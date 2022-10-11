60+ fake family quotes and sayings that will make you wiser

Many people struggle with toxic family dynamics and strained family relationships. Although there is no quick fix for mending damaged relationships, there are some ways you can find solace momentarily. In that case, here are 60+ fake family quotes and sayings to seek comfort and peace of mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lies and secrets can lead to tension within families. Photo: PixelsEffect

Source: Getty Images

One of the biggest issues facing all forms of relationships is lies that add to any relationship's demise, as it creates a layer of distrust between you and the other individual. In the case of family, it is not as simple as just taking time apart as you may still live together.

If you cannot take physical space and time away from your family member who has caused you to hurt, turning to family quotes is an ideal way to soothe whatever negative feelings you may be experiencing.

What do you say to a fake family member?

Before we get to the best quotes for your specific situation, some wonder what the best response is to a family member that has hurt or disappointed you. The best thing would be to avoid conflict directly, as it can just escalate and cause more tension. Instead, stick to yourself and preserve your peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is a good quote for fake people?

Turning to fake relationship quotes online is the quickest way to distract yourself from a distressing disagreement or argument that will not be easily solved in one sit-down. In this case, there are many sayings you can find online to calm you down for the moment before you can figure out how the best way to go about it in future.

Relatable sayings can help you find solace during trying times. Photo: ljubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

What is the best quote about family?

Keeping the above in mind, here are quotes about fake families, including fake parents' quotes and more:

1. 'Not all that glitters is gold when it comes to family members.' – Samuel Zulu

2. 'The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies, it comes from those you trust the most.' – Unknown

3. 'Family isn’t always blood, it’s the people in your life who want you in theirs: the ones who accept you for who you are, the ones who would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what.' – Maya Angelou.

4. 'Nobody wants to know how you feel, yet, they want you to do what they feel.' – Michael Bassey Johnson

5. 'Time passes and you begin to see, people for who they really are and not who they pretend to be.' – Scarlet Koop

6. 'The grass always looks greener when it’s fake.' – Unknown

7. 'Letting go of toxic people in your life is a big step in loving yourself.'– Hussein Nishah

8. 'The strong-minded rise to the challenge of their goals and dreams. The weak-minded become haters.' – Steve Maraboli

9. 'Some people think that the truth can be hidden with a little cover-up and decoration. But as time goes by, what is true is revealed, and what is fake fades away.' – Ismail Haniyeh

10. 'Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept.' – Anna Taylor

Some relationships cannot be repaired. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

11. 'It’s one thing if a person owns up to their behaviour and makes an effort to change. But if a person disregards your feelings, ignores your boundaries, and continues to treat you in a harmful way, they need to go.' – Daniell Koepke

12. 'The more dysfunctional, the more some family members seek to control the behaviour of others.' – David W. Earle

13. 'Family is supposed to be our haven. Very often, it’s the place we find the deepest heartache.' – Lyanla Vansant

14. 'Blood relatives often have nothing to do with family; similarly, family is about who you choose to make your life with.' – Oliver Hudson

15. 'Love them from a distance. Pray for them, wish them well, but don’t allow them to abuse you.' – Kimber Waul

16. 'Instead of promoting healthy development, they unconsciously undermine it, often with the belief that they are acting in their child’s best interest.' – Susan Forward

17. 'When a father, absent during the day, returns home at six, his children receive only his temperament, not his teaching.' – Robert Bly

18. 'All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.' – Leo Tolstoy

19. 'I had no blood relatives till I made some.' – Andy

20. 'Let go of negative people. They only show up to share complaints, problems, disastrous stories, fear, and judgment on others. If somebody is looking for a bin to throw all their trash into, make sure it’s not in your mind.' – Dalai Lama

There are various saying online you can find solace in. Photo: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

21. 'With toxic siblings, your brother or sister is never wrong. They often believe that nothing is their fault and that everyone else is wrong.' – Christene Lozano

22. 'Some humans spend their whole lives making something that isn’t real look like something that is.' – Anna Banks

23. 'Not all toxic people are cruel and uncaring. Some of them love us dearly. Many of them have good intentions. Most are toxic to our being simply because…they aren’t inherently bad people, but they aren’t the right people for us. And as hard as it is, we have to let them go.' – Daniell Koepke

24. 'Unfortunately, inner feelings and potential are often stunted by our parents, relatives, or peers.' – Willie Stargell

25. 'Betrayal is never easy to handle, and there is no right way to accept it.' – Christine Feehan

26. 'Make sure the lions you roll with aren’t snakes in disguise.' – Genereux Philip

27. 'Fate chooses our relatives, we choose our friends.' – Jacques Delille

28. 'In general, the more dysfunctional the family the more inappropriate their response to disclosure. Never expect a sane response from an insane system.' – Renee Fredrickson

29. 'An unpredictable parent is a fearsome god in the eyes of a child.' – Susan Forward

