles to try. Depending on your hair's volume and density, you can alter the number of locs.

25. Midi-length butterfly locs with hints of brown

Medium butterfly locs with hints of brown. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_angie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Consider this look if you prefer thin locs and still wish to attain volume in your hairstyle. You can alter the length depending on your preference.

26. Simple, long butterfly locs

Freshly done long, black butterfly locs. Photo: @locsbyjea (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Consider this look if you prefer thin locs and still wish to attain volume in your hairstyle. You can alter the length depending on your preference.

27. Simple, long butterfly locs with blunt end

Simple, long butterfly locs with blunt ends. Photo: @locsbyjea (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Are you looking for options of butterfly locs styles that favour people with naturally long hair? Try out this look. Attain the character on the individual locs by loosely wrapping the hair to create the nodes along the loc.

28. Gypsy butterfly locs

Long goddess butterfly locs. @__beautybycee_ on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Are you a fan of gypsy hairstyles and would like to try out the concept with locs? This is the perfect way of doing so. Achieve it by going over the roots of your loc with curly hair and using bonding glue to secure the rest of the curly hair so that it flows.

29. Long goddess butterfly locs

Freshly done long, goddess butterfly locs. Photo: @locsbyjea (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Achieve the goddess look by incorporating curly hair to the ends of your hair. Crocheting it to some of the locs also brings out the goddess look.

30. Long butterfly locs with curly ends

Long butterfly locs with curly ends. Photo: @locsbyjea (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Consider installing curly ends if you are a minimalist and would not mind extra character to your locs. Achieve this look by crocheting long, curly hair to your braid before going in with your wrapping hair.

31. Simple, long red butterfly locs

Simple, long red butterfly locs. Photo: @locsbyjea (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you are into colour and want to experiment with subtle ones, consider going for these red butterfly locs. The thickness of the wrapping hair will determine how thick you will turn out.

32. Long Bohemian butterfly locs

Long Bohemian butterfly locs with curly ends. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you prefer Bohemian hairstyles, this would be the perfect hairstyle. It works perfectly with slightly thinner locs since that gives the curly hair the chance to pop.

33. Thin brown locs

Thin brown locs with smooth ends. Photo: @locedbymiyah on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you prefer thin locs, this is the perfect inspiration. The hair colour gives the hairstyle character,

34. Long, red butterfly locs with curly ends

Long red butterfly locs with curly ends. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If butterfly locs hairstyles with attachments are your preference, consider installing these long red butterfly locs with curly ends. Add more character to the look by crocheting the curly hair strands to a few locs.

35. Infinity butterfly locs

Black infinity butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Do you prefer simple, long butterfly locs hairstyles? How about going for the black infinity butterfly locs and altering their length depending on your preference?

36. Thick butterfly locs

Thick and long butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you are looking for a sophisticated hairstyle, these thick and long butterfly locs are the way to go. They are perfect for a bulk hair look.

37. Black island butterfly locs

Black island butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If butterfly locs hairstyles with attachments tickle your fancy, these island butterfly locs would suit you perfectly. The length of the locs gives the overall hairstyle character.

38. Soft butterfly locs

Long, soft butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you are after an airy and simple butterfly locs hairstyle, these long and soft butterfly locs would make the cut. Altering the tension of the wrapping hair gives the illusion of gypsy locs.

39. Thin infinity locs

Thin infinity butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you are into infinity locs and want to avoid bulky hair, consider going in with thinner locs. Add a little character to the look by crocheting curly hair on either braid of your mid-part.

40. Medium fairy butterfly locs

Medium fairy butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Unlike most butterfly locs hairstyles, fairy locs are premade and ready for installation. Going for them helps save time. They are perfect for a uniform look.

41. Thigh-length extended butterfly locs

Thingh-length extended butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you prefer extra-long hair, these extended butterfly locs serve the purpose. Save time by installing premade locs and extending them to your desired length.

42. Medium thigh-length fairy butterfly locs

Thigh-length butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

If you prefer slightly chunky fairy locs, this is the perfect size. The density of the hair will depend on your preference.

43. Extra long and thick fairy butterfly locs

Extra long and thick fairy butterfly locs. Photo: @simoneslab (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Fairy butterfly locs give a uniform texture and length to your look. Therefore, if you are going for an extra long size, this is one of the crochet butterfly locs hairstyles to try out.

44. brown locs with hints of brown

Long brown locs with hints of black. Photo: @butterflylocs_by_angie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This is the perfect look if you prefer brown locs and wish to add character and class to the hairstyle. The hints of black give the overall look more definition.

45. Shoulder-length butterfly locs with hints of red

Are you looking for recommendations for short butterfly locs hairstyles with colour? How about trying out these shoulder-length butterfly locs with hints of red? The chunkiness of the hair and the pop of colour define the look's character.

How long do butterfly locs last?

Butterfly locs should last between 4 to 6 weeks. Keeping them for longer risks getting your hair matted, affecting its health.

What hair is used for butterfly locs?

Most hairstylists use twisting hair or synthetic hair to create the locs. The choice of hair depends on whether you prefer textured or straighter locs.

How painful are butterfly locs?

Installing butterfly locs is not painful since your hair is braided before installation. However, your choice of wrapping hair and the level of tension when wrapping the braided hair will determine the pain levels.

Do butterfly locs damage hair?

No, butterfly locs do not damage hair when installed well. They are considered a protective hairstyle.

What is the braiding style for butterfly locs?

To achieve the hair look, crochet the wrapping hair by looping it through the roots of a braid and loosely wrap the hair on the braid. For a slightly distressed look, alternate the tension on the wrapping hair.

Which hair is best for butterfly locs?

The texture of the locs will depend on your preferred look. You can use textured or straight hair to achieve the look.

These butterfly locs hairstyles highlight the diverse ways to explore the look, depending on your preference. It does not matter whether you prefer your locs to be thick or thin, long or short; there is an option that suits you.

