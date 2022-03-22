100+ inspirational 40th birthday wishes and quotes in 2022

They say life starts at 40. For many turning 40 years old marks the end of their youth, and they start a new journey in their lifetime. Mainly at this age, people are usually settled with a home, and those who have not should be okay with the path they have followed. Therefore, it is vital to ensure that you make their day the best way possible. Because hey, you only turn forty once! So, these are the top 100 plus inspirational 40th birthday wishes and quotes to brighten their day.

Photo: Stadtratte (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What do you say to someone on their 40th birthday? According to Tricia Wolanin, a clinical psychologist, turning 40 is a time of reflection to take stock of who you are at this time in your life.

40th birthday quotes

During this passage, some people may feel that they have become old and their youth is gone. However, the simplest messages can brighten up their day and show them that they still have a lot to live for.

Meaningful 40th birthday messages

Photo: Carol Yepes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What do you say to a friend on her 40th birthday? These messages usually encourage people to go even harder in life. They give a sense of direction that they are only halfway to completing the journey. These are the best quotes and wishes to tell your friends as they turn 40.

A new chapter of your life begins today. May this year be full of blessings, surprises, and opportunities. May God bless you more with all the things you dream of and all the things you need. Happy 40th birthday!

Happy Birthday! And remember you're not 40, you're 18 with 22 years' experience.

Your first 40 years were pretty damn great. Here's hoping you get at least 40 more!

Lordy, Lordy, look who's 40! Hope your big day is positively astounding.

An intelligent, admirable, and compassionate person like you understands that a 40th birthday means endless opportunities and infinite chances for even more growth. I hope this year and every year are full of unique, unforgettable experiences. Happy Birthday!

Here is there are forty candles on your birthday cake. But I don't guess you don't have enough breath. So before the fire doesn't surround us, you should blow the candles. Come on, do this. We believe you. Happy 40th birthday.

Today is the big day! May you spend it celebrating with good friends and great food, making fantastic memories! Happy 40th birthday!

A person as educated, admirable, and sensitive as you recognizes that turning 40 brings with it a plethora of new prospects and opportunities for even greater improvement. I wish you a year filled with one-of-a-kind, amazing experiences this year and every year. Greetings on your special day!

Growing older is a natural part of life, but if you think about it too much, it can make you feel even older. The most important thing is to avoid thinking about the past or the future. Consider the moment you're in right now. A happy birthday is a joyful birthday.

Hey my excellent pal, do you remember that you talked about the concern of being forty. You were when thirty. Of course, today you are forty, but that is not bad. Because each age has each beauty. And you have got a long way as ten years to go 50. Be positive and laugh. They say that doesn't make older you.

Happy 40th birthday! The older you get, the younger you look for your age. At this rate, you'll start soon getting carded at bars and casinos.

Happy Birthday! Even at 40, you look half your age. So you should bottle up and sell whatever you're doing to stay incredibly young-looking.

Happy 40th birthday! You look amazing. In all fairness, start ageing like an average person and give the rest of us a break.

One-line 40th birthday wishes

Photo: Silke Woweries (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes, saying the least can make the most significant impact. So these are short happy 40th birthday messages to tell people.

I hate to call you the F word, but… you're forty! Happy Birthday

With age comes wisdom...and wrinkles

est wishes on your 40th birthday. I'm so proud to have you as a friend… even if you are old.

You're 14,600 days old, but who's counting.

You are not 40. You are eighteen with 22 years of experience.

40 is not old if you are a tree.

Congratulations on your 40th birthday.

You make 40 look good.

40… More fun than two 20-year olds!

Wishing you a truly fabulous day.

Many happy returns on your 40th birthday.

40 is the new… what was I saying?

It is scientifically proven that people who have more birthdays live longer.

This is my second time turning 20.

You are forty-licious!

Funny happy 40th birthday wishes to a friend

Photo: Betsie Van Der Meer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A birthday wish does not necessarily have to be sweet or deep. It sometimes just have to crack someone up. They are meant to tease in a funny way. To bring life during a loved one's day. So these are the most hysterical birthday quotes as your friend turns 40.

Now you're as sexy as two 20-year-olds. Happy 40th birthday!

Happy 40th birthday! Oh, and if you wake up feeling like crap tomorrow, it's not a hangover – that's just what it's like being old.

40 is not over the hill. It's not even the top of the hill. It's all uphill from here. If you don't believe me, try running up an actual hill. Good luck!

Here's hoping you will be able to blow out all the candles on your cake fast enough to prevent a fire!

