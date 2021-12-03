Another video clip is circulating on the internet and shows a group of partygoers enjoying themselves in Jozi

The group of revellers painted the streets of Braamfontein red as they dance on the back of a bakkie in the middle of the night

Some peeps say the local partygoers must enjoy themselves because they had a hectic year while focusing on their studies

Braamfontein City Centre was lit when party-goers stormed into the street to create havoc. A group of revellers are seen in a seriously viral video doing their thing in the middle of the night.

According to a social media thread, the group of locals possibly came from a nightclub and because of coronavirus regulations, the club was forced to close. However, the peeps decided to continue with their partying in the street.

What attracts reactions is the fact that the ladies and gentlemen took their dancing moves to the back of the bakkie. Some peeps say the group of partygoers are students enrolled at a number of institutions in Braamfontein and the car belongs to Bad Boyz Security.

Bonga Makhanya is a Wits University student and seems to lament the clip, he said:

"Braam is not a real place, young people have decided to lead themselves.”

The post reads:

@Shobzin said:

“Bayithole kuphi lemoto?? Looks like it belongs to the fire brigade?”

@Johngotti03 said:

“No it’s Bad Boyz a Security company and that’s one of their vehicle driven by one of their securities. I’m from Braam and I was there.”

@Nkabindenm said:

"We are in trouble for sure."

@HypeBeast_ZA said:

“Kabza De Small - Asibe happy.”

@ZuayNkunzi said:

“How? Kids are done writing, they had a very hectic year, so why must they not enjoy themselves?”

@SirFigo_SA said:

“That time these guys in the red bakkie are always so serious.”

Source: Briefly.co.za