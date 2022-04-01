Best April Fools pranks list 2022: When is April fools and how did it start?

Most people take pride in their sense of humour and thrive best on April Fools' Day. April Fools' Day comes once every year, and it is the perfect opportunity for people to live their best comedic dreams. We have compiled the best pranks you could pull to ensure you are not left out. We have also deciphered the day's history.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Best April April Fools' pranks for school. Photo: @ootrendywonen

Source: Instagram

We have all heard of prank-calling your friends or putting a whoopee cushion on a chair on April Fools' Day. However, these antics are somewhat anticipated. Since everyone is on high alert about getting duped, being creative with your pranks and startling someone in the most unsuspecting ways could be more rewarding. This list compiles creative pranks you could use in different settings.

April Fools' Day history

When is April Fools' Day? Before diving deep into the pranks, you might want to know more about the day's history. The theories explaining the origin of April Fools Day are ambiguous.

One of the theories suggests that this day dates back to 1582 when France transitioned from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. The transition was inspired by France's decision to start their New Year with the Spring Equinox, which happens around the 1st of April.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After the transition, people did not recognize the change. Therefore, they kept celebrating New Year on the 1st of April. Thus, the citizens of France have deemed it April Fools. Others were referred to as 'Poisson d'avril' or April fish, which means someone is as gullible as a fish.

Another theory refers to a 1561 poem by Eduard de Dene, a Flemish poet. The poem is about a nobleman who sends his servants on foolish tasks on the 1st of April, predating the change.

In the Netherlands, the origin of April Fools' Day is credited to the Dutch victory in 1572 in the Capture of Brielle, which culminated in the Spanish Duke Álvarez de Toledo being defeated.

What are some April Fools' pranks?

If you are looking for ways on how to celebrate April Fools' Day, sharing pranks is one of the ways you could consider. Your creativity in the stunts determines how rewarding you will feel. These are some of the tricks you could consider:

Easy April Fools day pranks for family

Best April Fools pranks list 2022. Photo: pexels.com, befunky.com, (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

If you wish to showcase your creativity and sense of humour to your family and friends, these are the creative tricks you could pull:

If your family member or friend loves Oreos, you could trick them by replacing the cream in the biscuit with toothpaste. They might hate you for doing this, but they might not suspect anything, so the trick might work. If you live with your friend or family, consider painting a bar of soap with colourless nail polish. Watch them struggle to use the bar of soap as they take a shower. Place coffee grounds inside the toilet tank, and after flushing a few times, the brow water will make it awkward between your family members. Fool your friends and family members by filling a doughnut with mayonnaise and watch them express their cringe-worthy reactions. If you live with your siblings or a roommate, replace the inside of their deodorant with cream cheese. They will hate you for doing this, so prepare for the reaction. Leave a piece of French fry-shaped soap in the shower to confuse anyone who sees it! Wake up early on April Fools’ Day and turn everything you can think of upside down in the house! Switch out the sock drawers of every member of your family. They’ll be so confused as they get ready for school or work! If you want to annoy your partner or family, set all of the alarm clocks in the house to go off at different times throughout the next day. Every time the alarm goes off unexpectedly, it will disturb and annoy everyone! It will be a never-ending April Fool’s Prank that will drive them crazy all day. The classic baby shower game of melted chocolate inside a diaper works excellent as a timeless April Fools' prank. If you have a baby in the home, smear a diaper with chocolate candy or peanut butter; then call in a spouse or child to observe with horror as you taste the mess.

Good April fools jokes for business

Best April Fools pranks list 2022. Photo: pexels.com, befunky.com, (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

It is never a dull day in the office, especially on April Fools' Day. These are the tricks you could pull on your colleagues. Remember, some of them might get you into trouble.

Place a horn under your colleague's seat and watch them get embarrassed as the horn goes off. They might hate you for doing this. Fill up a doughnut box with veggies inside, and listen to your colleagues' reactions near the break room at work! Put tape under a coworker’s computer mouse at the office, and watch them try to figure out why it’s not working! Play with a remote control spider toy around the house or office to freak people out! On a Windows computer, press the Ctrl, Alt, and downward arrow keys to flip the display screen upside down. You can turn it back by pushing Ctrl, Alt, and the upward arrow key together! Strategically pat someone on the back while leaving behind a sticky note!

April fools pranks for kids

Kids, too, can be part of the fun. These are the different tricks you could pull on them:

Freeze a bowl of cereal and milk overnight, and your child will wonder why they cannot spoon it out the following day! Get crafty by adding googly eyes to everything in your kid's packed lunch! Add a little food colouring to their milk, especially if they take milk or cereal for breakfast. Tie their shoelaces together so they will get nowhere fast when they try to head out the door. Try baking up a batch of cookies that look convincingly like mounds of poop. Have fun placing them around the house, like under their stuffed animals' butts.

Best April fools pranks of all time

Best April Fools pranks list 2022. Photo: pexels.com, befunky.com, (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Your creativity determines how well your prank will stand out. These are some of the best ones you could pull:

Make a statement on social media that is outrageous yet kind of believable. Be prepared to remind your followers about what day it is afterwards! Put a “For Sale” sign out in your yard before the kids go to school! Locate a windowed door that the target of your prank will see from the outside. Blow up a collection of balloons and cluster them together. Attach them to the inside of the window in the door so that it looks like the entire room is filled to the brim with balloons on the other side. What is more frustrating than spinning the toilet paper roll endlessly in search of the end? Make that exercise even harder by spraying down the loose edge of the toilet paper roll with a bit of hairspray — they can roll and roll but will not get the loose edge free before they lose their cool. Swap the clear disinfectant within a container of sanitiser for clear school glue instead. They will pump out a sticky surprise right into their hands and wonder why it is not evaporating as they rub.

Funny April Fools' Day jokes

Apart from the pranks, you could show off your sense of humour through these April Fools' jokes:

Some friends you know will never pull an April Fools’ Day prank. Because they think it is still March. A couple of pranksters broke into the local police station and stole all the lavatory equipment. A spokesperson was quoted as saying, “We have absolutely nothing to go on.” Which day is the worst to propose on? April Fools’ Day. You should know that no one understood it was an April Fools’ joke. No one expected you to have a sense of humour. Why was the donkey annoying his friend? It was April Mules’ Day.

If you were looking for the best April Fools' pranks, this list provides a wide array of options you could consider for different settings. Some of the tricks might cost you, but a little humour never harmed anyone.

READ ALSO: Top 30 TikTok celebrities: The most followed people on TikTok and their earnings 2021

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about the top 30 TikTok celebrities. You might want to check them out if you are on the app.

Most TikTok celebrities have earned their massive following by sharing funny and captivating videos. Apart from the legion of fans, how much money do they make? Find out more on that.

Source: Briefly News