30. 'If you are more concerned about our reputation than about me, then I will just withdraw and not have a family anymore.' – Gregory R. Reid

You can turn to friends for support. Photo: Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

31. 'Just because they are your family doesn’t mean they are your friends.' – Beverly Miller

32. 'People who love themselves don’t hurt other people. The more we hate ourselves, the more we want others to suffer.' – Dan Pearce

33. 'It is necessary, and even vital, to set standards for your life and the people you allow in it.' – Mandy Hale

34. 'Family is where you're meant to be most free, don't let blood chain you down.' – Michelle Meleen

35. 'Make sure everyone in your "boat" is rowing and not drilling holes when you're not looking. Know your circle.' – Unknown

36. 'Fake families hate you when you are real but will love you with fake love when you conform to their wishes.' – Samuel Zulu

37. 'Pay no attention to toxic words. What people say is often a reflection of themselves, not you.' – Christian Baloga

38. 'As important as it is to learn how to deal with different kinds of people, truly toxic people will never be worth your time and energy – and they take a lot of each. Toxic people create unnecessary complexity, strife, and, worst of all, stress.' – Travis Bradberry

39. 'Controllers, abusers, and manipulative people don't question themselves. They don't ask themselves if the problem is them…they always say the problem is someone else.' – Darlene Quimet

40. 'If you choose bad companions, no one will believe that you are anything but bad yourself.' – Aesop

Strained relationships can drastically impact your life. Photo: PixelsEffect

Source: Getty Images

41. 'Some people think that the truth can be hidden with a little cover-up and decoration. But as time goes by, what is true is revealed, and what is fake fades away.' – Ismail Haniyeh

42. 'The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you.' – Bette Midler

43. 'Backstabbing is nothing new. In biblical times, King David experienced the pain of betrayal.' – Les Parrott

44. 'A person raised in a healthy family is equipped to live a confident and independent life; someone from an unhealthy family is filled with fear and self-doubt.' – Christina Enevoldsen

45. 'And a person’s enemies will be those of his household.' – Mathew 10:36

46. 'Family is where you are meant to be most free, don’t let blood chain you down.' – Michelle Meleen

47. 'Shattered legs may heal in time, but some betrayals fester and poison the soul.' – George R.R. Martin

48. 'The results of family disintegration are seen all around us. Runaways. Child abuse. It is dirty laundry – once hung in the nation's backyard but now hung shamelessly in front yards – flaunted in headlines and glamorised on television and in films.' – Billy Graham

49. 'If you cannot get rid of the family skeleton, you may as well make it dance.' – George Bernard Shaw

50. 'Everything is fake nowadays, fake relationships, fake feelings, fake friends, even fake relatives.' – Unknown

Many individuals experience strained relationships at some point or another. Photo: Nes

Source: Getty Images

51. 'Relatives are the worst friends, said the fox as the dogs took after him.' – Danish Proverb

52. 'You are going to encounter some people, and when you find your interaction with them is very fatiguing or makes you emotionally upset and that it is a recurrent pattern, ditch that person immediately. I do not care if it is an employee, a close relationship, someone you grew up with, or even a family member – if that is the case get away from them.' – Dr Doug Mcguff

53. 'So, you want to sniff out imposters in your family? Just put money in the equation and see what happens.' – Samuel Zulu.

54. 'One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.' – Euripedes

55. 'Share your weaknesses. Share your hard moments. Share your real side. It will either scare away every fake person in your life, or it will inspire them to finally let go of that mirage called “perfection".' – Dan Pearce

56. 'If you’re absent during my struggle, don’t expect to be present during my success.' – Will Smith

57. 'People who love themselves don’t hurt other people. The more we hate ourselves, the more we want others to suffer.' – Dan Pearce

58. 'Being family is determined more by behavior than blood.' – Unknown

59. 'Someone who smiles too much with you can sometimes frown too much with you at your back.' – Michael Bassey Johnson

60. 'Honesty and integrity are the best revenge you can give to fake relatives.' – Samuel Zulu

61. 'Be careful who you share your weaknesses with. Some people can't wait for the opportunity to use them against you.' – Natalie Imani

62. 'Fake relatives will give you a fake smile to hide the evil intentions they have against you.' – Samuel Zulu

63. 'You see a person’s true colors when you are no longer beneficial to their life.' – Lovely Goyal

64. 'It’s so sad that some people can lie to your face as if you are not blood-related.' – Samuel Zulu

65. 'Make sure the lions you roll with aren’t snakes in disguise.' – Genereux Philip

These fake family quotes can help you move past everything from betrayal to lies and disrespect without having to deal with the issues head-on at this moment in time.

READ ALSO: 50+ Funny best friend quotes you should share with your BFFs

If you need more positive motivation for the connections in your life, Briefly.co.za wrote an article about over 50 funny best friend quotes. Save these entertaining sayings or send them to a friend for a pick-me-up!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News