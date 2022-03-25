No doubt your aunt is one of the special women in your life. So, it is only right to wish her the best on her special day. Check out this compilation of funny, heart-touching, and sweet happy birthday messages for your aunt.

Get inspiration to craft a special message for your aunt on her big day from this happy birthday aunty messages. Photo: @dirinascake_.

Source: Instagram

How can I say happy birthday to my aunt? The answer seems so straightforward until you get into it. Check out this compilation of heartfelt, funny, and sweet happy birthday aunty messages.

Heartfelt happy birthday aunty messages

If you are having a hard time pouring out your heart to your favorite aunt, draw inspiration from these heart touching birthday wishes for aunt:

To my absolute favorite aunt: Happy birthday! I could never find another person as lovely and rare as you, and I would never want to. My childhood was outstanding for a few wonderful reasons, and you are one of them. Thank you and have a memorable birthday! You are a gem and an angel in disguise. Your love and concern for me is priceless. Happy birthday auntie! You are my first teacher who has significantly impacted all walks of life. Have a wonderful birthday, adorable aunt!

Wish your beloved auntie a happy birthday using any of these hearty touching happy birthday aunty messages. Photo: @aneisha_sattaur_sahib

Source: Instagram

5. Mom and dad have given me looks and brains, but my sense of humor and charm come just from you. Happiest birthday to the best aunt in the world.

6. I appreciate all the time and energy you put into my life. Thanks for being in my life!

7. I know we don't see each other enough and for that I'm sorry. You cheer me up every time we get together and brighten my day. Happy birthday.

8. When I think about my amazing aunt, I am filled with nothing but love. You are a source of inspiration and hope for me. Happy birthday, aunt!

9. I hope one day to be half the person you are. Have a fantastic day!

10. You are an inspiration in my life. I respect you for the tough times you have faced and equally for your unbending character.

Use any of these special happy birthday aunty messages and wishes to wish your aunt a happy birthday. Photo: @aneisha_sattaur_sahib

Source: Instagram

11. I am grateful for your infinite love and care. I want to share this special day with you; Happy Birthday!

12. You have played an enormous role in our lives, and we are forever indebted to you, aunt. May you enjoy all the happiness that comes with another year.

13. Words are not enough to describe the kind of aunt I have in my life. I would say it in three simple words: "Best Aunt Ever." Happy born day.

14. Today is a great day indeed because we celebrate a legend in the person of our sweet aunt. We love you forever.

15. A super aunt like you deserves all the most beautiful wishes today. May you continue to be a shining example to all and sundry.

16. It is an honor to be part of this great occasion to celebrate an aunt like no other. God bless your heart of gold.

17. You have stood side by side with us in fulfilling our dreams. On this day, may all your dreams be fulfilled.

Draw inspiration to craft your aunty birthday message using these special happy birthday aunty messages. Photo: @genna198630

Source: Instagram

18. I will always live the rest of my life knowing you are the most precious gift ever given to me by God. Happy birthday to my fabulous aunt.

19. The most special place in my heart is preserved for you because you deserve it. Happy birthday!

20. May you never be left empty-handed. May your days be filled with continued provision. I love you.

21. I want you to know that I appreciate all your concern and love over the years. I hope you receive lots of love and support on your birthday.

22. I may have inherited many things from my parents, but I learned many things from you. Thanks for being such a fantastic teacher and a friend.

23. Thanks, auntie, for watching cheesy movies with me a million times when mom wouldn't. You are the best aunt in the world. Happy birthday!

24. Batman had Robin, and I have you. Some people call them sidekicks; I call them aunts.

25. Finally, a day all about you! You deserve it. Everyone should bow down to your greatness today.

Funny happy birthday aunt messages

Crack your aunt's ribs using any of these funny yet special happy birthday aunty messages. Photo: @bipolar.clown

Source: Instagram

Crack your aunt's ribs using any of these funny birthday wishes:

26. For all the fantastic things you've done for me, I promise I'll smuggle the alcohol up into the nursing home when you want it!

27. Wishing a super duper birthday to the only aunt in the world with swag that would shame most celebrities. I love you!

28. So much fire your numerous birthday cake candles are generating, but don't worry. I've got the firefighters on standby for any eventuality. Happy birthday.

29. The interesting thing about old age is that you go back to being a child. I would be honored to babysit you when that happens.

30. Thanks for always telling me embarrassing stories about my parents. Here's to many more years of your amazing wit.

31. I have a long list of women that I genuinely admire. It also came as a shock to me when you made the list. Happiest birthday, dear auntie!

32. Happy birthday, my beloved aunt. Your age is this family's best-kept secret. So enjoy your day, for your secret is forever safe with us.

