50 hilarious fat jokes that will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter

Jokes are naturally meant to be funny, and good laughter reduces the risk of heart disease! However, some jokes may not sit well with some groups of people. For instance, some chubby people may find fat jokes offensive and uncomfortable because they have tried to lose weight unsuccessfully. In this article, you will find friendly and hilarious jokes about fat people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Be careful when making jokes about chubby people. Photo: @jenyzest, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Generally, fat people are known to be generous and friendly. If you have such friends in life, you need to appreciate them. It is wrong to make fun of them because of their weight. For instance, how do you say overweight nicely? Ensure such people feel comfortable around you.

Best fat jokes

Do you know that laughing for about 10 to 15 minutes a day can help you burn up to 40 calories? Try these fat people jokes, and you may be impressed by the results.

I removed all the fattening food from my house. It was delicious. Life is like a box of chocolates; it ends sooner for fat people. I found there was only one way to look thin: to hang out with fat people. My New Year's resolution is to help all my friends gain ten pounds, so I look skinnier. Whenever someone calls me fat, I get so depressed I cut myself... a piece of cake. I used to be very vain about my thumbs. I have fat thumbs. If there is a movie where you see me on the phone, it is not my hands. Pasta doesn't make you fat. How much pasta you eat makes you fat. You are fat if you cannot tell a spoon from a ladle! Everything tastes better with butter. Meat with fat in it is tender in a certain way and flavourful in a certain way. It's hard to deny the flavour quotient there. I try avoiding things that make me look fat, like mirrors, scales, and photographs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fat girl jokes

Chubby girls are a vibe to be around with. Photo: @jeff-vinluan, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

All people are created differently and uniquely by God. While some people like chubby ladies, others like thin girls. Some people generally love being around plump girls. If you have one in your life, do not hesitate to share these jokes with them.

A recent study has found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than the men who mention it. I am not fat, I am just easy to see. Thin girls are beautiful, but fat girls are adorably more. I've always been a thin girl. I'm not going to be fat, ever. Let's get that straight. Whitney is not going to be fat, ever. Okay? A woman is so much more than the size of the pants that she wears. Wow, you looked a lot hotter from a distance! Once she jumped in the water, everyone ran out yelling, "Tsunami!" The only reason I am this fat is that a tiny body could not store all this personality. What did the fat girl say to the fat boy? Thanks for the tip. If a Monday was a girl, she would be that fat girl who tells the teacher when you cheat.

Fat men jokes

Body shaming is not an option. Photo: @artempodrez, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fat jokes come in different forms. And these jokes will surely put a smile on the face of any flabby guy who appreciates a good joke. They include:

When telling a fat man to lose weight, you should not sugarcoat it. Because he will eat that too. What do a faulty computer and a fat man have in common? Neither of them runs well. My wife gave birth 4 times and still fits in her prom dress from high school. I gave birth 0 times, and I don't fit in my pants since March. My six-pack is so precious I protect it with a layer of fat. A fat stomach never breeds fine thoughts. There are more calories in your stomach than in the local supermarket! Be careful, I ate the last person who commented on my weight! I'm not fat I'm just over-flowing with awesomeness. A fat man lost weight. Now, the gym does not trust him with the weights anymore. How do you hide a fat man's paycheck? Put it on his treadmill.

Fat people roasts

Have a look at some funny roasts for fat people that will leave them rolling on the floor with laughter. Remember, life is for the living, and not all things should be taken seriously.

Weight loss is a problem for many people around the world. Photo: @rodnae-prod, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your girlfriend is so fat when a bus hit her, she said, “Who threw the pebble?“ Your aunty is so fat, she rolled over 4 quarters and made a dollar! Your mother is so fat, she went to the movies and sat next to everyone. You are too fat; you need a watch on both arms because you cover two time zones. You are so fat you went to a restaurant, looked at the menu, and said, “okay!” Your mother is so fat, I took a picture of her last Christmas, and it is still printing. Thanks for the compliment. What time does your mom pick you up from daycare? How do you get a fat kid to lose weight? You pay the ice cream man to keep on driving. A skinny guy walked up to a fat guy and said to everyone, ‘Look! When we stand together, we look like the number 10. Fat people have a magic power. They are so big that when they sit on a bench, it just disappears.

Perfect comebacks for fat people

Perfect comebacks for fat people. Photo: @sofia-shultz, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What do you say when someone says you're fat? You do not have to be physical when someone calls you fat. Here are some savage comebacks that will put them in their place.

Body shaming isn't cute, and the same with you. Somebody clearly did not get hugged enough. I know you are trying to get to me, but you will have to try a lot harder. Even my dog can insult me better than that. Step it up. I am also smart, and kind, and I have got a behind that will not quit. You know things expand when they heat. So I am not fat, I am hot! Fight fire with fire and say: Yo mama so fat, Ed Sheeran had a stroke trying to sing the shape of her. Do you know why I don't make fat jokes? Because they're never appreciated by the wider audience. You shouldn't make fun of fat people. They've got enough on their plates already. I'm not fat. I'm abundant. I'm not fat, I'm big boned. I beat anorexia!

A giggle a day keeps the doctor away. These fat jokes above will leave anyone rolling on the floor with laughter. Importantly, it would be best if you did not look down upon others because of being overweight. Body shaming is not a thing to tolerate at all!

READ ALSO: Top 100+ no-limit dark humour jokes that go way too far!

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, shared 100+ no-limit dark humour jokes. Dark humour makes fun of topics that are considered taboo. Such examples include racism, death, war, and sexuality. Generally, they are not fun to make light of. Dark humour is for entertainment purposes only, but these are not to be taken lightly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News