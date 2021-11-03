Happy Diwali 2021: meaning, wishes, messages, greetings, images, quotes, cards

Diwali season is finally here, and apart from the generalized stereotype that it is a Hindu festive season, most people do not know much about the celebrations. These happy Diwali wishes, messages, greetings, images, quotes and cards would go a long way.

Diwali is as important to Hindus as Christmas is to Christians and Ramadan to Muslims. The festival gets its name from clay lambs that Hindus light outside their homes to symbolize inner light protecting them from spiritual darkness. It is marked through delicacies, rituals and sharing happy Diwali messages and wishes.

Why is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali, Divali or Deepavali, is one of the most significant festivals marked by the Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains. It is popularly known as the festival of lights, and it lasts five days. It is celebrated between mid-October and mid-November.

People mark Diwali to celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The festivals marked during this period include Bhaiyya Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Narak Chaturdashi and Dhantrayodashi. Laxmi Puja is the most significant one of the five.

What are the 5 days of Diwali?

The festival entails different celebrations and preparations.

Day one

On the first day, people clean their homes. They also shop for new kitchen utensils and gold. Shopping for gold and new utensils signifies bringing good fortune.

Day two

The second day involves decorating the homes. People beautify the homes with clay lamps and create beautiful designs called rangoli. The rangoli is made on the floor using sand and coloured powders.

Day three

The third day is the primary day of the ceremony. Family and friends gather for Lakshmi puja on this day, which involves making a prayer to Goddess Lakshmi. Firework festivities and mouth-watering feasts follow the prayer.

Day four

The fourth day is considered the first day of the year. On this day, friends and families visit each other's homes to deliver gifts and good tidings.

Day five

The fifth day is the final day of the celebration. On this day, brothers visit their married sisters to spend time with their families. On the other side, the hosts prepare and serve lavish delicacies and receive them with love.

Happy Diwali wishes

Now that you know what Diwali means, these are you could impact your family and friends through these wishes:

May this Deepavali bring you smiles as bright as the colours of rangoli. May this season bring unbounded happiness and undiscovered avenues. With the light of the holy chants and holy diyas, may you abound in prosperity. I am wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous Deepavali! May this Deepavali bring you eternal joy, prosperity, good health and wealth. Happy Diwali to you and your family. May millions of lamps brighten your life and that of your family this Diwali, and may it push away all the darkness and bad vibes. May this season bring you love, happiness and universal compassion. I am wishing you a warm Diwali, hoping that this season brings fulfilment to your wishes and lighting of tonight's dicas! Diyas are here to beautify your life, bring you good vibes and light up your world. May Lord Ram enter your life and brighten all your relationships. I am wishing you a frolic and endless celebration, incandescent Diyas, delightful Laddoos, a whole lot of laughter, lots of Mithai, innumerable fireworks and an extensive stock of Masti. Open your doors and welcome Goddess Lakshmi wholeheartedly on Deepavali. I hope Goddess Lakshmi will fulfil your needs and dreams. I hope you have a healthy, blessed and hopeful Diwali. I am sending you all the love and blessings on this season.

Happy Diwali messages

Apart from happy Diwali wishes 2021, you could send your loved ones these messages:

All the lights in the world cannot compare to the inner light of the self. So, merge yourself in this light and enjoy the joy and the festival of lights. Light a lamp of love, fire a flowerpot of happiness, shoot a rocket of prosperity and blast a chain of sorrow. I am sending you all the good tidings this season. I am sending warm Diwali wishes to you and your family, May the warmth and splendour of this auspicious occasion fill your life with bright cheer, joy, happiness and prosperity for the rest of the year. May your life be more joyful and luminous as the lights flicker on the lamps. I wish your life becomes as luminous as the lights flickering on the lamps in the festival of lights. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali greetings

Apart from happy Diwali wishes quotes messages, you could share these greetings:

May Lord Krishna’s blessing be upon you and your family always. Happy Choti Diwali! May the joy and light of this glorious day brighten your life. Happy Choti Diwali! Spread love and cheer on this festival of lights! Happy Choti Diwali! May this festive season grace you with the gits of wisdom and knowledge! Happy Deepavali! I hope Diwali 2021 kindles the light of peace, love and freedom in your life!

Happy Diwali quotes

Apart from Diwali quotes in English, these are the other quotes you could share:

Agmagata rahe aapka jeevan, Jhilmilata rahe aapka ghar, Bani rahe aapke adharon par meethi muskaan, Aur manate rahein aap Deepavali har saal. Aapke jeevan mein dhan ki varsha ho, Sukh evam samruddhi ka vaas ho, Swasth swaasth, harsh aur ullas ho, Aur Maa Lakshmi Ka Aashirwad ho. Maa Lakshmi ki kripa ho, Dhan aur samruddhi ki varsha ho, accha swasth ho, Meri or se Deepavali ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Happy Diwali cards

Apart from the greetings, messages, wishes and quotes, you could share cards. These cards are available online at a cost, while others are free.

Happy Diwali images

You could also share your message through images. These images are available for download online. Alternatively, you could share happy Diwali gifs.

These happy Diwali messages, wishes, quotes, greetings, images and cards will go a long way in celebrating the festive season. Send your friends and family members good tidings through them.