33. You are another year older today. Hmm… soon we shall be reading bedtime stories to you.

100+ special, funny, sweet, and heart-warming happy birthday aunty messages and wishes. Photo: @nellyderas

Source: UGC

34. Thanks for always being a rule breaker. You showed me how to live life to the fullest and dream bigger dreams. Cheers

35. Thanks for helping me with girls when I was too shy to go to mom. You're the best.

36. Happy birthday to a fabulous aunt. Thanks for teaching me how to become the lipstick hoarder I am today.

Sweet birthday wishes for an aunt

Find a sweet birthday message to my aunt in this compilation:

37. Happy birthday to my aunty, who never gives up until she gets what she wants. I always look up to you.

38. You're unstoppable, your good sides unchangeable, and nothing limits you.

39. I can remember the days my mother used to go to work and only you were the only one taking care of me. In my life, you are priceless!

Discover 100+ special happy birthday aunty messages, quotes, and wishes here! Photo: @little_wish_creations

Source: Instagram

40. It takes a woman of indomitable willpower like you to smash the oppressing patriarchy and pave the way for young and bright women. Very joyous birthday to you!

41. Another year of your priceless life has passed, and the journey has been quite intriguing. May the wonders of life continue to enthral you till the end.

42. I am blessed to have such a loving and caring aunt. May you celebrate a lifetime.

43. May God continue to bless you with great health, wealth, and the other blissfulness of life. Have a memorable birthday celebration, aunty!

44. You are so many varieties of awesome and an extensive range of beauty.

45. Disney should call you up because you are such a fairy godmother to me! I hope this day is filled with love, joy, and a little bit of pixie dust.

46. Happy born day to the woman who never tells on me! Just know that I appreciate you in my life and on my side.

Get a few happy birthday aunty messages ideas from this compilation. Photo: @birthdaywishes4you

Source: Instagram

47. Numerous years have passed, but I have yet to see a sign of tiredness or wrinkles on your face. Happy born day to my drop-dead gorgeous aunt!

48. May your special day brings the entire family together once again so that we can show the rest of the world how eccentric we are. Have a good one!

49. Not many people have the privilege to feel the love I enjoy from an incredible aunt like you.

50. Just when I thought you couldn't get any cooler, you had a birthday and got older, wiser, and way better.

51. Today is your night to rock. Even if I am far away from you, I will dance to your favorite songs. Stay blessed and party hard.

52. You have done a lot for me and made me realize that I need to be more responsible and to learn to love myself first before I can love someone else.

53. Another year passed, the journey was intriguing, and the best part is yet to come.

54. Happy earth born day! You've been a significant influence in my life, and I'm glad I have you.

Wish your favorite aunt a special birthday using any of these special happy birthday aunty messages. Photo @birthdaywishes4you

Source: Instagram

55. I believe in angels because I always see one in my sweet aunt. Wishing you the best of luck as you celebrate your birthday.

56. Thanks for advising me that a man is more easily defined by the respect he shows a woman than by the size of his wallet. I love you.

Short birthday wishes for my aunty

Below are short and sweet birthday wishes for your aunt:

57. When I need a friend, I always think of you. I just want to let you know that you are in my thoughts on your special day.

58. Today, as always, I wish you all the joy in the world! You're not just my family, but my friend as well.

59. Happy birthday to the most amazing aunt in the world! I don't need the Avengers because you are my superhero!

60. To the woman who gave me the coolest cousin ever: Happy born day! Also, you're pretty cool yourself.

Get ideas for your birthday message from these special happy birthday aunty messages and wishes. Photo: @birthdaywishes4you

Source: Instagram

61. As if I'd forget the birthday of my favorite aunt! Here's to many more years.

62. Sweetest wishes and best blessings for you this year. You deserve everything great that comes your way! Happy born day!

63. For the woman who let me do all the things mom never did: thank you and happy birthday!

64. Another year where you are getting stronger, wiser, and even more beautiful. I didn't know you could get any better!

65. I am so blessed to have you as part of my family. May your day be filled with everything you love.

66. Some things are meant to be together: peanut butter and jelly, birthdays and cake. But most important is you and me!

67. Thank you for being my rock when I needed it most. I can never say enough how much I love you, but I'll at least try on your special day.

68. You are a constant light in my life, and you deserve everything you could ever hope for on your special day. I love you.

Below are unique and sweet happy birthday aunty messages and wishes to make your aunty's day special. Photo: @birthdaywishes4you

Source: Instagram

69. We may not get to see each other every day, but we sure have fun when we do! Here's to many more adventures!

70. Dear aunt, if life were a game of Mario Kart, you would be my blue shell. Thanks for bringing excitement and adventure to my life. Happy born day!

71. Here's to wishing all your wishes come true. You are a constant light in my life, and you deserve everything you could ever hope for on your special day.

72. To my grandmother's coolest daughter: I hope your upcoming year is filled with good fortune and great opportunities.

73. You're not just anyone to me. You're an icon. I want to get a giant poster with your picture and put it on my wall for inspiration.

