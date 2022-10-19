40+ thought-provoking karma quotes that will help you make the right choices

You always hear the phrases, what goes around comes around, you reap what you sow, and do unto others what you want to be done unto you. These statements are almost always true. If you do good, you should expect to receive good; if you do bad, you should expect to receive bad. What is a good quote about karma? Below are the top thought-provoking karma quotes to remind you always to do good.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Quotes about life. Photo: NikkiZalewski

Source: Getty Images

Karma is not always associated with the bad since there is also good karma. The concept of fate and destiny being dictated by someone's actions helps people become better humans for fear of the consequences.

Powerful karma quotes about life

Here are the best karma life lesson quotes:

How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours. Wayne Dyer

Learn to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else. Leonardo da Vinci

When you truly understand karma, you realize you are responsible for everything in your life. Keanu Reeves

By each crime and every kindness, we birth our future. David Mitchell

Even chance meetings are the result of destiny. Things in life are fated by our previous lives. That even in the smallest events, there's no such thing as coincidence. Haruki Murakami

My actions are my only true belongings. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground upon which I stand. Thích Nhát Hánh

Every action of our lives touches on some chord that will vibrate in eternity. Edwin Hubbel Chapin

In truth, violence does recoil upon the violent, and the schemer falls into the pit, which he digs for another. Arthur Conan Doyle

If you give a good thing to the world, then over time, your karma will be good, and you'll receive good. Russell Simmons

I believe in karma, and I believe if you put out positive vibes to everybody, that's all you're going to get back. Kesha

Realize that everything connects to everything else. Leonardo da Vinci

I believe in destiny. If the good is sown, the good is collected. When positive things are made, that returns well. Yannick Noah

Like gravity, karma is so basic we often don't even notice it. Sakyong Mipham

Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely. Buddha

Karma moves in two directions. If we act virtuously, the seed we plant will result in happiness. If we act non-virtuously, suffering results. Saying Lipham

You have to be careful when involving yourself with someone else's karma. Brownell Landrum

Life will give you whatever experience is most helpful for the evolution of your consciousness. How do you know this is the experience you need? Because this is the experience you are having at the moment. Eckhart Tolle

As long as karma exists, the world changes. There will always be destiny to be taken care of. Nina Hagen

Live a good and honourable life. Then, you can look back when you are older and enjoy it a second time. Dalai Lama

People pay for what they do and, still more, for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it simply: by the lives they lead. James Baldwin

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What goes around comes around. Photo. SinArtCreative

Source: Getty Images

What does karma say about revenge

Here are the top karma revenge quotes:

The universe does not carry debts. It always returns to you what you gave it. Drishti Bablani

There is a natural law of destiny that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone. Sylvester Stallone

You cannot do harm to someone because someone has harmed you. You will pay just like they will. Ericka Williams

Destiny bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback. Benjamin Bayani

I try to live with the idea that karma is a very real thing. So I put out what I want to get back. Megan Fox

If karma doesn't catch up, God will surely pick up the slack. Anthony Liccione

Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate through your actions. That's destiny. Unknown

Don't waste time on revenge. The people who hurt you will eventually face their own destiny. Unknown

Is fate getting what you deserve, or deserving what you get? Jodi Picoult

Not only is there often a right and wrong but what goes around does come around. destiny exists. Donald Van de Mark

Karma, simply put, is an action for an action, good or bad. Stephen Richards

Men are not punished for their sins but by them. Elbert Hubbard

Dear destiny, I really hate you right now; you made your point. Ottilie Weber

Destiny had finally made her way around and had just slapped me right across the face. Jennifer Salaiz

I must have killed a lot of cows in a past life for karma to hate me this much. Katie McGarry

But, mark my words; someday, she'll get what's coming to her. Destiny is bigger than she is. Kathleen Brooks

Action has consequences. Photo. gustavofrazao

Source: Getty Images

Karma cheating quotes

Here are the top karma liar quotes:

Strange things conspire when one tries to cheat fate. Rick Riordan

All the wrongdoings you do on earth will be repaid here. Unknown

Cheats do not deserve your energy. So pack and let destiny be your angel. Unknown

Some people cheat their way through life. Karma, however, always waits. Unknown

Karma is like a rubber band. You can only stretch it so far before it comes back and smacks you in the face. Unknown

Karma narcissist quotes

Here are the best karma quotes for bad people:

You will never understand the damage you did to someone until the same thing is done to you. Unknown

Let the players play, let the haters hate and let destiny decide their fate. Unknown

A narcissist is the creator of his own doom and gloom, living in lies, manipulation, and deceit. Unknown

We do not find love; love locates us. What you put into the universe will find its way back to you.

Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences.

The fear of karma makes people better. Photo. Cn0ra

Source: Getty Images

What are the deep quotes?

Below are the top deep quotes on life;

You cannot depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus. Mark Twain

Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced. Soren Kierkegaard

When things go wrong, do not go with them. Elvis Presley

Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future. Oscar Wilde

Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away. Maya Angelou

Be yourself; everyone else is already taken. Oscar Wilde

The world as we have created is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking. Albert Einstein

Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life. Omar Khayyam

Life is not a matter of holding good cards but of playing a poor hand well. Robert Louis Stevenson

Life is too deep for words, so do not try to describe it; just live it. C. S. Lewis

Just because it did not last forever does not mean it was not worth your while. Unknown

You cannot depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus. Mark Twain

Karma quotes are good at making people good human beings. Reflect on your life choices today as you go through the above quotes.

READ ALSO: 60+ fake family quotes and sayings that will make you wiser

Briefly.co.za highlighted the top fake family quotes that will help you deal with toxic family dynamics. It is not always easy to deal with relatives that cause you harm more than they do good.

Being estranged from your loved ones does not offer the best feeling. These fake family quotes provide solace and comfort to people with strained family relationships.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News