Sunday is one of the most celebrated days of the week as people have different individual perspectives of it. Whatever you think or love to do on this special day can be passed across in the form of Sunday quotes and shared with your family and friends.

Sundays are widely believed to be a resting day, and this is influenced by the Christian belief in a God that finished creating the universe and everything in it on that day. Nowadays, most adherents and non-adherents of the religion spend time relaxing and having fun with their friends and families on Sundays.

What is a good Sunday quote?

It is not unusual to share a good Sunday quote with the people you love, so they know how important you value your relationship with them. These quotes may be the necessary ingredient to spice their day up. Below are some nice ones that you can send:

Do not let Sunday be taken from you. If your soul has no Sunday, it becomes an orphan. – Albert Schweitzer

Between Monday and Saturday, men make an audience. On Sunday, they make a congregation. – Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Sunday is the core of our civilisation, dedicated to thought and reverence. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

You know what Sunday is, and it’s a day with a lot of potential for naps. – Polly Horvath

Today is Sunday, so please conduct yourself accordingly. Sleep in, sip tea, lay around in your pyjamas, listen to good music, and indulge yourself in an afternoon nap.

Sunday is the golden clasp that binds together the volume of the week. – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Is there any place on Earth that smells better than a laundromat? It's like a rainy Sunday when you don't have to get out from under your covers, or like lying back on the grass, your father's just mowed - comfort food for your nose. – Jodi Picoult

Sometimes I have loved the peacefulness of an ordinary Sunday. It is like standing in a newly planted garden after a warm rain. You can feel the silent and invisible life. – Marilynne Robinson

I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel. – Audrey Hepburn

May your Sunday be filled with sunshine and blessings! – Unknown

Oh, dear Sunday, I want to sleep in your arms and have a fun day. – Santosh Kalwar

Don’t judge men’s wealth or godliness by their Sunday appearance. – Benjamin Franklin

Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week. – Joseph Addison

Be in the habit of getting up bright and early on the weekends. Why waste such precious time in bed? – Marilyn vos Savant

Yet we should be mistaken if we, therefore, supposed that the Roman occupation could be dismissed as an incident without consequence. It had given time for the Christian faith to plant itself. – Winston Churchill

Sunday evening quotes

Relaxing Sunday quotes are handy when you are in the mood for some fun and chill time as the weekend ends.

Sunday on the beach, having seashells in the pocket, sand in the shoes, was the day to refuel our souls and be grateful for the blessings.

I try not to work too many Sundays. At least on Sunday nights, I try to chill out a little bit. I call it Sunday Funday. – Miley Cyrus

It’s not that we spend five days looking forward to just two. It’s that most people do what they enjoy most on those two days. Imagine living a life where every day is your Saturdays and Sundays. Make every day for your weekend. Make every day a play-day…. – James A. Murphy

Sunday morning funny quotes

A Sunday quote of the day is a good way to start the last morning of the weekend. It even gets better if you find hilarious messages to send to your loved ones while ensuring they enjoy their day.

Stuttering is painful. In Sunday school, I'd try to read my lessons, and the children behind me were falling on the floor with laughter. – James Earl Jones

There are many people who look on Sunday as a sponge to wipe out the sins of the week. – Henry Ward Beecher

If God hadn't rested on Sunday, He would have had time to finish the world. – Gabriel Garcia Marquez

How necessary Sundays have become. I reach for them like sleeping lovers on the other side of my earth or my mattress. – Darnell Lamont Walker

The only reason why we ask other people how their weekend was is so we can tell them about our weekend. – Chuck Palahniuk

God is not a Sunday plumber – he’s always available….

Ah, Sunday, the day of rest… now THAT’S something to be thankful for! – Aaron P. Taylor

Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest! – D.S. Mixell

What is a positive quote today?

Sending Sunday inspirational quotes to friends and family members is a nice hack to kickstart the new week with. These messages reflect various emotions while instilling the recipient's belief in a wonderful week.

Life is not to be absorbed through the experiences of others; instead, it is to be grasped by you with the strength of a thousand lions. – Theodore W. Higgingsworth

May your Sunday be full of fun and laughter. — Kate Summers

By being the best you can be, the most skilful in your endeavour and by loving yourself, your life and what you do with it, you'll happily begin every new day with a spring in your step. – Ross Wilson

Your story is your memory of those life experiences that made you who you are today. It consists of "the best of times and the worst of times. – Bill DeFoore

...the life we are living today is defined by the thoughts in one's mind and the action implemented on the outside to be who we are. – Alexander Chase

Success, happiness, confidence and love are some important elements of your life. You need all of them to deal with different challenges and to increase the success and convenience of your life. – Chris Johnston

I might live for the future and the achievement of the "When I …," but I can't really live in any other time than now. – Kirsten Wreggitt

Positive attitude comes with motivation that something can be done anyway despite the prevailing circumstances. – Dan Miller

In my experience, there is only one motivation, and that is desire. No reasons or principle contain it or stand against it. – Jane Smiley

There are 1,440 minutes in a day, and once they’re gone, you never get them back. – Kevin Kruse

Ambition may be the vehicle to motivate you to great success, or it may plunge you to dreadful depths. Clearly this is a matter to have under control before beginning any great transition in life. – Dr Shelton Smith

On Sunday, I think the most important thing for me is to turn my brain off. The idea of not trying is the key because that’s where you’re relaxed enough to let your brain make new connections. – Rebecca Stead

Sunday brings along memories of childhood when I used to wake up to go to church. Then when I would return home there would be something special for breakfast. I miss those days. — Quincy Latte

Let this Sunday be a rainbow for the entire upcoming week. — Unknown

Sundays are a good day to look at the limitless possibilities of the week ahead. – Bob Saget

What do you post on Sunday status?

You can never go wrong with an inspirational Sunday morning blessings quote when trying to show your loved ones that you are thinking about them. Here are some that you might want to consider.

A Sunday well-spent brings a week of content.

Sunday is a special day, unique in its own way, having lots of enjoyment and fun. May you have a delightful Sunday so that you are energised for the coming week.

Sunday is a day of reflection. A day in which we think of the week past, and of the week ahead. Have a happy Sunday. – Anthony T. Hincks

Sunday, the day for the language of leisure. – Elfriede Jelinek

It was Sunday morning, and old people passed me like sad grey waves on their way to church. – Barbara Comyns

When I woke up Sunday morning at the Open and stepped outside and felt the wind and rain in my face, I knew I had an excellent chance to win if I just took my time and trusted myself. – Tom Kite

Give and accept pleasure, happiness, and laughter, because today is Sunday. – Anonymous

Do not let the shadows of yesterday spoil your sunshine today. Have a beautiful Sunday. – Anonymous

What are three good quotes?

There are various approaches to coming up with Sunday morning quotes, but it is important to ensure that your message reflects your opinion of that day of the week. Below are three messages you can send to closed ones on a Sunday.

Just in terms of allocation of time resources, religion is not very efficient. There’s a lot more I could be doing on a Sunday morning. – Bill Gates

Five steps to a productive Sunday: Wake up early; Get some fresh air; Set a schedule; Make time for yourself; Be goal-oriented. – Anonymous

I always look forward to Sunday; a day to offer my thanks; to give glory to the one true God of the universe and the purveyor of all peace. – Byron Pulsifer

Famous and unidentified individuals have made several Sunday quotes. However, for the sake of creativity and originality, you may come up with unique ones that suit the dynamics of your opinion about that day.