74. You are in my heart, and every day I think about how lucky I am to have you. Thank you for everything.

Get sweet happy birthday aunty messages and wishes from this read. Photo: @linepoetry.com1

Source: Instagram

75. As I can remember, you've been the rock of this family. Thank you for everything, and have a tremendously happy birthday

76. I'm delighted to celebrate another year with you. Let's make it a special one!

Happy birthday wishes for aunt from niece

Below are some sweet messages to consider if you are looking for a happy birthday special aunt message from nieces:

77. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me how to be a lady, keep my chin up in the face of adversity.

78. Happy birthday to my favorite aunt, whose sweet smile is always there for me, no matter what.

79. Today I thank God for you. I am blessed to be your niece.

80. You're a wonderful woman who has taught me so much about life and I'm so lucky to be your niece.

81. Happy birthday, sweet auntie! You are one of the most significant influences in my life.

100+ special and heart warming happy birthday aunty messages and wishes 2022 with images. Photo: @linepoetry.com1

Source: Instagram

82. I love you so much. You are an ideal role model for women. I wish you the best in your life.

83. It takes a woman of indomitable willpower like you to pave the way for young and bright women.

84. Your feminine teaching's made me a hot diva in college. It is a great pleasure for me to be your niece.

85. Life without you would have been bleak and unfulfilled. You made me discover my passion for cooking. I wish you a happy birthday!

86. You have always been there for me when I needed you and felt sad. I am happy you're here.

87. Not many aunts have a niece like me. You're welcome. And happy birthday!

88. A great woman was born exactly X years ago, and I'm so privileged to be referred to as the niece of that great woman.

89. Aunt, it is a fact that the more the years pass by, the more beautiful you become. Keep on glowing!

90. With you in the world, life has been a fascinating show ever since I can remember. You are not just my aunt, but my sister. Happy born day!

91. Oh! Aunt, you are a beautiful person. I love the way you express your emotions. I want you to know that I appreciate and love you.

Happy birthday message with images

Here are sweet happy birthday aunt wishes with messages:

92. Smile your dazzling smile and enjoy yourself, because I can't imagine a woman who deserves it more! You've been more than an aunt, you've been a friend to me over the years, and so I want to wish you the most marvelous birthday.

Check out these special happy birthday aunty messages to make her D-day memorable. Photo: @birthdaywishes4you

Source: Instagram

93. You are an amazing woman of strength, character, and natural beauty…the kind that shines from inside out.

Make your aunt's birthday special by sending her this sweet happy birthday aunty message with image. Photo: @candislv

Source: Instagram

94. Happy birthday to my wonderful aunt. You've always been an important person in my life, not only as part of my family but also my friend. I wish you all the love & happiness in the world today & always!

100+ special happy birthday aunty messages, quotes, and wishes. Photo: @birthdaywishes4you

Source: Instagram

95. I'm sending you the most heartfelt birthday wishes on your special day this year, aunty.

100+ special happy birthday aunty messages, quotes, and wishes 2022 with images. Photo: @linepoetry.com1

Source: Instagram

96. Dear aunt, You may be a little bit crazy, but you're my kind of crazy! Happy birthday!

Happy birthday aunty messages and wishes with images. Photo: @linepoetry.com1

Source: Instagram

97. Happy Birthday Aunt. My precious aunt it is our special day so I sincerely wish for you a birthday filled with love and joy and dreams that all come true. I love you.

Special happy birthday aunty message with image. Photo: @flor_springs_86

Source: Instagram

98. Happy birthday! May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss. After all, you yourself are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best. Happy birthday.

Special happy birthday aunty messages, quotes, and wishes 2022 with images. Photo: @birthdaywishes4you

Source: Instagram

99. My adorable auntie, happy birthday! May your special day be packed with everything you want to see all at once in life.

Sweet happy birthday aunty messages, quotes, and wishes 2022. Photo: @birthdaywishes4you

Source: Instagram

100. Happy birthday, Auntie!! I find nothing in life which you are not good at. Happy birthday auntie!!

Check out this sweet 100+ happy birthday aunty message to make your aunty's day special. Photo: @amarjot_kaur

Source: UGC

101. Happy birthday to my favorite aunt! You are awesome in every way!

Heart-warming happy birthday aunty messages, quotes, and wishes. Photo: @linepoetry.com1

Source: Instagram

102. You are the Yoda to my Luke auntie.

100+ special happy birthday aunty messages, quotes, and wishes 2022. Photo: @linepoetry.com1

Source: Instagram

103. You're such a special part of our family. And most important of all, you're a wonderful friend to me! I hope your celebration is the best one yet. Nobody deserves it more!

100+ special happy birthday aunty messages with images. Photo: @birthdaywishes4you

Source: UGC

Your aunt is a big part of your life. So, it is only right if you make her big day special. Do so with these sweet and heartwarming happy birthday aunty messages.

Source: Briefly News