Good Friday 2022: meaning, date and day, messages, quotes, wishes

Good Friday is one of the most important days that Christians across the globe commemorate annually. Though considered the darkest day in Jesus’s life on earth, it acts as a constant reminder to everyone that Jesus Christ suffered and died on the cross to set them free from sin. Good Friday 2022 is celebrated on the 15th of April.

Good Friday is a day to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus. Photo: @exxorian

Source: Getty Images

Jesus’ death on the cross marked the basis of Christian faith and reminds Christians of God’s love and mercy for humanity. Many countries across the globe observe Good Friday as a public holiday to allow Christian time to rest from work and connect with the Lord.

Good Friday 2022

In 2022, the Holy Day is commemorated on the 15th of April. It is a day to remember what the cross represents, and it is commemorated before Easter Sunday. Before Jesus, crucifixion on the cross symbolized punishment for criminals. It was the most humiliating public death one was sentenced to, and people would watch them until they died after being nailed to the cross.

As recorded in the Bible, Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice by taking the sins of humanity and agreeing to be punished by being nailed on the cross. Christ himself was sinless. For over 2000 years, the cross ceased to be a symbol of punishment and became a representation of compassion and redemption for all Christians.

What is the main theme of Good Friday?

The cross is the most important symbol on Good Friday. Many Christian denominations across the world commemorate the momentous day in different ways. Catholics empty church altars and kiss the cross while Protestants hold church services. Christians also cover statues and paintings in churches and homes with a black cloth, fast or refrain from eating meat, and remove all flowers and shiny things to signify mourning.

The cross is the most important Good Friday symbol. Photo: @BilliTheCat, @pixabay.com

Source: UGC

How do you wish someone a blessed Good Friday?

What do you say to each other on Good Friday? The day is one of the most important days in the life of a Christian. Here are some Good Friday wishes and messages you can send to your fellow Christian.

For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son to be crucified and perished for the sins of the world and to save humanity. May God bless us all on this day.

On this Holy Day, may His light guide your path. May His Love grace your heart, and may his sacrifice strengthen your soul.

I wish the Lord will keep you in his loving care now and always.

May the spirit of this auspicious day give you the courage to stay on God’s path.

May the sacrifice of Lord Jesus infuse your life with inspiration and new hope to follow the path of truth and redemption.

May the grace of Jesus bless your heart and your home with serenity and eternal happiness.

May the love of Jesus fill your heart with heavenly bliss and holy desires for now and forever.

May God’s blessings surround you, and the angels keep you on the right path.

Wishing you all a blessed and beatified good Friday with the hope that God’s great love will remain unchanged for you.

May the sacrifice of Jesus give strength to your soul and light your way towards eternal happiness.

I pray that you are constantly surrounded by the loving care of our sweet Lord. May he bring peace upon all of you and keep you safe always.

May Chris’s light shows us the path of redemption and his love grace our sinful hearts.

May the divinity of God shine on your life and bring happiness, success, and strength.

Good Friday messages. Photo: @satheeshsankaran, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Good Friday quotes

What is a quote for Good Friday? Quotes remind Christians of the ultimate sacrifice that Christ made for their sake to ensure they are free from sin. Here are powerful quotes derived from the Holy Bible and sayings of men of God.

Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon thee. For behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the Lord shall rise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee (Isaiah 60:1-2).

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son (John 3:16).

For He taught His disciples and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him, and after he is killed, he shall rise on the third day (Mark 9.31).

He himself bore our sins in his body on the cross so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; by his wounds, you have been healed (1 Peter 2:24).

Christ has not only spoken to us by his life but has also spoken for us by his death (Soren Kierkegaard).

By the cross, we too are crucified with Christ; but alive in Christ. We are no more rebels but servants; no more servants, but sons! (Frederic Farrar).

The cross was two pieces of dead wood, and a helpless, unresisting Man was nailed to it; yet it was mightier than the world, triumphed, and will ever triumph over it (Augustus William Hare).

Unless there is a Good Friday in your life, there can be no Easter Sunday (Fulton J. Sheen).

On the eve of the cross, Jesus made his decision. He would rather go to hell for you than go to heaven without you (Max Lucado).

The Cross was the manifestation of Divine love without reserve or limit, but it was also the expression of man’s unutterable malignity (Sir Robert Anderson).

Make the best of Good Friday 2022, and thank God for his mercy and grace in your life as you wait for Easter Sunday. Have a blessed Holy Day wherever you are!

