100+ memorable merry Christmas and happy new year wishes for 2021 with images

2021 is finally coming to an end. As the tradition commands, sharing beautifully crafted merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes could not be different. It is an effortless way of spreading Christmas cheer, love, and good tidings.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes for 2021 with images.

If you are not the best when it comes to coming up with a message or wish, this list has a variety of unique options you could consider. You could share these Merry Christmas and happy new year messages with family, friends, lovers, co-workers or bosses.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year wishes

Christmas and new year are joy-filled occasions. One way of spreading the good vibes and good tidings is by sharing merry Christmas and happy new year wishes. You could do so by sharing text messages or cards. This list provides unique and creative messages you could send your loved ones.

Christmas and Happy New Year messages for family and friends

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes for 2021 with images.

What is the best message for Christmas and New Year? If you are unable to spend time with your family and friends, you could share these messages with them:

Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let the festive season also fill you with happiness! May your festive season bring you moments of love, laughter and goodwill. May the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022. From our bubble to yours, we wish you a happy holiday season! Stay safe and take care. Your friendship and love are the best gifts I have ever received. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas! To a joyful present, a well-remembered past and a blessed future. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the gift of love, peace and happiness be yours on this festive season. May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas! I wish you all the unconditional love of God in all the dreams of your heart and everyday prayer. Merry Christmas to you and your family. May this festive season bring you satisfaction. Happy holidays!

Christmas and Happy New Year wishes for friends

100+ memorable merry Christmas and happy new year wishes for 2021 with images.

How do you write Merry Christmas and Happy New Year? These wishes for Christmas and new year could go a long way in reminding your loved ones how much you care about them.

Christmas is a time for reflection and relaxation. Happy Holidays! May Santa Claus bring you all that your heart desires this Christmas. You put the "merry" in my Christmas! Thank you for being a true friend. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the friend who makes each day joyful. This Christmas, I only hope that your cup overflows with happiness. I hope your happiness is big and your bills are small this Christmas! Tis the season to be jolly! I hope that Christmas is beautiful for you and your family. I am wishing you good health and endless happiness. May your Christmas be full of laughter and your stocking full of gifts. Happy Holidays. Merry Christmas and happy 2022. Reflect on the special moments. Ring in the year with the people who make them so special. May you enjoy Christmas eve with the ones you love and step into the 2022 with lots of hope for a brighter future.

Romantic messages for him and her at Christmas

100+ memorable merry Christmas and happy new year wishes for 2021 with images.

What is the best message for Christmas 2021? These romantic Christmas messages spice up what would have been a cliche text.

Let the magic of love brighten our smiles and enlighten our souls. Merry Christmas to the loveliest person I know. My wish for you is that the magic of the season will be with you. May the warmth of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our country, renew your spirits this festive season. May the melody and spirit of the holidays fill you with love and peace. I would not even consider this season a holiday if I did not spend it with you. May we celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year together in great happiness, and may this happiness follow us all the days of our lives! This Christmas, I wish you lots of smiles and all the light in the world. Be happy, and I will take care of the rest. I am looking forward to the best new year of my life. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Wishing you lots of fun and excitement and a super fantastic 2022! I wish you the overwhelming love of God in all the dreams of your heart and your everyday prayers. During this year, I deeply fell in love with you. I am excited about spending more days with you in 2022. Happy New Year, my love! Here is to new adventures, taking risks and creating more beautiful memories together.

Christmas messages for boyfriend

100+ memorable merry Christmas and happy new year wishes for 2021 with images.

Nothing beats assuring your significant other what you wish for them in the future. It affirms them about the relationship and how much they mean to you.

I chose to spend my life loving you, and now every day is a blessing. Merry Christmas my love. Merry Christmas, my love! May the festive season bring warmth and happiness to our house! May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round! May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a prosperous 2022. I hope you get everything on your holiday wish list. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! The holidays are a time to keep your spirit light and your smile bright. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! I am wishing you a magical holiday season ahead! Have a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year! May God shower you with all the goodness in the world. May you be blessed with all that you have dreamt about. I am Sending my warmest thoughts your way, my love! I hope your life will be filled with gifts and happiness! My love, may this festive season bring joy to your life and may 2022 be nothing but good to you!

Inspirational Christmas messages

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes for 2021 with images.

As we prepare for a new start, these inspirational happy new year messages are a great way to start the year:

I wish you a very Merry Christmas surrounded by your loved ones and unending blessings in 2022. Santa said when he stops by the house this year, he will hang out ‘til New Year’s Day, and of course, he is looking forward to seeing you all there! May your Christmas and New Year be full of immense joy. Faith makes all things possible, hope makes all things work, and love makes all things beautiful. May you have all the three for this festive season. I hope this festive season gives you a lot of joy and a pleasant time with family and friends. I wish harmony, health, satisfaction, and success for you and your families in 2022. The biggest blessing of this season is a table full of mouth-watering foods all day! So eat loads and have fun! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022! The festive season is here once again, and it is time to bring in the New Year. We wish the merriest of Christmas to you and your loved ones. Cheers to 2022! Let us start making all your dreams come true. Wishing you a new year full of tremendous achievements. Happy 2022. Do not just hope for a great year. Make it a great ychapter.

