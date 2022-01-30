Do you plan on visiting South Africa soon? You are in for an exciting experience. Apart from the country's richness, its people are bound to make you feel at home as you soak in on the beauty of its culture. While English is one of the country's official languages, learning Afrikaans and other popular greetings could enhance your experience.

Knowing how to say hello in Afrikaans or the other popular Afrikaans greetings could give a different perspective of the country's diverse culture. It is also an added advantage, especially when making friends and guarantees a more exciting experience. This list deciphers the different greetings and what to consider when exchanging them.

Greetings in Afrikaans

Nelson Mandela once said, “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.” Learning Afrikaans greetings and phrases expresses how much effort you put into learning the region's culture. You are more likely to warm up a stranger's heart by speaking in their native language.

So, how do Afrikaans greet each other? These details give the different Afrikaans greetings and how to use them appropriately.

1. Hallo

What is hello in Afrikaans? Hallo is the most commonly used Afrikaans greeting. You can greet anybody this way during any time of the day, depending on your body language. It means hi or hello in English.

You can use it as is, or in this phrase, Hallo! Hoe gaan dit? It translates to Hi! How are you? in Afrikaans.

How do you say hello in South Africa? While saying hallo, these are the points to consider:

Offering a handshake if you are exchanging pleasantries with a stranger. Remember to look at them straight in their eyes while smiling.

Lifting your head as your smile broadly if you are saying hi to a friend. A bear hug will complement the greeting if it is someone dear to you.

Hallo, however, should not be used when exchanging pleasantries with an important person like the country's president.

2. Goeie dag / Goeienaand

These are more formal greetings that you could exchange to say how are you in Afrikaans. These options are best suited for dignitaries and very important people. They are used at different times of the day.

Goeie dag

Goeie dag, translates to good day in English. It is the most acceptable way of addressing an older person. However, you should wait for them to offer a handshake first. This greeting demonstrates respect. You should also look at them in their eyes with a friendly smile while exchanging pleasantries.

When you meet an older person, a dignitary or a VIP, you could greet them by saying, Goeie dag. Dis goed om u te ontmoet. It translates to good day. It is good to meet you. The "u" in the phrase makes it formal.

Goeie dag. Goed om jou te ontmoet

When you meet your boss or someone slightly older than you but in a higher job position, you can use the phrase, Goeie dag. Goed om jou te ontmoet, to say hi to them. It is Afrikaans for Good day. Good to meet you. The "jou" in the phrase makes it informal. Remember to let them offer their hand first.

If you are friends or have already met them before, use the phrase, Goeie dag. Hoe gaan dit met u? Or Goeie dag. Hoe gaan dit met jou? They both translate to Good day. How are you?

3. Goeienaand

Goeienaand translates to Good evening in Afrikaans, in a more formal way.

4. Goeie môre

Goeie môre is good morning in Afrikaans. It is exchanged before noon and is reserved for more formal uses than Hallo. However, it is less formal than Goeienaand and Goeie dag.

You could say, Goeie môre! Daai koffie ruik wonderlik! It translates to, Good morning! That coffee smells wonderful! This is a more informal statement that you could tell a host or a colleague.

Alternatively, you could say, Goeie môre! Lieflike dag, né? This phrase translates to, Good morning! Lovely day, isn’t it? This is an informal way of cheering someone up and their sense of well-being.

5. Goeie mid

Goeie middag, means Good afternoon. Here are some ways you could use the phrase:

Goeie middag! Hoe gaan dit? It translates to Good afternoon! How are you? It is a lovely way of greeting anyone, regardless of their age or position. However, it cannot be used when addressing a dignitary or VIP for the first time.

Alternatively, you could say, Goeie middag! Goed om jou/u weer te sien. This phrase translates to, Good afternoon! Good to see you again. This greeting could be used to formally or informally, depending on the pronoun you choose. However, it cannot be used when addressing a dignitary.

6. Hallo daar!

Hallo daar! is a cordial greeting that means Hi there! It is an informal option, especially if you are looking for ways on how to say in Afrikaans. You could say, Hallo daar! Jy lyk goed vandag! This phrase translates to Hello there! You look good today! It is a flattery way of saying hi.

However, you can only use it with someone you know, not a stranger.

Apart from the responses to how are you in Afrikaans, these are the other simple words you might want to learn.

Totsiens! or Ta-ta! - Good bye!

- Baai! - Bye!

How do you respond to baie dankie?

Baie Dankie is Afrikaans for Thank you very much. When someone says Dankie to you, the most common response is, Dit is ‘n plesier. It means I did it with pleasure, or Happily done.

How much did you enjoy learning Afrikaans? Mastering these popular Afrikaans greetings helps you build your confidence in interacting in the language. The pleasantries also highlight how friendly the language is and the context of the greetings.