Turning 40 may not get you everything you expect, but it will undoubtedly give you a spare tire around your waistline. So let the good times roll. Happy 40th birthday.

On your 40th birthday, you might feel old. You might be right.

They say 40 is the new 30. However, it should be noted that they often lie.

Happy Birthday! And thank you so much for turning 40 before me!

Welcome to 40, an age when you're still young at heart, but other body parts are starting to falter.

40th birthday wishes for men

Photo: Sharon Vos-Arnold (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Most times, even men deserve some love when they get into their forties. Some encouraging words to say to a man as he gets to the big 4-0.

Happy 40th birthday! How does it feel to be the world's oldest kid?

On your special birthday, I know that you feel old because everyone will shout your age, of course, this is so annoying. You might be correct, but look at your white hair and think about many things you won. Happy birthday and see positive to the world.

Life's milestones are not supposed to be counted. Instead, they're supposed to be celebrated—happy 40th birthday.

With all the seeds of joy you've planted in the lives of others, happiness is sure to blossom and spring eternal in yours.

Happy 40th birthday. Like any single malt scotch whiskey aged for 40 years, it took you four decades to become the rare treat you are. Cheers.

Be upbeat, even proud, when you tell people that you're 40. You have decades of unforgettable memories to share and yet to create. Happy 40th birthday!

Here's to your 40 incredible years on earth. You have spread so much joy, wonder and love around your world. May you continue on your merry way. Happy 40th birthday!

Congratulations, stunner! You have gone through 40 years of your life looking amazing! May you remain the fairest of all the rest of your life.

Every so often, someone enters our lives and shows us what true love and compassion looks like. Happy 40th birthday to someone who has taught us all so much.

Now's the perfect time to promise yourself you'll live life to the fullest in the years.

40 is a limitless age. You have many options to choose from. My happy birthday wish is that you explore all of them and choose what is best for you.

Happy birthday to the man who is the oldest in the world. I will love you unless during death doesn't separate us.

Who is that old man next to me? Oh, it's you!! But, I think, don't let to upset yourself because there are people older than you. But very few. Nevermind. Happy 40th birthday.

I see you as a kind, considerate and lovely person. On this particular day, I wish only good things for you in the future. Don't let a number become an obstacle. Stay true to who you are, and this birthday won't be able to put anything in your way. Happy birthday to a magnificent 40-year-old!

Female happy 40th birthday wishes

Photo: Tetra Images - Jessica Peterson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you are a boyfriend, fiance or husband, looking for the right words to tell you are significant other is crucial. Therefore these are the sweet quotes to wish your woman happy 40th birthday.

Still fun, foxy, and fabulous at 40. Happy Birthday!

Count your life by smiles, not tears. Count your age by friends, not years. Happy 40th

Happy 40th! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true.

Another adventure filled year awaits you. Welcome it by celebrating your birthday with pomp and splendour. Wishing you a delighted and fun-filled birthday

Happy 40th! Your life is about to pick up speed and blast off into the stratosphere. Wear a seat belt and be sure to enjoy the journey.

May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss. After all, you are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best.

Count not the candles…see the lights they give. Count not the years but the life you live. Wishing you a wonderful time ahead.

Your birthday is the first day of another 365-day journey. Be the shining thread in the beautiful tapestry of the world to make this year the best. Enjoy the ride.

Be happy! Today is the day you were brought into this world to be a blessing and inspiration to the people around you! You are a wonderful person! May you be given more birthdays to fulfil all of your dreams!

Birthday wishes for a sister

Photo: Ana Maria Serrano (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A sister is and always will be one of your closest pals. Wishing her happiness, love, success, and long and happy life! Check out our extensive assortment of greeting cards, quotations, and cute messages!

You are not only my sister but a good friend and mentor. Happy birthday, sis!

Over the years, we may have had disagreements and petty fights, but that's just what sisters do. We've also had deep discussions and loving moments. I'm glad I have such a wonderful sister who keeps my life real and never dull.

"My dear sister, I hope you have a wonderful birthday and that the year ahead is full of joy, excitement, and adventure!

Sister, we shared so many laughs and thoughts and boosted each other up when we were down. I believe still there are plenty of sweet memories to come. Have a wonderful birthday.

In the kaleidoscope of my life, you form the most beautiful patterns filled with vibrant colours. Happy birthday, sis.

Happy birthday, dear sister! You are my inspiration and will be so all through my life.

You are adorable, caring and loving. Happy birthday, Sister!

So there you have it. The top 100+ inspirational 40th birthday wishes quotes and wishes in 2022. A sweet message goes a long way.