Christmas and New Year messages for cards

100+ memorable merry Christmas and happy new year wishes for 2021 with images.

If you prefer to convey your happy new year wishes for friends and family through cards, these are the different ways you could do so.

I admire how you tackle every problem in the office and your family. You are a true inspiration, Happy New Year to you, boss. Happy New Year, my rock, my biggest supporter, my everything! I am so grateful to have such an amazing boyfriend. May 2022 bring you happiness and joy only. I love you! 2021 is better than last year. Why? Because now I have you as my girlfriend. You just made my life happier. Happy New Year, sweetie! I want you to know that you have always been the perfect husband for me. My life feels like a piece of heaven because of your love and care. Happy 2022! We struggled a lot to be with each other for life. Today seems so rewarding, and life together looks so peaceful. Happy 2022 my dear! I am thankful to have you as my sister-in-law. You bring happiness and joy to people around you. I hope 2022 is filled with love and joy. We are blessed to have you in our lives; you made my sister’s life bright, you fulfilled the gap of not having a brother for me, and you are like a son to my parents. May you have a blessed 2022, brother-in-law. Your unending support has been the key ingredient to our success. So in 2022, we wish to thank you for all the cooperation and hope to continue the association for a long time to come. Happy 2022, work colleagues! I pray that all your dreams come true and the coming days are filled with success and prosperity! If I could package my heart and send it to you for Christmas, I would. Since I cannot, this card will have to do.

Merry Christmas and New Year messages 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes for 2021 with images.

The past two years have been a rollercoaster. Wishing for a better year in 2022 is the least you could. You could do so through any of these messages:

I could not have made it through 2021 without your incredible support. Thank you for everything! Happy festive season. I toast to our friendship. Happy New Year! I am sending warm wishes to you, my dearest friend. I treasure our friendship and wish you find 2022 as wonderful as our friendship. Despite all the challenges of 2021, we rose above them all and rode triumphantly. I am thankful we made it this far. Happy festive season. May your new year be full of success. Happy New Year 2022! As 2022 renews all the happiness and good tidings, I hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever! The New Year deserves to be celebrated all night long, with the best music, the most beautiful partner and thinking that times will change for well. Happy and Prosperous New Year. All I want for this New Year is to share more cute moments with friends like you. Happy new year! Let the New Year bring you only ups! Let the money flow to you and from you, in the pleasure of spending it, but not the nerves! I am wishing you a new year full of tremendous victory. May it be a significant chapter waiting to be written.

Merry Christmas wishes text

Merry Christmas and happy new year 2021.

Sharing Merry Christmas and happy new year wishes for friends and family texts might sound so cliche. However, the thought counts so much. These are the texts you could share with your loved ones.

I wish you all the best for this New Year. Let all the problems melt in the flames of candles, and all the good things come into your entire life. Happy New Year! May the new year bring all the good things you truly deserve. You had a fantastic 2021 already, and you will have another fantastic one! I am so grateful for your support and love in 2021. Here is to many more years of friendship! I cannot wait to see where 2022 brings us! I wish you nothing but happiness in the new year. As 2022 approaches us with hopes, here is to wish you and your family a wonderful year ahead. Since we are going into 2022, I would like to tell you all that it is only because of you that I am living my life to its fullest. I wish you all a Happy New Year. May the 12 months of the New Year be full of new achievements for you. May the days be filled with eternal happiness. Thank you for being present throughout 2021. I hope your cup will overflow in 2022 and your endeavours prosper. Thanks for inspiring me with your positive new year wishes. Darling, I wish to take this opportunity to thank you for what you have done for me in 2022. Happy new year.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes for 2021 with images.

If you prefer to send your Happy New Year wish for your family and friends through text, these are the many ways you could do so.

May the peace and joy of Christmas be with you today and throughout the New Year. In this loveliest of seasons, may you find many reasons for happiness. Merry Christmas and lots of love from our family to yours! Cheers to warm holiday memories! I am sending you my best wishes for a fabulous festive season from across the miles. May God fill your life with love, joy, and peace this Christmas and throughout the New Year. Wishing that your Christmas sparkles with festive cheer, like the shining star you are. You are the gift I ask Santa for every year! I could not wish for a better gift than spending Christmas with you. Seeing you takes all the stress out of the Christmas season. Thanks for filling my holidays with joy and love. If I could package my heart and send it to you for Christmas, I would. Since I cannot, this message will have to do. Meet me under the mistletoe. I will be there with bells on.

Christmas and New Year messages to friends

100+ memorable merry Christmas and happy new year wishes for 2021 with images.

If you intend to be precise, these options are a great pick.

Best wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year! May your Christmas and New Year shine brightly! Greetings of the season and best wishes for the New Year! Have a magical holiday season! I am sending you all our love and merry Christmas wishes. May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives. A silent night, a star above, a blessed gift of hope and love. A blessed Christmas to you! May your heart overflow with joy this festive season. May joy be your gift during this festive season, and may faith, hope, and love be your treasures in the New Year. It is the season for giving, charity, respect for all God's creations, and bringing peace to our Earth.

This list of merry Christmas and happy new year wishes for 2021 provides a wide range of ways to spread Christmas cheer.

