100+ motivational know-your-worth quotes to boost your self-esteem

Knowing your worth is a cliché phrase uttered daily across the globe. Its importance to the quality of human life is unmatched; without it, the world would be a miserable place to live. Below are the top 100 know-your-worth quotes to motivate you through life.

Motivational speakers, teachers, religious leaders, and parents remind us daily to love ourselves without needing the approval of others. Knowing your worth has no gender, age, or race and everyone has self-value that cannot be taken away.

What does knowing your worth mean?

Knowing your worth is a measure of your value by yourself. You do not require another person's validation to know what you deserve in life. Self-love is the key to unlocking your own happiness. Below are the top 100 knowing your value quotes.

Quotes about realizing your worth

What is your life worth quotes? Realize your value with these great quotes;

1. Your problem is that you are too busy holding onto your unworthiness. Ram Dass

2. Know your worth; know the difference between what you are getting and what you deserve. Unknown

3. You must find the courage to leave the table if respect is no longer being served. Tene Edwards

4. Recognize when it is not your door. Unknown

5. Know your worth. People always act like they are doing more for you than you do for them. Ye

6. Do not try to prove anything about yourself to anyone. It is not necessary. Your worth shines through to others. Alexandra Stoddard

7. Things of value require sacrifice. If people are too hurt, too busy or too stupid to see that you're a blessing they've been asking for, just fall back. Know your worth. Unknown

8. You deserve exactly what you settle for. Unknown

9. With the realization of one's own potential and self-confidence in one's ability, one can build a better world. Dalai Lama

10. A man cannot be comfortable without his own approval. Unknown

11. Confidence in our bodies, minds, and spirits allows us to keep looking for new adventures. Oprah Winfrey

12. Your value does not decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth. Unknown

13. No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. Eleanor Roosevelt

14. When someone treats you like you're just one of many options, help them narrow their choice by removing yourself from the equation. Don't give part-time people a full-time position in your life. Know your value and what you have to offer, and never settle for anything less than what you deserve. Unknown

15. Once you awaken to your true worth, life changes for the better. ATGW

16. Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life but define yourself. Harvey Fierstein

17. Know who you are, what you want, and what you deserve, and do not settle for less. Tony Gaskins

18. Because one believes in oneself, one does not try to convince others. Because one is content with oneself, one does not need others' approval. Because one accepts oneself, the whole world accepts him or her. Lao Tzu

19. The problem is not that I think so highly of myself. It is just that you think so little of yourself. Live life big, bold, and out loud. Shannon L. Alder

20. What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us. Ralph Waldo

21. Maturity is learning to walk away from people and situations that threaten your peace of mind, self-respect, values, and self-worth. Unknown

22. Always be yourself and have faith in yourself. Do not go out and look for a successful personality and try to duplicate it. Bruce Lee

23. Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! You cannot be successful or happy without humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers. Norman Vincent Peale

24. To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. Ralph Waldo Emerson

25. Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and, above all, confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted with something and that this thing, at whatever cost, must be attained. Marie Curie

26. Stay true to yourself; an original is worth more than a copy. Suzy Kassem

27. Only you can make the decision for what you believe your worth is and what will determine how you allow people to treat you. Germany Kent

29. Dignity will only happen when you realize that having someone in your life does not validate your worth. Shannon L. Alder

30. To go wrong in one's own way is better than to go right in someone else's. Fyodor Dostoevsky

Am I worth it quotes

These quotes will help you know your value;

31. Role models are only of limited use. For no one is as important, potentially powerful and as key in your life and world as you. Rasheed Ogunlaru

32. The only person who can pull me down is myself, and I'm not going to let myself pull me down anymore. C. JoyBell C.

33. Other people's opinion of you does not have to become your reality. Unknown

34. The price tag that you put on your soul will determine the people and circumstances in which you find yourself. Shannon Alder

35. Self-worth is everything. Without it, life is a misery. Julie Walters

36. Sometimes, the hardest part of the journey is believing you are worthy of the trip. Glenn Beck

37. Until you know your worth, you will continue seeking other people's approval just to feel good about yourself. Sonya Parker

38. The true value of a human being can be found in the degree to which he has attained liberation from the self. Albert Einstein

39. Self-respect is a question of recognizing that anything worth having has a price. Joan Didion

40. Why settle for a lesser vision when you are destined for greatness? Lailah Gifty Akita

41. When you please others in hopes of being accepted, you lose your self-worth in the process. Dave Pelzer

42. The moment you feel like you have to prove your worth to someone is the moment to absolutely and utterly walk away. Unknown

43. The way you treat yourself sets the standard for others. Sonya Friedman

44. Work on being in love with the person in the mirror who has been through so much but is still standing. Unknown

45. Low self-esteem is like driving through life with the handbrake on. Maxwell Maltz

46. Having a low opinion of yourself is not modesty; It is self-destruction. Holding your uniqueness in high regard is not egotism; it is a necessary precondition to happiness and success. Bobbe Sommer

47. Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are. Malcolm S. Forbes

48. Do not settle for mediocrity. Take a chance. Take a risk. Find that passion. Know what you are really worth. Unknown

49. Never see your importance through the standards of the world. Unknown

50. Do not be satisfied with stories and how things have gone with others. Unfold your own myth. Rumi

51. Self-love, self-respect, self-worth; there is a reason they all start with self. You cannot find them in anyone else. Unknown

