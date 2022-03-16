Inspiring International Women's Day quotes, images, messages, sayings

While any day is an opportunity to celebrate the woman in your life, International Women's Day gives you more reason to do it right. The day, usually celebrated on March 8, is a global holiday that recognizes their incredible achievements, raises awareness, and encourages others to address and advocate for gender equality. This article has some inspiring international women's day quotes, images, messages, and sayings that you would love to know.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This holiday recognizes their incredible achievements, raises awareness, and encourages others to address and advocate for gender equality. Photo: @epicphrase

Source: UGC

What is the theme for International Women's Day 2022? The theme is #BreakTheBias which focuses on creating a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and creating gender equality in workplaces, communities, schools and more.

What are some of the ways to make this day memorable? A great way is to share inspiring International Women's Day quotes to spread awareness and empower women. So, what can I say on women's day? Find out below!

Best women's day quotes, messages and sayings

The theme is #BreakTheBias which focuses on creating a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. Photo: @epicphrase

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

As we honour these extraordinary ladies in our lives, get inspired by these quotes said by some of the most famous and inspirational women. These phrases provide an excellent example of gender equality and female empowerment. So what is the best message for women's day? Find out below!

Funny International Women's day quotes

I cannot say whether women are better than men, but they are certainly no worse.

I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life.

There is no evidence whatsoever that men are more rational than women. On the contrary, both sexes seem to be equally irrational.

A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink.

A woman is like a tea bag: You cannot tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.

I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life.

If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.

Well-behaved women rarely make history.

Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry.

A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.

Empowering Women's Day quotes

A woman is like a tea bag: You cannot tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water. Photo: @epicphrase

Source: Instagram

There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.

How wrong it is for a woman to expect the man to build the world she wants rather than to create it herself.

Extremists have shown what frightens them most. A girl with a book.

A woman must not accept; she must challenge. She must not be awed by what has been built up around her; she must reverence that woman in her who struggles for expression.

A feminist is any woman who tells the truth about her life.

Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.

The most courageous act is to think for yourself. Aloud.

One is not born a woman but becomes one.

International women's day quotes for business

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be challenging.

We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women's voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.

Feminism is not just about women; it's about letting all people lead fuller lives.

A woman is the companion of a man, gifted with equal mental capacity.

Unique happy women's day wishes

Feminism is not just about women; it's about letting all people lead fuller lives. Photo: @epicphrase

Source: Instagram

Only a woman can almost die and give birth at the same time. So be proud to be a woman.

Life would not have been possible without you. I am what I am because of you.

Being a woman itself is a superpower. Celebrate that.

You are fierce, bold and daring! Also, the best when it comes to caring.

From my eyes, I wish you could see how much you are one gem of a woman!

You are bold, beautiful, compassionate and caring.

Happy women's day messages for friends

Dear woman, you are the epitome of happiness, courage, fearlessness, and strength. More power to you.

We cannot imagine this world without the presence of women. A big thanks to them for coming into our lives and making it worthwhile.

Honour, love, and respect women. To all the amazing women out there, have a wonderful day ahead.

The most important thing one woman can do for another is expanding her sense of actual possibilities.

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness.

Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We are strongest when we cheer each other on.

Women's day slogans

When women support each other, incredible things happen.

A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everyone else.

Little girls with dreams become women with vision.

Behind every successful woman is herself.

The rise of women does not mean the fall of men.

She believed she could, so she did.

Why should you share women's day quotes?

It is about giving women a voice. Photo: @epicphrase

Source: UGC

What is special about Women's Day? It is about giving women a voice. By paying attention to the wise words of influential ladies, you empower more ladies to speak up and share their influences. In addition, sharing unique happy women's day quotes reminds folks of all they have achieved in the past and what they might accomplish in the future.

Above are some of the many inspiring international women's day quotes, messages, sayings, and much more. They play a crucial role in the community, and celebrating them will make them happy and prepare them to take on the world and keep their heads held high no matter what!

READ ALSO: Viola Davis Shares Amapiano Song to Celebrate Women's Day

Briefly.co.za reported on March 9, 2022, about Viola Davis's Amapiano song to celebrate women's day. American actress Viola Davis got the timeline into a frenzy when she shared an Amapiano song to celebrate International Women's Day.

Viola was super excited to be celebrating the international holiday this year. Read more about the song here!

Source: Briefly News