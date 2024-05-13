Turtleneck with a suit: How to wear it with style and elegance

The timeless pairing of a turtleneck with a suit exudes sophistication and style, with its roots tracing back to the 70s. This classic combination has been further popularised by modern icons like Steve Jobs, Daniel Craig, and David Beckham, solidifying its place in fashion history. If mastering this look is your goal, here is everything you should know.

What is a turtleneck? A turtleneck is a high-necked sweater or top with a close-fitting, folded collar that covers the neck. When paired with a suit, it becomes a stylish ensemble that exudes elegance and versatility, perfect for various occasions.

Is it OK to wear a turtleneck with a suit?

It is perfectly acceptable to wear a turtleneck with a suit. This pairing offers a blend of classic sophistication and contemporary style, adding a modern twist to traditional suiting.

The key is to ensure the turtleneck fits well, coordinates with the suit in terms of colours and textures, and gives off an intentional vibe. This combination exudes elegance and is ideal for cooler weather or casual yet refined settings.

Turtle neck suit ideas

If you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe with some stylish turtleneck suit ideas, here are some versatile looks to elevate your fashion game:

Match your turtleneck and suit

Choose a turtleneck the same colour as your suit for a polished and unified appearance. Think navy on navy or white on white for a timeless ensemble.

Coordinate colours

Opt for a turtleneck in a hue similar to your suit for a subtle yet refined vibe. Consider pairing a purple turtleneck with a navy blue suit or an olive green turtleneck with a light brown suit.

Contrast with opposite colours

Dare to stand out by wearing a turtleneck in a contrasting colour to your suit. Try a cream colour suit with a turtleneck of dark colour or a burgundy turtleneck with a grey suit for a bold statement.

Double-breasted suit with turtleneck

Elevate your style with a double-breasted suit paired with a turtleneck. Choose a white or black turtleneck to complement a double-breasted suit with a different colour for a sophisticated look.

A modern twist with separate jacket and pants

Embrace a relaxed, modern vibe by pairing a turtleneck with a separate suit jacket and pants. Choose a jacket that matches or complements the turtleneck's colour, leave it unbuttoned for a casual feel, and ensure the trousers align with the overall colour scheme for a polished look.

Turtleneck with suit and chain

Accessorising with a chain under your turtleneck adds a touch of luxury and personality to your outfit. Opt for a thin gold or chunky silver chain that peeks out subtly. Experiment with contrasting turtleneck and suit combinations to make a daring statement.

What colour of turtleneck with a black suit?

Explore some stylish options if you are unsure which turtleneck to pair with a black suit. For timeless elegance, opt for a classic white turtleneck.

Supposing you want to add warmth and texture without overwhelming the look, you can choose a light grey one. Another option is a charcoal grey turtleneck, which contrasts subtly yet effectively.

You can wear a black suit with a turtleneck for a sleek, monochromatic ensemble. Experimenting with textures and accessorising with silver accents can further enhance the overall appeal of the outfit.

What colour of turtleneck with a navy suit?

Several options can enhance the overall look when considering what colour turtleneck to pair with a navy suit. A timeless and stylish choice is a slightly lighter blue turtleneck, creating a harmonious yet sophisticated ensemble. Alternatively, a white turtleneck offers a classic and elegant contrast, while a grey option provides versatility and warmth without overpowering the outfit.

For those seeking to add a pop of colour, a burgundy turtleneck can create an eye-catching and sophisticated appearance. Ultimately, these colour choices offer flexibility and style to complement the navy suit for various occasions.

What colour of turtleneck with a blue suit?

When selecting a turtleneck with a blue suit, consider colours that complement the suit without clashing. A white turtleneck can offer a clean and striking contrast, while a light blue option adds subtle colour without overwhelming the outfit.

Alternatively, a navy turtleneck creates a cohesive, monochromatic look with the blue suit. These colour choices provide versatility to enhance your overall appearance.

Is it OK to wear a turtleneck to a wedding?

Whether it is acceptable to wear a turtleneck to a wedding depends on the event's formality and dress code (if there is any). If the wedding is casual or semi-formal, a turtleneck can be suitable, especially when paired with other dressy pieces like a blazer or dress pants. However, it may not be the best choice for more formal weddings, such as black-tie or white-tie affairs.

Is a turtleneck considered formal?

Typically, a turtleneck is not seen as formal. However, it can appear dressy if paired with a sports coat or blazer. So, whether it is formal depends on style, fabric, and occasion.

A classic black turtleneck made from high-quality fabric can be formal when worn with a well-tailored suit, while a bright-coloured or patterned one made from casual fabrics might not be as formal.

Pairing a turtleneck with a suit offers a versatile combination. It adds a modern twist to traditional menswear and creates a sleek and polished look. Choosing the suitable fabric, fit, and colour coordination allows you to effortlessly achieve a sophisticated and fashion-forward ensemble that exudes confidence.