52. Never forget that once upon a time, in an unguarded moment, you recognized yourself as a friend. Elizabeth Gilbert

53. You need to love yourself. Love yourself so much to the point that your energy and aura reject anyone who does not know your worth. Billy Chapata

54. You do not need to waste your time on someone who only wants you around when it fits their benefits. Unknown

55. There is one irrefutable law of the universe; we are each responsible for our own life. If you are holding anyone else accountable for your happiness, you are wasting your time. You must be fearless enough to give yourself the love you did not receive. Oprah Winfrey

56. You accepted less because you thought a little was better than nothing. Unknown

57. Do not see yourself through the eyes of those who do not value you. Unknown

58. Sometimes walking away has nothing to do with weakness and everything to do with strength. We walk away not because we want others to realize our worth and value but because we finally realize our own. Unknown

59. Our beliefs about what we are and what we can be, precisely determine what we will be. Tony Robbins

60. Your soul is attracted to people the same way flowers are attracted to the sun. Surround yourself only with those who want to see you grow. Unknown

Famous know your worth quotes for her

Women are strong creatures who can handle different pressures in life. Whether you are a mother, sister, daughter, wife, or career woman, here are the top quotes about knowing your worth.

61. A busy, vibrant, goal-oriented woman is so much more attractive than a woman who waits around for a man to validate her existence. Mandy Hale

62. Some men will tell you that you deserve the world, while others will be ready to give it to you. And dear little girl, I hope one day you learn the difference. Samiha Totanji

63. Sometimes, you have to forget what you feel and remember what you deserve. Unknown

64. You are not a one-in-a-million kind of girl. You are a once-in-a-lifetime kind of woman. Unknown

65. You have what it takes to be a victorious, independent, and fearless woman. Tyra Banks

66. A woman that knows her worth does not measure herself against another woman but stands strong, calm, and self-confident. Unknown

67. They keep disrespecting you because they have no respect for you, and you keep holding onto them because you do not know your worth. Sonya Parker

68. She understood her worth which made her powerful. The world gravely needed a hero, so she because one. No superpowers, really, just a strong woman who took no nonsense from anyone. Unknown

69. He fears because he is small. I will not meet him there. I will not shrink down to his size or anyone else's for their comfort and appeasement. Rachel Harrison

70. You do not find your worth in a man; you find your value within yourself and then find a man who is worthy of you. Unknown

71. If you want to improve your self-worth, stop giving other people the calculator. Tim Fargo

72. You alone have the power to determine your value. Do not let somebody else paste a discount sticker on you. You are priceless. Toni Sorenson

73. Confidence is a habit that can be developed by acting as if you already have the confidence you desire to have. Brian Tracy

74. You are not half of anything; you are twice of everything. Viet Thanh Nguyen

75. What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us. Ralph Waldo Emerson

76. You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, and how you can still come out of it. Maya Angelou

77. Nothing can stop someone with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help a man with the wrong mental attitude. Thomas Jefferson

78. When you refuse to settle for less than the best, the best tends to track you down. Mandy Hale

79. Self-worth comes from one thing; thinking that you are worthy. Wayne Dyer

80. The deeper you love yourself, the more the universe will affirm your worth. Then you can enjoy a lifelong love affair that brings you the richest fulfilment from the inside out. Alan Cohen

81. Think highly of yourself because the world takes you at your own estimate. Kurt Hahn

82. One key to success is demanding more than adequacy, never settling for good enough and always doing a little bit more. Michael Josephson

83. One's dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked, but it can never be taken away unless surrendered. Michael J Fox

84. Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin as self-neglecting. William Shakespeare

85. Deal with yourself as an individual worthy of respect and make everyone else deal with you the same way. Nikki Giovanni

86. Confidence comes not from always being right but from not fearing to be wrong. Unknown

87. You teach people how to treat you by what you let them get away with. James Clear

88. Do not go back for less just because you are too impatient to wait for more. Unknown

89. When you know your worth, you move differently. Unknown

90. Know your worth, hold your own power, and be you. Morgan Harper Nichols

When you know the value of a person quotes

These quotes will motivate you to value everyone;

91. Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole believing that it is stupid. Albert Einstein

92. Nothing is so rewarding as to make people realize they are worthwhile in this world. Bob Anderson

93. Hey you, do you know how special you are? There are people in this world who would love to know somebody just like you. Germany Kent

94. The whole value of the dime is in knowing what to do with it. Ralph Waldo Emerson

95. Everybody has a natural gift. Tapping into whatever your gift is will allow you to connect organically with others and lead to more positive outcomes in your life. Germany Kent

96. You will never know the value of a person until you have lost them. Unknown

97. Nothing is better than being with someone who knows all your flaws, mistakes and imperfections but still thinks you are amazing. Unknown

98. If you hear a voice within you say you cannot paint, then by all means, paint, and that voice will be silenced. Vincent van Gogh

99. You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection. Buddha

100. It is all about falling in love with yourself and sharing that love with someone who appreciates you rather than looking for love to compensate for a love deficit. Eartha Kitt

101. Your crown has been bought and paid for. Put it on your head and wear it. Dr Maya Angelou

Knowing your worth quotes are important in today's world. Many suicide and drug abuse cases stem from forgetting a person's value to themselves and to society at large.

