Affectionate long happy birthday messages for her on the special day

What message can I send to my girlfriend on her birthday? We usually strive to make the people closest to our hearts feel loved, appreciated and cared for, especially on their birthdays. So when sending a beautiful gift, it would be cute to attach a long birthday message for your girlfriend on her birthday. It may be sweet, emotional, romantic, or even inspiration. Read through this article see some of the best birthday messages, and find one that fits your partner best.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A special note in a well thought out card is always a good idea. Photo: @alex Costa

Source: Facebook

You want to make the message special and curated specially for your favourite person. What is a unique way to wish a happy birthday? Find all variations of how to say happy birthday here. You can combine some quotes, tweak others and make them unique to your soulmate. Do you want something cute? Do you want to impress her? You are in the right place.

You can not go wrong with any of these lovely natal day messages, be share to pick one and send it to your loved one. We have compiled a list of the best long, birthday messages for her.

Funny wishes to impress your girlfriend

Birthdays should be full of laughter and happiness. When your particular person gets to read their natal day card, they should be over the moon when they start reading the special message you wrote. Choose one of the quotes below and share it with your loved one.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Happy birthday to one of the people whose birthday I can remember without a Facebook reminder.

Don't get all weird about getting older. Our age is just the number of years the world has enjoyed us.

You are allowed to clown around and have the most fun today. You know why it's your birthday! Happy birthday!

Congratulations on being even more experienced. I'm not sure what you learned this year, but experience transforms us into today's people. Happy birthday!

On your special day, I thought of giving you the cutest gift in the world. But then it came to my realisation that will be impossible because you are by far the cutest thing on this planet.

Baby, do not blow all the candles that you have on your cake. Keep them burning, let it be symbolic of our love, something I am certain will last forever. Our love will stand the test of time and I will be beside you all the way.

If I was stuck in the ocean and paddling to shore, before I died I would ask you to kiss me once more. Have a great day my love!

Many people are jealous of our relationship, but that's just because they don't know how crazy you are. Happy birthday to my particular crazy person!

Dear birthday girl, I hope that you know how amazing, beautiful and forgiving you are. P.S. – Sorry for leaving the toilet seat up again!

Sentimental messages for the person you love. Photo: @Romantic Quotes & Messages

Source: Facebook

Long romantic birthday messages for your girlfriend

Happy birthday messages for your girlfriend: Adding a romantic date of birth message for your particular person is a fantastic way to make them feel loved, appreciated, and cared for on their special day. We can often ignore the small things, but it is the little things that matter in reality. So what is the best message for her on her birthday?

I love your birthdays, it’s a day that I hold dear in my heart, sometimes I sit and wonder what my life would be like if we had not crossed paths, and it's impossible to imagine. So now you know why your special day is extra dear to my heart, I get to watch you have an amazing 365 days. You are sent from heaven. Have a great day my darling.

Happy birthday to the one who makes my heart beat faster. I get goosebumps whenever we touch. You have a beautiful soul. Your body is ravishingly sexy. Your elegance takes my breath away. I love you now and forever.

You are the most amazing girl any guy could have ever asked for. My love for you knows no bounds. I wish that you have a long fruitful and happy life. Have a great day, my sweet love.

Oh, my love! You do not understand the lengths I would go to to see you happy and today is no exception. I want you to feel loved, appreciated, and wanted. You are my person. Hugs and kisses!

Have you ever thought of a life without me? Yeah, me neither. I have been fortunate to have you as my partner. Happy natal day to the only person I want to build a future with.

Make her feel special on her big day! Photo: @kideko

Source: Facebook

Birthday prayers for my girlfriend

Prayers are the most accurate form of expressing your feelings towards your girlfriend. Tell her you love her and wish her nothing but the best in life. Below are a few prayers that we can share with our loved ones.

I’m honoured to have a place in your life. You are my favourite person in the world and it is amazing to have you here with me. You are such a kind-hearted person and I know the universe knows that as well. As you journey on in this new year, I hope the world brings better and more successful opportunities your way. Have a great day, sweetheart, may God guide us as we undertake this journey of life together.

On this special day, I pray that God grants all your deepest desires. I pray for peace to be with you. May you always be guided by all the things that make you smile as the universe conspires to make your dreams a reality. Like King Solomon of biblical times, may you be blessed with wisdom and riches, according to God’s riches and amazing glory. Happy natal day, sweetie.

On this particular day, I pray for sunshine and blessings, joy, love, peace, and happiness throughout your life. May God keep death far from you, and bring his joy closer to you so that you can live to declare his good works. May the will of God be fulfilled in your life. May He guide you, lead you and protect you. May He shower you with love, and may his guidance be everlasting over your life. Happy natal day.

Long distance birthday wishes for your girlfriend

No matter the distance between you and your loved one, they need to know how important they are to you. Long birthday wishes play a vital role in making them feel special, especially on their big day. Here are a few messages you can write to remind her just how special she is to you.

My baby, you have no clue just how much you were here next to me laid up in my arms on this special day. I miss your cuddles and kisses. I miss the spontaneous moments we share when we are together. I cannot wait to have you back in my arms.

Have a fabulous and delightful day even though we are apart. Remember, I can't live without you. You are extraordinary and everything I have wished for. I love and care for you very much. Happy birthday, Hunny.

Sweet muffins for a sweet lady. Photo: @Happy Birthday Wishes Greetings Messages

Source: Facebook

Our pure and amazing love has given me the strength to overcome all the challenges of this life. I am privileged and glad to have you call me every day to tell me you miss me and how much you love me. You do not understand how much I usually need this. You are awesome. Have a fantastic birthday.

What should I say to her on her birthday? You can come up with an original birthday poem that you know will capture the attention and steal the smile of your girlfriend. Here is a cute poem:

Affectionate long happy birthday messages for her on the special day. Photo: Modified by author

Source: UGC

Happy birthday messages for her are a fantastic way to start, but don't let them hold you back. You can be as open-minded as you possibly want. Make the message personal you can even share an inside joke or a special moment that the both of you hold dear.

What is the best message for the birthday girl? Use the ideas above to help strengthen your relationship. Finally, do not forget to send her a long sweet message to commemorate her day.

READ ALSO: 50+ Funny best friend quotes you should share with your BFFs

Briefly.co.za recently published 50+ Funny best friend quotes you should share with your BFFs. It is great to have a laugh with these important people in your life.

Be it during your problems or when enjoying life, you will always have your best friend by your side. Spice up your friendship by sending each other funny best friend quotes. Read on and get some timeless funny words!

Source: Briefly News