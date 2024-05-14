Business casual sneakers: what to wear for a smart office look

Contrary to popular belief, creating a business casual outfit with sneakers is possible. Most office people have embraced business casual sneakers thanks to their all-day comfort and shock absorbency, especially for guys who work on their feet. Here is everything about business casual sneakers and what to wear for a smart office look.

Business casual involves combining traditional business attire with casual components such as sneakers. The image of walking into the office, oozing confidence at each step, can only be completed with the right pair of shoes. So, is it okay to wear sneakers for business casual?

What sneakers are good for business casual?

Business casual is a more comfortable form of traditional business clothing. It was a dressed-down version of outfits that defined the white-collar working class. Here are several factors that make a sneaker appropriate for business casual attire:

Your outfit

If your business requires a suit and tie, wear a sharp-looking sneaker or a sneaker-soled dress shoe that allows the pants to drape correctly. One pair of sneakers might work for many outfits, but not every outfit.

Colour

If your workplace is more formal, choose a material in a neutral colour. Avoid bright colours such as white, as they are more casual. Blacks and browns are always safe colour choices.

Material

Unlike typical gym sneakers, the ideal material for business casual sneakers should be similar to dress shoes, such as suede or leather. However, even canvas can sometimes work.

Style

A slim silhouette makes the best office sneakers. Slip-on sneakers tend to look too casual. Also, if your workplace allows for slightly more casual dress, your sneakers can have additional designs, such as stitching or unique laces.

Best business casual sneakers

Getting the best office sneakers can sometimes be challenging. Below are some of the best work-appropriate sneakers:

1. Sperry Unisex Cloud CVO Deck Sneaker

These shoes have a grooved rubber outsole that offers high traction on slippery surfaces. The lightweight upper is breathable, ensuring your feet stay cool and dry. They look good with a polo shirt, black blazer, and tie.

2. Bruno Marc Chukka Sneaker

These shoes easily transition from formal to casual and back and forth. Its light but rugged outsole absorbs impact to reduce underfoot fatigue. The upper part is made of leather, which offers durability, making the shoes ideal for all terrains.

3. Men's Capri sneakers

The sneakers boast an ultra-minimal and clean design that compliments many outfits. They are versatile and can go well with various outfits, such as a casual blazer-over-jeans fit, polo shorts, or chino shorts.

4. Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Laser Wing Oxford

The sneaker has an anatomically contoured foam footbed that cushions and distributes your weight evenly. It also has laser perforations and a pull-on sock liner to increase breathability.

5.Amberjack The Original

Amberjack's The Original features exceptionally supple leather, a sheepskin lining, and a flexible TPU outsole. It also has a heat-activated arch support to keep you comfortable.

Types of business casual sneakers

Sneakers are casual business shoes for the right kind of business. Depending on your work environment and personal preference, you can choose from several types of shoes. These include:

High-top sneakers

High-top sneakers are ideal for a man who wants to make a statement with his style, even in the workplace. They are also more fashion-forward than low-top.

Low-top sneakers

A low-top sneaker is an excellent choice for a simple and casual look. They are versatile and can be paired with everything from tapered pants and blazers to jeans and a T-shirt.

Lace-up sneakers

A lace-up sneaker has a more casual look than a slip-on, making it an excellent choice for a business casual workplace. The shoes can also help provide more stability while walking on busy streets or for longer periods.

Slip-on sneakers

Slip-on sneakers provide a more formal look than a typical lace-up. They are also comfortable and have a sleek design.

What are some of the work environments where business casual sneakers are acceptable?

Sneakers are widely accepted in several work environments. Their grip strength is one of the significant benefits, making them ideal for people who work long hours, such as medical practitioners and receptionists.

Sneakers also tend to use synthetic materials which are easily washed. That makes them ideal in workplaces where water contact is a risk.

Can you wear sneakers with business casual?

You can confidently wear sneakers for business casual attire. However, you have to select the right outfit to match your shoes.

Are white sneakers business casual?

White sneakers are business casual but require much more formality than other sneakers. Keep them as minimalistic as possible and avoid bold patterns.

Are sneakers allowed for smart casual?

Sneakers were created for use in the sports field, and wearing them to the office was considered sinful. However, times have changed, and sneakers are now the epitome of a casual shoe. They are also great for men looking for a smart casual style.

Which are the best business casual sneakers for ladies?

For women, sneakers are the answer for every occasion and fit due to their comfort. Some of the best sneakers for women include the Vince Warren, Cole Haan Grandpro Tennis, and Everlane The ReLeather Court.

Are sneakers business casual?

Sneakers can be considered appropriate for business casual attire in specific work environments. While they may not be suitable for all workplaces, they offer versatility, comfort and a touch of personal style.

Above is everything you want to know when choosing business casual sneakers and what to wear for a smart office look. For better results, stick to minimalistic and clean sneakers; the fewer details, the better.

